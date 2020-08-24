 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   She was dead... but she got better   (mlive.com) divider line
71
    More: Scary, Emergency medical services, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Cardiac arrest, old Southfield woman, Southfield Fire Department, funeral home, Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office, Death  
•       •       •

2392 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 3:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better evidence of a miracle than usual.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So...can we check off "zombie apocalypse" on our 2020 bingo card?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geez, make sure they're dead before sending them to the funeral home. You know how much those guys charge to "finish the job?"

Highway robbery...
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess that whole Jesus thing wasn't as unique as we thought
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she a test subject for the vaccine?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some fine EMS work Lou.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She's only mostly dead"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



A doctor gave a man six months to live. The man couldn't pay his bill, so he gave him another six months.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this was Michigan, I supposed she was just pining for the Fords...
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?


No, they sent the data from their probes to the ME who did the declaration. The ME assumed the EMT knew how to attach an EEG lead, they were mistaken.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 70's my father was in a pretty bad car accident and the paramedics declared him dead at the scene. When a cop was checking for an ID about 5 minutes later , my father reached out and grabbed the cop's leg. After about 3 weeks in the hospital he went on to live another 40+ years.
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Waking up in a funeral home probably felt a bit like this.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?


If field pronouncements there are anything like in NJ, your MICU nurses (paramedics) will phone their ER physician and describe out the patient's status, the length of downtime prior to starting CPR, the length CPR had been performed, pharmacological interventions provided, their rhythms throughout care, and any shocks that were provided.  The doctor doesn't have to touch the patient in that setting and is providing a time of death based on the nurse's report.

I'm surprised no autopsy or transfer to a coroner would be performed on someone so young without an obvious cause of death, but once they're pronounced, they aren't my patient any more.  Here, that's a matter the police resolve, not EMS.

/NJ EMT-B
//so Basic
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She stole second against Mariano Rivera?
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?

No, they sent the data from their probes to the ME who did the declaration. The ME assumed the EMT knew how to attach an EEG lead, they were mistaken.


Looks like the YOU f*cked up then
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Always eat your mushrooms.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?


Firefighters don't have to perform life support functions in a few obvious cases:
1. The head is 20 feet from the torso (or other obviously gruesome, fatal injuries).
2. The body is cold and not a hypothermia victim pulled out of icy water.
3. Decomposition has begun.
Etc.

Who knows about this case, but yeah, she should have been transported to the hospital and the ER doctor there makes the determination.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should probably go back to the original "EMTs cannot pronounce someone deceased unless they are completely decapitated" rule of thumb. Letting a doctor make the call over a phone, when electronics are known for screwing up, is both lazy and hazardous.

/Medical malpractice kills far more people each year than Covid-19 will this year, and that is a serious pandemic
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was the funeral home worker who discovered she was breathing, I'd probably change my underwear and then take a vacation.  That would freak me out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?


I got licensed as an EMT at one point (though I never used it for a job).  Our paramedic and RN instructors touched on that subject.  The gist was that only time an EMT should declare someone dead was if they had (and I think this is pretty close to the exact phrase) conditions obviously incompatible with life. That meant things like full decapitation and other massive physical trauma.  Apart from that, you were expected to treat and transport the patient as if it were possible they could be revived until told otherwise by medical direction, even if by all reasonable non-legal standards you knew the person was dead.  With this and other such subjects, they always drilled home the fact that you never ever wanted to show up at the hospital with a patient (or body) and get a nasty look/comment from an ER physician as they proceeded to initiate some form of treatment that you *could* have done 20 minutes earlier but decided you didn't need to (or forgot to).
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know if there is a change in her condition.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Top Secret FTW
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I got licensed as an EMT at one point (though I never used it for a job).  Our paramedic and RN instructors touched on that subject.  The gist was that only time an EMT should declare someone dead was if they had (and I think this is pretty close to the exact phrase) conditions obviously incompatible with life. That meant things like full decapitation and other massive physical trauma.  Apart from that, you were expected to treat and transport the patient as if it were possible they could be revived until told otherwise by medical direction, even if by all reasonable non-legal standards you knew the person was dead.  With this and other such subjects, they always drilled home the fact that you never ever wanted to show up at the hospital with a patient (or body) and get a nasty look/comment from an ER physician as they proceeded to initiate some form of treatment that you *could* have done 20 minutes earlier but decided you didn't need to (or forgot to).


