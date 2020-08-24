 Skip to content
(The Ledger)   Live French air-to-air missile found at Florida airport. Attempts to discover what it was doing there were met with a vicious taunting, references to elderberries   (theledger.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Deep drag on Gauloises]
"Ehh, what does it matter?"
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK... why are they not answering the question of what the Fark was it doing there!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again? Jeeze!
 
Spaced Lion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fechez la vache?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
* shrugs *
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whoopsie doopsie who left this missile here?

surejan.gif
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, another obsolete French A2A Missile pops up. Do terrorists actually think these are useful weapons? It's much easier to make explosives yourself, than try to use the small warheads on these things. A2A warheads don't pack much punch...there usually more of a grenade type warhead...shredding the target aircraft with shrapnel.

And there's absolutely no way to fire the missile without having the Mirage fighter to go with it.

Seriously bizarre.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cathead: OK... why are they not answering the question of what the Fark was it doing there!


It was surrendered at customs? It is French after all.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're kind of a hassle to deliver.  I bet USPS just left it there.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cathead: OK... why are they not answering the question of what the Fark was it doing there!


It was being delivered to a private military contractor.
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shiat! shiat!
FIRE ZE MISSILEZ!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kuta: shiat! shiat!
FIRE ZE MISSILEZ!


But I am le tired!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Cathead: OK... why are they not answering the question of what the Fark was it doing there!

It was surrendered at customs? It is French after all.


Took way too long to get that, should have been in the headline
 
nursetim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tn_prvteye: So, another obsolete French A2A Missile pops up. Do terrorists actually think these are useful weapons? It's much easier to make explosives yourself, than try to use the small warheads on these things. A2A warheads don't pack much punch...there usually more of a grenade type warhead...shredding the target aircraft with shrapnel.

And there's absolutely no way to fire the missile without having the Mirage fighter to go with it.

Seriously bizarre.


The Mirage was on backorder, so they were waiting on that.
 
