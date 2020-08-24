 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Another Florida City Council meeting ends about as expected   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Councillor, Local government in the United States, Jury, Honda Civic, Jim Gleason's contract, Profanity, English-language films, Crime  
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without pants?
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is unfortunate that Mr. Gleason's political and professional rivals have chosen to make a false allegation over what was nothing more than a regrettable emotional verbal confrontation.

Oh look, a total non-apology via his lawyer.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bull Durham - You're a Cocksucker!
Youtube 8olTfKZnFiM
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fired as city manager, decides to start a physical and verbal altercation with a woman in a position of power.

So when does he announce his candidacy for he Republican ticket in 2024?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

no1curr: It is unfortunate that Mr. Gleason's political and professional rivals have chosen to make a false allegation over what was nothing more than a regrettable emotional verbal confrontation.

Oh look, a total non-apology via his lawyer.


That's not even a non apology. That's doubling down.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gunfire?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No one shot, so better than expected
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"White trash"? Hmm. Do we finally have a yang to the n-word's yin ?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well Hello Adrienne, can I play with your Cutway?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FirstDennis

"White trash"? Hmm. Do we finally have a yang to the n-word's yin ?

We could have, it those we called White Trash weren't so proud of the title.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"as he battered her". He pushed against her chest to chest. Like children in a playground. That does not sound like battering to me. Maybe sounds like a bettering ram?
 
