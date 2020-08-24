 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "The woman, who was setting up decorations for her son's birthday party, couldn't help but laugh when she noticed the odd placement of the 'blow-up' nozzle on the dinosaur inflatable she bought from Kmart"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you are this easily horrified, how'd you get knocked up?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who shops at K-Mart?
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unimpressed:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Who shops at K-Mart?


Hell, who has a K-mart to shop at?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: sirrerun: Who shops at K-Mart?

Hell, who has a K-mart to shop at?


I miss K-Mart.

Was always a good place to sleep.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She was HORRIFIED!
Meanwhile, she thought it was amusing.

HORRIFIED !
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: if you are this easily horrified, how'd you get knocked up?


If you read the article carefully, it sounds to me like she thought it was funny.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: if you are this easily horrified, how'd you get knocked up?


Not by blowing
 
Elzar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: She was HORRIFIED!
Meanwhile, she thought it was amusing.

HORRIFIED !


Whoreified
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Firststepsadoozie: [Fark user image 300x300]


Jinx, you owe me a coke!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Odd placement here too.
 
starlost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
huge clit pumping on animals is my fetish too.
 
palelizard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: vudukungfu: if you are this easily horrified, how'd you get knocked up?

Not by blowing


By not blowing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: Claude Ballse: sirrerun: Who shops at K-Mart?

Hell, who has a K-mart to shop at?

I miss K-Mart.

Was always a good place to sleep.


i.gifer.comView Full Size


Do what?
 
