(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Trappers in Fark's favorite state are 3/4 of the way to a gritty TMNT reboot   (wfla.com)
22
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't the snapping turtle Tokka?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still less repellent than our president. Smarter, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon will Florida elect that 100 lbs snapping turtle to the US senate?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Wasn't the snapping turtle Tokka?


Slash too.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just leave it alone?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mad trappers in Florida? I guess it is way more likely than you think.

Come to think of it, God's Destruction Testing Laboratory is just crawling with things that need trappin, starting with invasive species and continuing up the food chain to Donald the Terrible.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BABIES! THEY'RE BABIES!
Youtube qbY95zpqRzo
 
Snargi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Why didn't they just leave it alone?


Because they had to get it out of their net.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GodComplex: ArkAngel: Wasn't the snapping turtle Tokka?

Slash too.


Did they check to see if it wasn't Red Mitch the Snapping Turtle?

The Great Swamp is full to overflowing nowadays.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jebus, I've seen some snappers but one is an absolute behemoth. Like prehistoric
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Why didn't they just leave it alone?


Scientific study. They have to weigh it, count the leeches in its armpits, maybe take a blood sample, etc.  They'll release him.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is 100 pounds of absolutely pissed off.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: Jebus, I've seen some snappers but one is an absolute behemoth. Like prehistoric


I think it's related to this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Crewmannumber6: Why didn't they just leave it alone?

Scientific study. They have to weigh it, count the leeches in its armpits, maybe take a blood sample, etc.  They'll release him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Turtley awesome!
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fire. Kill it with fire.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The other male just sat in the corner and watched.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trapper and Frank in happier times.
 
