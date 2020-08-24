 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Scientists want pictures of your ash   (abc7news.com) divider line
14
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that headline in the voice of Sean Connery.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they even know ash from a hole in the ground?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some Ash in there somewhere.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop thread?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really want to see my skinny white ash?

Okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 356x285]


I'd prefer sending them pictures of my bishop.

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double shot for you

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How close do you have to be to get fallout*?

/no, not the game
//yes, I'm not fun at parties either
///*normal wind speeds
 
Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I keep my ash in a hole.  Do they really want me to dig around in my ash hole?
 
