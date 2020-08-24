 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   No more finger lickin' at KFC. Colonel Sanders inconsolable, still chicken   (news.sky.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still dead

/No matter how many times they try to clone him
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
nice free advertisement.

well played, KFC.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh, KFC isn't too bad...just greasy as hell.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The stupid! It is very greasy!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.


Yep, THIS!

It;s not like they were suggesting people who eat KFC lick *other* people fingers to begin with.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The last two times I went to KFC I ended up throwing half of it away. It's absolute dog shait. I don't know what they changed since the 90's, but it made the food disgusting.

/first real job was at a KFC in the 90's
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You still lick your fingers afterwards, you don't lick someone else's!

/Sure there's a video out there of someone licking a stranger's fingers at a KFC!
 
Current Resident
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'duuuh well they told me to lick my fingers, and I got coronavirus, so now I'm suing them for 14 billion dollars'- some frivolous-lawuit long 'murkan.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mekkab: nice free advertisement.

well played, KFC.


They earned it IMO, that was a good laugh.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This Colonel still allows finger licking
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL.  "That'll learn 'em good!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That took longer enough.
 
Birnone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This makes no sense. I pick up the piece of chicken, assuming I was desperate enough to eat at KFC(not that I'm judging you for eating there), and whatever was on my hands is now on the chicken. Now the chicken goes into my mouth...you know, where my tongue is.

So how does licking my fingers after that make any difference whatsoever?

I think this is just a marketing ploy. It's a profit deal.
 
treesloth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

Yep, THIS!

It;s not like they were suggesting people who eat KFC lick *other* people fingers to begin with.


Hey, what I... er, consenting adults do after a bucket of extra crispy is none of your business!  My bucket, my choice!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So I Married An Axe Murderer(colonel sanders scene)
Youtube TPMS6tGOACo
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: This Colonel still allows finger licking


That's not my finger, but you can go ahead and keep on licking it.

/the brown liquid pooled nearby isn't gravy
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The first take of "Last Tango in Paris" Brando actually used a bucket of KFC instead of butter.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
IT'S F********NG GOOD
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.


Are you ever on the right side of an issue?

How do you stand living in this world of endless persecution?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

Yep, THIS!

It;s not like they were suggesting people who eat KFC lick *other* people fingers to begin with.


Also:

I only lick my fingers at home...I'm too old to do that in public.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: The last two times I went to KFC I ended up throwing half of it away. It's absolute dog shait. I don't know what they changed since the 90's, but it made the food disgusting.

/first real job was at a KFC in the 90's


Was it when you started working their? You may have already discovered the answer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whidbey: The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

Are you ever on the right side of an issue?

How do you stand living in this world of endless persecution?


Wow....you're more sad and pathetic than I thought.
 
db2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Their new campaign, "It's doorknob-lickin' good", isn't much better.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: EvilElecBlanket: The last two times I went to KFC I ended up throwing half of it away. It's absolute dog shait. I don't know what they changed since the 90's, but it made the food disgusting.

/first real job was at a KFC in the 90's

Was it when you started working their? You may have already discovered the answer.


*there

/ffs
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Current Resident: [i.imgur.com image 480x360]


It's a damn shame that Burt Reynolds never played Colonel Sanders in those commercials .
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do y'all have digestive systems made of glass or something?

KFC isn't my top choice for fried chicken, but it's never made me sick either.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Birnone: This makes no sense. I pick up the piece of chicken, assuming I was desperate enough to eat at KFC(not that I'm judging you for eating there), and whatever was on my hands is now on the chicken. Now the chicken goes into my mouth...you know, where my tongue is.

So how does licking my fingers after that make any difference whatsoever?

I think this is just a marketing ploy. It's a profit deal.


Why are you eating with your hands during a pandemic? I pour chips into a bowl and use a fork or spoon depending on the chip. I pour m&ms into a solo drink cup.
WTF people. Assume there is Virus on everything. FI!

/
I even eat pizza with fork during this pandemic
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: The last two times I went to KFC I ended up throwing half of it away. It's absolute dog shait. I don't know what they changed since the 90's, but it made the food disgusting.

/first real job was at a KFC in the 90's


I worked there for a four hour shift when I was 16. I dropped an entire batch of chicken on the filthy, grease covered floor. I was told to fry it anyway, the hot oil would kill any germs.

