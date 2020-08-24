 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   'Vampire' spits on police officer, threatens to drink his blood   (local21news.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers tried to make contact with Pettijohn, but he took his shirt off, kicked off his sandals and took a "fighting stance."

Police need to stop jumping to conclusions, that might have been his poopin' stance

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop Vs. Vampire
Hmmmmm I don't know who to root for here.
I guess I'll just have to say.....
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And why didn't the cop shoot him?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You suck at being a vampire. Or maybe the problem is you don't suck. I don't know.
 
