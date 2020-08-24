 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Today in "Famous Last Words"   (reuters.com) divider line
    Unlikely, Influenza, Pandemic, Sweden, Influenza pandemic, Europe, Infectious disease, Epidemiology, big second wave of COVID-19 cases  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy has been so good with the pandemic thus far. A true standout.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Sweden for 400, Alex

*A Daily Double*
 
clownass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The virus was quoted as saying "Ikea"
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aaaaaaaaaayup on that one
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Corona Virus: "Håll min öl."
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My conservative friends, in April,
"Look at Sweden! They didn't need to do any restrictions!  They put out recommendations and trusted in their population to do the right thing, and they did!  Why all these mandates?"

Strange...

They haven't mentioned Sweden since then..
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"They couldn't hit an elephant at this dist-"?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We won't have a second wave because we've already killed off enough people for two waves."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Thudfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought your husband was out of town
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"They couldn't hit an elephant..."


Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: "They couldn't hit an elephant at this dist-"?



Damn! Well done you.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Swedish Chief?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.