Quality establishment. I got a better offer bagging groceries and rounding up shopping carts the next day. The extra plus was that I wouldn't smell like KFC when I got off work.

I guess at least now they have visible cooking areas so you can see what's going on with the food; but I still don't trust them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Do y'all have digestive systems made of glass or something?

KFC isn't my top choice for fried chicken, but it's never made me sick either.


Only one fast foot restaurant gave me some problems, and that was Wienerschnitzel in Oxnard, CA.

/Came down with a case of butt soup.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: EvilElecBlanket: The last two times I went to KFC I ended up throwing half of it away. It's absolute dog shait. I don't know what they changed since the 90's, but it made the food disgusting.

/first real job was at a KFC in the 90's

Was it when you started working their? You may have already discovered the answer.


:(
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: You still lick your fingers afterwards, you don't lick someone else's!


People who lick their fingers should be thrown into the sun. F*cking disgusting habit.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There will be no more licking.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Just go straight to the sticking.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not like Kentucky Fried Chicken has existed since 1981 anyway. Harlan Sanders wasn't being a curmudgeony old coot when he was biatching about the post-buyout chicken. Much like Godfather's Pizza (which also was once delicious AF in it's original form), corporations DID turn it into total dogsh*t. Now, you can't even eat more than 1 piece without the inside of your mouth feeling like it's been glazed with a sticky layer of candle wax.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vern: EvilElecBlanket: The last two times I went to KFC I ended up throwing half of it away. It's absolute dog shait. I don't know what they changed since the 90's, but it made the food disgusting.

/first real job was at a KFC in the 90's

I worked there for a four hour shift when I was 16. I dropped an entire batch of chicken on the filthy, grease covered floor. I was told to fry it anyway, the hot oil would kill any germs.

Quality establishment. I got a better offer bagging groceries and rounding up shopping carts the next day. The extra plus was that I wouldn't smell like KFC when I got off work.

I guess at least now they have visible cooking areas so you can see what's going on with the food; but I still don't trust them.


Oh God, I had forgotten about the smell. Only lasted a few months there until I got a job at a grocery store, too. It was a step up.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

It's just the finger part we're talking about, right?
 
fark account name
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

db2: Their new campaign, "It's doorknob-lickin' good", isn't much better.


Too long and hard to say.  Maybe just "knob-lickin' good"?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Birnone: This makes no sense. I pick up the piece of chicken, assuming I was desperate enough to eat at KFC(not that I'm judging you for eating there), and whatever was on my hands is now on the chicken. Now the chicken goes into my mouth...you know, where my tongue is.

So how does licking my fingers after that make any difference whatsoever?

I think this is just a marketing ploy. It's a profit deal.

Why are you eating with your hands during a pandemic? I pour chips into a bowl and use a fork or spoon depending on the chip. I pour m&ms into a solo drink cup.
WTF people. Assume there is Virus on everything. FI!

/
I even eat pizza with fork during this pandemic


Or, you know, you could just wash your hands. Like Mama always said to before supper?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

Yep, THIS!

It;s not like they were suggesting people who eat KFC lick *other* people fingers to begin with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skyotter: IT'S F********NG GOOD
[Fark user image image 768x432]


Congratulations! You got the other part of the ad KFC was going for. It's eye-catching, makes you go 'wait, what', and is pretty clever.

Looks like it went over some farkers heads in here lol
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: waxbeans: Birnone: This makes no sense. I pick up the piece of chicken, assuming I was desperate enough to eat at KFC(not that I'm judging you for eating there), and whatever was on my hands is now on the chicken. Now the chicken goes into my mouth...you know, where my tongue is.

So how does licking my fingers after that make any difference whatsoever?

I think this is just a marketing ploy. It's a profit deal.

Why are you eating with your hands during a pandemic? I pour chips into a bowl and use a fork or spoon depending on the chip. I pour m&ms into a solo drink cup.
WTF people. Assume there is Virus on everything. FI!

/
I even eat pizza with fork during this pandemic

Or, you know, you could just wash your hands. Like Mama always said to before supper?


I wash my hands all the time. Before and after cooking.
I wipe down new groceries I bring in with Everclear. And I use different clothes for home and for leaving home. I have hand sanitizer in every room and I'm constantly spraying everything down with Lysol and and or Windex.
But, I don't assume there isn't virus on things. I assume there is.
🙄
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.