That's the phrase I was looking for and I think you (or someone else) has mentioned it in prior threads.

My sister was a manager at a ghetto Walgreens when a guy OD'd on heroin in the bathroom. She said the firefighters taking him out were lazily doing the "squeeze the bag to breathe into him" stuff and she said they were just doing it for show because he was in the restroom for a while before someone found him with the needle stuck in his arm.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?

I got licensed as an EMT at one point (though I never used it for a job).  Our paramedic and RN instructors touched on that subject.  The gist was that only time an EMT should declare someone dead was if they had (and I think this is pretty close to the exact phrase) conditions obviously incompatible with life. That meant things like full decapitation and other massive physical trauma.  Apart from that, you were expected to treat and transport the patient as if it were possible they could be revived until told otherwise by medical direction, even if by all reasonable non-legal standards you knew the person was dead.  With this and other such subjects, they always drilled home the fact that you never ever wanted to show up at the hospital with a patient (or body) and get a nasty look/comment from an ER physician as they proceeded to initiate some form of treatment that you *could* have done 20 minutes earlier but decided you didn't need to (or forgot to).


Just use the Dohun standard:

A Bridge Too Far - Save My Captain
Youtube HAtA2NH6Xfg


Some NSFW language.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: I'm surprised no autopsy or transfer to a coroner would be performed on someone so young without an obvious cause of death, but once they're pronounced, they aren't my patient any more.


That's what shocked me the most.

robodog: The ME assumed the EMT knew how to attach an EEG lead, they were mistaken


EKG/ECG. No one checks EEG the field and it is a rarity in the ER.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the crack medical team working to save her life before declaring her dead
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: My sister was a manager at a ghetto Walgreens when a guy OD'd on heroin in the bathroom. She said the firefighters taking him out were lazily doing the "squeeze the bag to breathe into him" stuff and she said they were just doing it for show because he was in the restroom for a while before someone found him with the needle stuck in his arm


rigor mortis, algor mortis, livor mortis.

Stiffness, temperature, lividity.  

Still don't know why they wouldn't want to autopsy a 20 year old though. Even an OD would be needing investigation.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Back in the 70's my father was in a pretty bad car accident and the paramedics declared him dead at the scene. When a cop was checking for an ID about 5 minutes later , my father reached out and grabbed the cop's leg. After about 3 weeks in the hospital he went on to live another 40+ years.


I'm sure I'm not the only one wondering... Who went on to live another 40 years?  Your father? Or the cop who died of shock when what he thought was a dead body grabbed his leg?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Geez, make sure they're dead before sending them to the funeral home. You know how much those guys charge to "finish the job?"

Highway robbery...


From what I've read we still don't know when death occurs
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?


This is what you get for living in a world where if it's a duck it must be a duck
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 301x167]


A doctor gave a man six months to live. The man couldn't pay his bill, so he gave him another six months.


/
In real life this man actually is a comedian and the jokes he was saying was from his very own set and yet during filming he could not deliver them correctly it took many takes to finally get it done
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: beezeltown: Geez, make sure they're dead before sending them to the funeral home. You know how much those guys charge to "finish the job?"

Highway robbery...

From what I've read we still don't know when death occurs


Some time around the start of Trump's second term.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see how someone would make the mistake of thinking she's dead if they looked her in the eyes.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Back in the 70's my father was in a pretty bad car accident and the paramedics declared him dead at the scene. When a cop was checking for an ID about 5 minutes later , my father reached out and grabbed the cop's leg. After about 3 weeks in the hospital he went on to live another 40+ years.


Well that explains your mental fortitude
 
webct_god
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bigdog1960: Doesn't a doctor have to do that? We let a associate degree fireman say your dead?

I got licensed as an EMT at one point (though I never used it for a job).  Our paramedic and RN instructors touched on that subject.  The gist was that only time an EMT should declare someone dead was if they had (and I think this is pretty close to the exact phrase) conditions obviously incompatible with life. That meant things like full decapitation and other massive physical trauma.  Apart from that, you were expected to treat and transport the patient as if it were possible they could be revived until told otherwise by medical direction, even if by all reasonable non-legal standards you knew the person was dead.  With this and other such subjects, they always drilled home the fact that you never ever wanted to show up at the hospital with a patient (or body) and get a nasty look/comment from an ER physician as they proceeded to initiate some form of treatment that you *could* have done 20 minutes earlier but decided you didn't need to (or forgot to).


