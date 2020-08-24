 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Suspect in suspicious Cocoa death in custody, police say. We can all breathe easier now, as Count Chocula's reign of terror has come to an end   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Cocoa home Friday, Cocoa police, block of Manor Drive, Police, Diet, Life, Afterlife, Death  
mcmiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bettman's out?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect identified by DNA from the turd in the victim's polished skull?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Count Chocula was one thing, but Frankenberry has always disturbed me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, mortal.  You may strike me down but I'll be back.  And I'll bring my good friend High Fructose Corn Syrup!  Blah.   Your body won't know what to do with us, blah!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Count Chocula was one thing, but Frankenberry has always disturbed me.


Boo Berry was the scary one.  "Taunting me to join him in the nether world.  One more bowl, Harry.  And you can join me in the wonderful land of Diabetus Comapolis! Cartoons and Thunderbirds on every channel !  Join me...   join me!"
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Frankenberry snitched?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonny seen bouncing away, whistling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boo berry is better, plus he looks stoned


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Should have just given him the pebbles, Fred.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Suspicious Cocoa is the name of my Motown styled Police cover band.
 
