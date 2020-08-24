 Skip to content
39
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
The Nozzle | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube H8yQhXDquII
 
BumpInTheNight
1 hour ago  
Word to the wise:  Don't go to testing centers based out of vet clinics specializing in horses, they use the same machines for artificial insemination and they don't clean the machines between jobs.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H8yQhXDq​uII]


There must be a German word for when you read a headline and the thing you come to post appears, if not first, then within the first five posts.
 
Stud Gerbil
1 hour ago  
Getting swabbed is like getting a brain implant through your sinus cavity, and that's the best case.   I'll take my chances with the alien robots when they show up, thanks.
 
natazha
1 hour ago  
I think I'll self-isolate until the nasal spray vaccine is available.
 
robodog
1 hour ago  
I read that as medtech startup attempts to perform pump and dump scam. Nasal swabbing is neither the expensive, nor resource limited part of the testing process at this point. If they really wanted to make a difference they would be working on a better automated sample testing and analysis machine which could work using standard widely available reagents.
 
FleshFlapps
1 hour ago  
I work around robots and CNC driven equipment. I've seen them go full send randomly out of nowhere. So eventually some guy will get the back of his skull swabbed when the robot goes for the gold.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
1 hour ago  
Today robot covid swabbers
Tomorrow robot gonorrhea swabbers

*Insert penis*
*Hold still*
*bzzzzzz JOOOM*
You:. Ahhhhhhhhhhhh
 
croesius
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef
1 hour ago  
I got a swab test a couple of days ago. I think I forgot my parents' names for about 90 seconds.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
56 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image image 280x210]


Came here to say it would be the reverse of this.
 
jayphat
56 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image image 280x210]


"it'll just guide itself. When you hear the crunch, just pull it out."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H8yQhXDq​uII]


Came for The Nozzle...leaving satisfied.
 
wildlifer
55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Word to the wise:  Don't go to testing centers based out of vet clinics specializing in horses, they use the same machines for artificial insemination and they don't clean the machines between jobs.


Please explain...
We all know why you know this..
We DO NOT want pictures..
Just an explanation..
 
jjorsett
54 minutes ago  
'Spit on a stick' tests are feasible for this virus, the kind where the results develop like pregnancy tests and require no machines to process. I don't understand why those aren't being produced by now.
 
g.fro
54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [YouTube video: The Nozzle | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim]


Came here for this.
 
wildlifer
54 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I work around robots and CNC driven equipment. I've seen them go full send randomly out of nowhere. So eventually some guy will get the back of his skull swabbed when the robot goes for the gold.


/terminated....
 
Kalyco Jack
52 minutes ago  
Jesus, man! I've been Covid-tested twice and each time they only did the inside of my nostrils. I thought the "up your nose with a rubber hose" technique was over.
 
orbister
49 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I got a swab test a couple of days ago. I think I forgot my parents' names for about 90 seconds.


I had a swab test last week. It was a mildly uncomfortable sensation for a few seconds, and a lovely "showroom fresh nostril" feeling afterwards.
 
KidKorporate
48 minutes ago  
Do not taunt Super Happy Robot Swab.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
43 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
42 minutes ago  
I still don't know if its concrete dust stuck in my nose or the swab. But the damn things hurt for weeks now.

As one coworker explained when we went as a group (we had a coworker who had been bar hopping show up one morning and say "I'm sick I think I have the COVID" (and why did you show up here?!?!)) "It goes places no foreign object is supposed to ever touch"
 
BumpInTheNight
41 minutes ago  

wildlifer: BumpInTheNight: Word to the wise:  Don't go to testing centers based out of vet clinics specializing in horses, they use the same machines for artificial insemination and they don't clean the machines between jobs.

Please explain...
We all know why you know this..
We DO NOT want pictures..
Just an explanation..


I'm a vet-tech and get lazy after a big lunch?
 
Shryke
37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
JESUS H F*^%$*I CHRIST ARE THEY TESTING FOR COLON CANCER?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
37 minutes ago  
Geesh just don't let Kirk talk to it.

I'm really getting sick of Golly Gee Technology. Make something that farking works and I might be interested.
 
Axeofjudgement
31 minutes ago  

Shryke: [Fark user image image 850x680]JESUS H F*^%$*I CHRIST ARE THEY TESTING FOR COLON CANCER?


oh you feel it. They nose fark you so deep that your eye involuntarily twitches.

Then they pull out and say "the other one"
 
MythDragon
25 minutes ago  
Dead Space 2: Stick a Needle in your Eye (Fail)
Youtube Hruk1F6ahQQ
 
Warthog
24 minutes ago  

Shryke: [Fark user image 850x680]JESUS H F*^%$*I CHRIST ARE THEY TESTING FOR COLON CANCER?


Yup.  And they're going the long way round.

Wait until you see COVID Robot Swab 2.0, which gets to the back of your nose via rectal insertion.
 
Resident Muslim
23 minutes ago  

jjorsett: 'Spit on a stick' tests are feasible for this virus, the kind where the results develop like pregnancy tests and require no machines to process. I don't understand why those aren't being produced by now.


Do you mean something like the home tests that were stopped by the FDA and Washington state back in May?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-tests/fda-suspends-gat​es-backed-at-home-covid-19-testing-pro​gram-idUSKBN22S0QA
 
erik-k
23 minutes ago  

natazha: I think I'll self-isolate until the nasal spray vaccine is available.


We already have a nasal spray "vaccine."

Side effects include roughly 70% probability of multiple weeks of horrible flu like symptoms, with up to a 10% incidence of more severe reactions, but clinical trials with millions of "volunteers" have found 100% efficacy at preventing Covid infection.
 
Warthog
22 minutes ago  

Shryke: [Fark user image 850x680]JESUS H F*^%$*I CHRIST ARE THEY TESTING FOR COLON CANCER?


Also:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cptcaveman
21 minutes ago  
The article says the company makes robots to prepare people for brain surgery. This implies there is a PREPARE FOR MUMMIFICATION module in the code that may or may not be commented out. So one in every 1,000 swabs turns into poker in the brain and rip it out through the nostril.
 
OldJames
19 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H8yQhXDq​uII]

There must be a German word for when you read a headline and the thing you come to post appears, if not first, then within the first five posts.


wolltedasposten
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
12 minutes ago  

Shryke: [Fark user image 850x680]JESUS H F*^%$*I CHRIST ARE THEY TESTING FOR COLON CANCER?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
11 minutes ago  
PRESENT NOSTRIL
YOU HAVE TEN SECONDS TO COMPLY
 
RussianPotato
9 minutes ago  
How about "dear god hell no!"

I'm not gonna trust a robot to insert anything into my sinuses.  One wrong move and you get a sinus puncture or even a brain injury.
 
Nimbull
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
