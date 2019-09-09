 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Apparently, Jerry Falwell likes to watch   (reuters.com)
92
radarlove
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Literal cuck.
 
FIDo Almighty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll say it: cuck.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
farking gross.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Liberty Mutual Masturbation University

Liberty Liberty
Lib-er-ty
Lib-er-ty


/LIMMU
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jugglerdude
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All will be forgiven.
 
lectos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't believe it.  There is no way Falwell wasn't in bed with the dude.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the statement quoted by the Examiner, Falwell said that "Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved."


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cuckoldry of this nature is usually rooted in a power play. It may start from an inferiority complex, "[POC] is better at this than I am," but it quickly becomes "I can make [POC] do this whenever I want!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
First with Family. But sloppy seconds always. eh, Jer?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Marriage is a sacred compact between a husband, his wife and their pool boy who pounds the wife while the husband watches. Just like it says in the Bible.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not nearly as embarrassing as paying to attend Liberty "University".
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nobody does hypocrisy better than Evangelicals.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. Starting that month and continuing into 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on."

So can we put to rest once and for all that there's nothing homophobic about making jokes about the Falwells spending time with their "pool boy?"
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He was thinking of the Romans nailing Jesus to a cross while that virile other man nailed his wife.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
10 "Every accusation is an admission"

20 What about calling everyone "cucks?"

30 GOTO 10
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did he re-find Jesus yet? Or was he just standing in the corner, watching and waiting for him to arrive?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe that's why Becki overdosed by injecting marijuana.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, how else was she going to experience a big Johnson?

It's not like Falwell is Hungwell.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Big deal... I bet Joseph was smackin' it like it owed him money while he watched God cuck Mary...
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iremo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the statement quoted by the Examiner, Falwell said that "Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved."

. . .

Granda also shared an audio recording that he says captures a conversation he had with the Falwells in 2018. In it, Becki complained about Granda describing his relationships with other people: "He's like telling me every time he hooks up with people. Like I don't have feelings or something." Jerry then chimed in: "You're going to make her jealous." "I'm not trying to do that," Granda replied.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

radarlove: Literal cuck.


every accusation and nsult used by the right is a confession
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iremo: In the statement quoted by the Examiner, Falwell said that "Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved."

. . .

Granda also shared an audio recording that he says captures a conversation he had with the Falwells in 2018. In it, Becki complained about Granda describing his relationships with other people: "He's like telling me every time he hooks up with people. Like I don't have feelings or something." Jerry then chimed in: "You're going to make her jealous." "I'm not trying to do that," Granda replied.


Cuck or throuple?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She seems fun. Do you think she made him clean up after?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now do the Fallwell's personal trainer:

In 2016, Falwell signed a real estate deal transferring the sports facility, complete with tennis courts and a fitness center owned by Liberty, to Crosswhite. Under the terms, Crosswhite wasn't required to put any of his own money down toward the purchase price, a confidential sales contract obtained by Reuters shows.

Because apparently the pool boy is NOT the one related to this:

And U.S. President Trump's now-jailed fixer, Michael Cohen, has said he helped the Falwells suppress racy personal photos, as Reuters reported this May, in the months before Cohen persuaded Falwell to endorse Trump's 2016 White House bid.

Since there is apparently no NDA keeping his mouth shut.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd much rather have Jerry watch me have sex, than be forced to watch Jerry have sex.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These days, I reserve popcorn retrieval for the rarest of occasions.

*pop*

"Jerry Falwell is an actual literal cuck" is one of them.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's with the posing under the bridge?
 
Kuta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So Jerry Falwell Jr is a chicken and and Becki is a pig.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These people would be way more hilarious if they weren't also managing to destroy the country with their outsized influence on right wing politicians.

How is our country so frequently held hostage by people who want to enforce the musings of goat herders who died thousands of years ago?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Please let there be drugs and abortion involved.....please please
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm fine with consenting adults doing whatever they're into. I'm not alright with the hypocrisy the religious set affords themselves while judging others.
 
treesloth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OptionC: Marriage is a sacred compact between a husband, his wife and their pool boy who pounds the wife while the husband watches. Just like it says in the Bible.


static.onecms.ioView Full Size


"I do know my Bible, sir."
"Whoa. Good Bible."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jugglerdude: All will be forgiven.


Though, it may still be laughed at, mocked, and regularly rehashed.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jugglerdude: All will be forgiven.


Junior's gonna have to do a lot of praying and begging for forgiveness, and actually act Christian, if he wants to not immediately be laughed at by St. Peter upon arriving at the Pearly Gates.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: jugglerdude: All will be forgiven.

Though, it may still be laughed at, mocked, and regularly rehashed.


Especially when travel logs show they went on a lot of trips *without* Becki.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I like how she's standing next to the Playboy magazine
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Personally, now granted I do unapologetically jump to conclusions when I think the evidence warrants, this was obvious to me when the text he accidentally sent to a bunch of people at the university rather than his personal trainer consisted of his wife in a skimpy french maid's outfit.   The "offical" explanation was that Falwell wanted to show the trainer the results of thier training, but A0 he didn't include a picture of himself and B) had it been shorts, or even a bathing suit I *might* buy that but a French Maid's outfit?  Please. that's a DTF? in picture form.

The fact that this guy ALSO got a sweetheart deal from the university, buy a Gym the university owned but said they never used anymore, with financing coming FROM the University, AND the U taking a ten year Lease to use the facilities (which they said they didn't ever use, remember?) , paid up front?

Yeah that was hush money

I assumed they were doing three ways not cuck stuff but otherwise...
 
treesloth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x566]
I like how she's standing next to the Playboy magazine


Her next career move.  It's called foreshadowing.
 
Explodo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't give a fark what you do in private, just don't be a farking hypocrite about it.  I care about hypocrisy.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were his pants zipped or unzipped while he watched?  Because he seems to be more into teenage girls than women or men his own age...
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby my redlight was 'why is it always the pool boy?'

/I would not be surprised if a vid shows up on pornhub.
 
Kuta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto​r​y/2019/09/09/jerry-falwell-liberty-uni​versity-loans-227914

FTA:  "Racy photos do exist, but at least some of the photos are of his wife, Becki..."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: jugglerdude: All will be forgiven.

Junior's gonna have to do a lot of praying and begging for forgiveness, and actually act Christian, if he wants to not immediately be laughed at by St. Peter upon arriving at the Pearly Gates.


Yeah, the evangelicals actually believe that deathbed repentence is all you need.  All sins are instantly forbidden, faith without works is enough, etc.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FIDo Almighty: I'll say it: cuck.


I said it yesterday. Not just a cuck, but a cuck who pays for the privilege of being cucked.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if he went all old testament on that azz?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: Nobody does hypocrisy better than Evangelicals.


In the whole 'Render unto Caesar' part of Jesus visiting the temple and flipping over merchant tables, He specifically mentioned those who were hypocrites, at least in one cartoon I watched as a kid.  Of course, it could also be interpreted that even Jesus understood taxes were necessary.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are you involved in a business dispute with someone you used to watch having sex with your wife?

Well don't!

What business dispute??
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There isn't a more effective boner killer that "Jerry Falwell threesome"
 
