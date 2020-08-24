 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   China holds naval drills in South China Sea, hoping to reinforce their claims to the region's strategic supply of belly button lint   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Southeast Asia, South China Sea, Philippines, Chinese forces, Vietnam, Philippine government, US STRIKE GROUP RETURNS, Beijing's South China Sea claims  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 10:32 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, it was nice of them to wait until after the two US carriers left.  That would've been awkward.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The way America is going China will soon be the world's leading super power.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: The way America is going China will soon be the world's leading super power.


And illiberites from within and without will be the main factor.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Well, it was nice of them to wait until after the two US carriers left.  That would've been awkward.


LOL landing strip in the middle of the China Sea can't be sunk.  Carriers can break too

Jan 30, 2019 - The Navy's newest and most advanced carrier can't make it through a day of ... on average, without a launch and recovery system failure.
Feb 21, 2020 - The Navy's Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier is continuing to face challenges as ... the radar and cooperative engagement capability "failed to maintain ... Some of the main sources of risk include the electromagnetic launc
May 19, 2020 - The Ford was at sea for testing of communications and data systems, as well as flight operations, but was unable to launch planes
Jun 8, 2020 - ... the launch system kept planes from launching from the aircraft carrier ... according to the Navy, but was unable to launch planes for five days.

Throw another $20 Billion at it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: The way America is going China will soon be the world's leading super power.


Possibly, though the projection of power on a global scale (not just military power) may not eclipse the US for a while.  Heck, the PRC may be content with being the dominant and perpetual regional power
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Must be very oily belly button lint with a huge side of gas. It's oil and gas reserves they are fighting over. And so it will be continued fighting over it until a solution is reached one way or another.

So the US will get involved to make sure the big US oil corps get their cut even though they didn't pay for any of the military with taxes. Socialize the costs and privatize the profits. Bazinga!
 
g.fro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With helpful picture of US warships.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: johnny_vegas: Well, it was nice of them to wait until after the two US carriers left.  That would've been awkward.

LOL landing strip in the middle of the China Sea can't be sunk.  Carriers can break too

Jan 30, 2019 - The Navy's newest and most advanced carrier can't make it through a day of ... on average, without a launch and recovery system failure.
Feb 21, 2020 - The Navy's Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier is continuing to face challenges as ... the radar and cooperative engagement capability "failed to maintain ... Some of the main sources of risk include the electromagnetic launc
May 19, 2020 - The Ford was at sea for testing of communications and data systems, as well as flight operations, but was unable to launch planes
Jun 8, 2020 - ... the launch system kept planes from launching from the aircraft carrier ... according to the Navy, but was unable to launch planes for five days.

Throw another $20 Billion at it.


Wait, was the Ford in the South China Sea?
 
g.fro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Mock26: The way America is going China will soon be the world's leading super power.

Possibly, though the projection of power on a global scale (not just military power) may not eclipse the US for a while.  Heck, the PRC may be content with being the dominant and perpetual regional power


When it comes to projecting power, the PRC has a real geography problem. Basically, every geographic advantage we have, they have the opposite of.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The omphaloskepsis there must be intense.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: LOL landing strip in the middle of the China Sea can't be sunk.


Apropos of nothing in particular, I thought this declassified Russian film was pretty interesting.

https://youtu.be/nbC7BxXtOlo

I wonder if we have any of those...
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My grandpa had a curious expression he used to use when trying to teach a young'un something:

"Let me show you a little trick I learned in the Chinese Navy."

I was 11 years old before I realized he was never in the Chinese navy.

My uncle got in fights when he was a kid because he would insist that his dad was in the Chinese Navy.

/Grandpa was actually in the US Navy, on a tin can that was part of a carrier group that was safely on maneuvers away from Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
//He was a bosun's mate.
///My mom still has his bosun's pipe
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: LOL landing strip in the middle of the China Sea can't be sunk.  Carriers can break too


If they were able and motivated to sink it, why would it be there??
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: johnny_vegas: Well, it was nice of them to wait until after the two US carriers left.  That would've been awkward.

LOL landing strip in the middle of the China Sea can't be sunk.  Carriers can break too

Jan 30, 2019 - The Navy's newest and most advanced carrier can't make it through a day of ... on average, without a launch and recovery system failure.
Feb 21, 2020 - The Navy's Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier is continuing to face challenges as ... the radar and cooperative engagement capability "failed to maintain ... Some of the main sources of risk include the electromagnetic launc
May 19, 2020 - The Ford was at sea for testing of communications and data systems, as well as flight operations, but was unable to launch planes
Jun 8, 2020 - ... the launch system kept planes from launching from the aircraft carrier ... according to the Navy, but was unable to launch planes for five days.

Throw another $20 Billion at it.


Landing Strip In The Middle of the Chinese Sea was my stage name in the 80s when I was in Junior High stationed in Okinawa
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

g.fro: With helpful picture of US warships.


Sure they didn't copy ours?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.