Same here, got my EMT-P license years ago and never used if for a job. I imagine it varies by state, but in my state, medics of any rank and under any condition could not declare death. If the injuries were incompatible with life, then no medical intervention and ME responses to declare death. On paper, the patient is still 'alive' until the ME arrives.

/That was years ago, maybe it is different now?
//I remember a rivalry between EMT-P's and ER nurses. EMT-P's had standing orders for many meds from the EMS director, not so much for nurses. EMT-P: "Looks like you need some morphine, here you go." Nurse: "I need to get orders from a doctor first, even though I had 3x more schooling than that medic that brought you in."
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: LaChanz: Back in the 70's my father was in a pretty bad car accident and the paramedics declared him dead at the scene. When a cop was checking for an ID about 5 minutes later , my father reached out and grabbed the cop's leg. After about 3 weeks in the hospital he went on to live another 40+ years.

I'm sure I'm not the only one wondering... Who went on to live another 40 years?  Your father? Or the cop who died of shock when what he thought was a dead body grabbed his leg?


I wonder how hard he grabbed the cop's leg to put the officer in the hospital for three weeks
 
exatron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I started reading the article hoping it was about my mother. Now I'm sad all over again.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Back in the 70's my father was in a pretty bad car accident and the paramedics declared him dead at the scene. When a cop was checking for an ID about 5 minutes later , my father reached out and grabbed the cop's leg. After about 3 weeks in the hospital he went on to live another 40+ years.


So great for your father, really...but you know the cop shiat his pants
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
History- The Memory Palace- Episode 57 (I'm Still Alive)
Youtube yVcbU_DfkFo
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khatores: I can see how someone would make the mistake of thinking she's dead if they looked her in the eyes.


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 506x337]


that's what i like about her.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: LaChanz: Back in the 70's my father was in a pretty bad car accident and the paramedics declared him dead at the scene. When a cop was checking for an ID about 5 minutes later , my father reached out and grabbed the cop's leg. After about 3 weeks in the hospital he went on to live another 40+ years.

So great for your father, really...but you know the cop shiat his pants


It's a blessing to cop didn't shoot shoot him
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HELLOOOOOOO POLLYYYYYYYYY!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was the funeral home employee disappointed she was alive? Young women dying by cardiac arrest are rare treats for necrophiliacs.

/I already booked aisle seat in Business Class.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

webct_god: Same here, got my EMT-P license years ago and never used if for a job. I imagine it varies by state, but in my state, medics of any rank and under any condition could not declare death. If the injuries were incompatible with life, then no medical intervention and ME responses to declare death. On paper, the patient is still 'alive' until the ME arrives.


Signs incompatible with life or  when I started training ('04) it was a 30 minute code with all ACLS interventions in place and persistent PEA/Asystole with no shockable rhythm at any time during the code. 

Then they shorted it down to 20 minutes with on line medical consult with the ER doc you would have taken the patient to.

The hospital didn't want the bodies taking up space...

webct_god: Nurse: "I need to get orders from a doctor first, even though I had 3x more schooling than that medic that brought you in


Meh. Back then I had Army CLS, BS in Biology, and then my EMT-P. Not really worried about the pissing match. Especially not while working during grad school.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Still don't know why they wouldn't want to autopsy a 20 year old though. Even an OD would be needing investigation.


Yeah, it's usually a state requirement that an autopsy must be performed if someone died not in the care of a physician for a known medical condition.

There are a few times that it can be waived such as someone very publicly suffering obvious gross trauma in a car accident, etc. and the family objects to an autopsy for religions reasons or whatever. The coroner can forgo an autopsy and complete the death certificate, but even then an autopsy is usually required because it could reveal a medical event that cause the car accident.

Someone in their 20s dies at home, even of an OD? Yeah, that's supposed to have an autopsy that includes a blood tox screening. You have to check for what could be foul play (murder for insurance money made to look like an OD), possibly drugs that were tainted to investigate a drug-induced homicide from her dealer, etc.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.