(Twitter)   University of Michigan students declare: "You can't eat ass with a mask on"   (twitter.com) divider line
74
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both Indiana and Purdue suspended students for this kind of jackassery, no pun intended.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why Americans wear their masks down around their chin.  You never know when you will be called upon to eat ass.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Both Indiana and Purdue suspended students for this kind of jackassery, no pun intended.


Eating ass?
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a surprise? Does anyone actually believe that when they drop little Braylen, Cayden, Camdyn, Ashlyn, etc. in their dorms that they will be there to actually study? Grad school is about actually learning one's field sufficient to earn a professional certification, etc. Community college is for entry-level certificates into a trade or meeting the minimum requirements to be hired.

Undergraduate programs are, if we're being honest, obscenely expensive daycare centers for people who are technically adults, with a ticket to enter the actual adult world waiting at the end of three, or four...or five... years of semi-supervision. There is absolutely nothing academically about an undergraduate program that can't be taught online or via a handful of well-designed in-person labs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: GardenWeasel: Both Indiana and Purdue suspended students for this kind of jackassery, no pun intended.

Eating ass?


Parties
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: DoBeDoBeDo: GardenWeasel: Both Indiana and Purdue suspended students for this kind of jackassery, no pun intended.

Eating ass?

Parties


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Challenge accepted!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [i.imgur.com image 260x194]


We're done.

Mods, pls lock.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: DoBeDoBeDo: GardenWeasel: Both Indiana and Purdue suspended students for this kind of jackassery, no pun intended.

Eating ass?

Parties


Ass-eating parties?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youtuber Taught Me How To Eat Ass
Youtube GEQ0OOnRMmI
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lewd!
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GEQ0OOnR​MmI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


also lewd!
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they posing this as an advantage to mask wearing or a downside?

/don't really want to know
//"eating ass" used to be an insult
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorgor would be having a field day with this thread
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's funny is that one of them will add "Social promotions coordinator" to their resume because they made that sign.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capn' fun: Why is this a surprise? Does anyone actually believe that when they drop little Braylen, Cayden, Camdyn, Ashlyn, etc. in their dorms that they will be there to actually study? Grad school is about actually learning one's field sufficient to earn a professional certification, etc. Community college is for entry-level certificates into a trade or meeting the minimum requirements to be hired.

Undergraduate programs are, if we're being honest, obscenely expensive daycare centers for people who are technically adults, with a ticket to enter the actual adult world waiting at the end of three, or four...or five... years of semi-supervision. There is absolutely nothing academically about an undergraduate program that can't be taught online or via a handful of well-designed in-person labs.


This sounds like a scathing indictment of your university more than anything else. Americans are proudly anti-intellectual as it is; I'm not going to participate in any further pretense that every non-college educated kid is just as smart as every college-educated one.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a frat house, I assume they mean each others asses?

/nttawwt
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's classier than No, means yes, yes means anal banners.

It's generally polite to ask your partner if they're in butt stuff.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im assuming they can still suck each others dicks.
 
readymix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem solved.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the next step, after analingus?  I suppose this is the natural escalation of having your partner degrade themself for your gratification.

I guess the next generation is going to have to go full scat, and make like the old geezers that don't get excited over shiatting in each other's mouths are just prudes.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patrick Bateman nods in approval.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: What's the next step, after analingus?  I suppose this is the natural escalation of having your partner degrade themself for your gratification.

I guess the next generation is going to have to go full scat, and make like the old geezers that don't get excited over shiatting in each other's mouths are just prudes.


You sound constipated
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess salad tossing is back in style with the kids huh?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GEQ0OOnR​MmI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'm always amused to see a Sexplanations video in the wild. Lindsey's great, one of my few remaining Patreon pledges, haha.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not with that attitude.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Patrick Bateman nods in approval.


tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

noitsnot: What's the next step, after analingus?  I suppose this is the natural escalation of having your partner degrade themself for your gratification.

I guess the next generation is going to have to go full scat, and make like the old geezers that don't get excited over shiatting in each other's mouths are just prudes.


It's Always Sunny - Shit Sandwich
Youtube 3_L1xgZw55k
 
yomrfark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

noitsnot: What's the next step, after analingus?  I suppose this is the natural escalation of having your partner degrade themself for your gratification.

I guess the next generation is going to have to go full scat, and make like the old geezers that don't get excited over shiatting in each other's mouths are just prudes.


Hey guy, don't worry ass-eating has been going on since the dawn of mankind. Get over it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The amazing thing particularly around here is they cancel all in person classes, majority of students don't live on campus, those students are partying more and I read they are considering going to pass fail.

Can't imagine being a student or parent that is looking at footing the bill for a 12 month lease for 2 weeks or less of in person classes.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Undergraduate programs are, if we're being honest, obscenely expensive daycare centers for people who are technically adults, with a ticket to enter the actual adult world waiting at the end of three, or four...or five... years of semi-supervision. There is absolutely nothing academically about an undergraduate program that can't be taught online or via a handful of well-designed in-person labs.


True on the academic front.  And, true, it's an absurdly expensive way to 'adult' people.  But, my entire career grew out of the student hourly jobs and eventually internships available from being at a big college.  How would my life have been different if I had just been taking online classes from my parents double-wide in no-opportunity Bumfark?  I don't really have to guess, I just have to go to my HS reunion and see for myself.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

noitsnot: What's the next step, after analingus?  I suppose this is the natural escalation of having your partner degrade themself for your gratification.


I take it you've never owned a dog. Or seen literally any other animal.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
High standards to get into U of M these days?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only I were in college today instead of 20 years ago, I could pass off my awkward antisocial tendencies as mid-pandemic righteousness.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes you can. It's called dry humping the monkey button.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 192x263]


You know this is how weird laws get passed
Then a hundred years later it's a law of God
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Are they posing this as an advantage to mask wearing or a downside?

/don't really want to know
//"eating ass" used to be an insult


I'm not confident about my assessment, but I think it means kissing ass, sucking up. But not really in the literal sense as it might seem.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Until there are several randomized controlled studies on mask use during ass eating, I don't think we can say that definitively.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is why Americans wear their masks down around their chin.  You never know when you will be called upon to eat ass.


🤮
 
powhound
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1st base rounding 2nd ... shortstop says hold on a second you ain't getting 3rd yet!
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: High standards to get into U of M these days?


The sign was spelled correctly, wasn't it?

/Go State.
 
