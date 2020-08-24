 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Usain Bolt might be the fastest man on Earth but even he can't escape covid-19   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No comments? Does nobody care for Mr. Bolt?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this is Barry Allen's fault.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish him the very best recovery, it would be sad to see the fastest man on earth die to COVID, or come out of it with such diminished lung capacity he couldn't even do what he loved at an amateur level.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's usually the other way around.  You get struck down by a bolt.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just helps reinforce that nobody is safe.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Just helps reinforce that nobody is safe.


It helps reinforce that going to large parties might not be a good idea right now.
 
