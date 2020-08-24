 Skip to content
(CNN) Universities realize that it may have been too soon to open after all
RodneyToady
2 hours ago  
Also, the average number of new cases dipped to about 42,600 as of Sunday, well below its peak in mid-July of around 67,000 daily cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These numbers are useless without information regarding the change, if any, in number of tests per day and percent of positive tests per day.
 
pxlboy
1 hour ago  
I work at a small, private university in Washington that ordinarily averages about ~3000 students. We're going to be doing a phased opening, but I don't know how well it's going to go.
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Also, the average number of new cases dipped to about 42,600 as of Sunday, well below its peak in mid-July of around 67,000 daily cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These numbers are useless without information regarding the change, if any, in number of tests per day and percent of positive tests per day.


Pretty much.  But those numbers aren't big and scary, so they skip them.
 
StoPPeRmobile
1 hour ago  
Anyone know which country leads in prescribing drugs that inhibit the immune response? I hear about these drugs every day.
 
StoPPeRmobile
1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Also, the average number of new cases dipped to about 42,600 as of Sunday, well below its peak in mid-July of around 67,000 daily cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These numbers are useless without information regarding the change, if any, in number of tests per day and percent of positive tests per day.


Feelings!
 
powhound
1 hour ago  
No worries though. Much of K-12 is going back in person. First day for our district today. Hopefully I won't be posting to Fark from an icu in three weeks.
 
orbister
1 hour ago  
One of the odd things about COVID-19 is that we are seeing about 1/20 of the death rate we'd expect based on the first surge. Either all the really vulnerable people are dead, or it has mutated into something less lethal, or something else is going on.
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
Upsaide:  You know those 30 year old text books you gotta buy? Next year, They'll only have 29 years of sitting in the corner of the dorm room on them.
 
Nurglitch
1 hour ago  
It's a pity there's no-one available to such institutions that can assess the risk and give recommendations accordingly. Maybe we need institutions where such things can be studied and train people in working on such problems.
 
Klivian
1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: It's a pity there's no-one available to such institutions that can assess the risk and give recommendations accordingly. Maybe we need institutions where such things can be studied and train people in working on such problems.


They assessed the risk that enrollment would be down if they didn't fully reopen. They assessed the risk that the students might ask for lower tuition if they didn't reopen.

So they reopen for just long enough for the checks to clear. In a month miraculously they will all say "We are going 100% remote for the remainder of the school year, thanks suckers!" That way if someone wants a refund they can claim a good faith effort, that they shut down for safety reasons, even though this whole thing was easily predicted
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
1 hour ago  
Although the trends are in the right direction, the US remains the world leader in total cases and deaths..

This might need a huge citation.

I would bet that China is very much in the lead but the data is falsified.
 
asciibaron
1 hour ago  
keep digging Watson.
 
greatgodyoshi
1 hour ago  

pxlboy: I work at a small, private university in Washington that ordinarily averages about ~3000 students. We're going to be doing a phased opening, but I don't know how well it's going to go.


My wife teaches (on sabbatical this semester, though) at a private uni in Ohio about the same size. I'm taking classes and we started today. They're doing a hybrid thing, but after Thanksgiving break they're going all remote. I petitioned to do all remote, because my son's Kindergarten decided to do all remote as well and someone needed to be home.
 
g.fro
1 hour ago  
Northern
1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Also, the average number of new cases dipped to about 42,600 as of Sunday, well below its peak in mid-July of around 67,000 daily cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These numbers are useless without information regarding the change, if any, in number of tests per day and percent of positive tests per day.


Why do you hate America?  Stop preventing Donald Trump from saving this country.  Do your part and donate to We Build the Wall.  Darn foreigners are causing all the crime and ruining the Portland Oregon suburbs.
/Benghazi alien sperm
 
WalkingSedgwick
1 hour ago  

orbister: One of the odd things about COVID-19 is that we are seeing about 1/20 of the death rate we'd expect based on the first surge. Either all the really vulnerable people are dead, or it has mutated into something less lethal, or something else is going on.


All the really vulnerable people are either already dead or are in self-isolation.

Wave 2 is mostly impacting all the stupid young people (but I repeat myself) who don't have the brain cells to stop going to bars and parties during a pandemic. They have an average hospitalization rate but a lower fatality risk profile than the demographics that were wiped out in March-April.
 
Enigmamf
1 hour ago  

orbister: One of the odd things about COVID-19 is that we are seeing about 1/20 of the death rate we'd expect based on the first surge. Either all the really vulnerable people are dead, or it has mutated into something less lethal, or something else is going on.


How did you arrive at that figure? My simplistic method is to compare the 'new cases' and 'new deaths' figures with a time offset. Based on that, I was expecting 3k deaths per day right now - already a massive 3:1 ratio, but reasonable given the shift in testing demographics to include less-severe cases and less-vulnerable individuals are getting tested.

Our case fatality rate of 3% is still well above the predicted true case-fatality rate of 1%.
 
kbronsito
1 hour ago  
If only there were places with educated people, and experts, who could have understood the data about the pandemic and might have anticipated this turn of events at the various universities.
 
kaedric
55 minutes ago  

pxlboy: I work at a small, private university in Washington that ordinarily averages about ~3000 students. We're going to be doing a phased opening, but I don't know how well it's going to go.


Yeah I work at a mid-size University, and we started two-weeks early to allow students to move to town via a phased approach. We are supposed to start hybrid mode next week where we have in-person classes for half of the students for any given day (they will rotate depending on day). The other students will remain online. It's gonna be a shiatshow and it will fail miserably for a number of reasons (both technological, and safety-related).

But hey, all their tuition checks cleared, so the provost is smiling and doesn't really care at this point.
 
WalkingSedgwick
54 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Although the trends are in the right direction, the US remains the world leader in total cases and deaths..

This might need a huge citation.

I would bet that China is very much in the lead but the data is falsified.


Ever since the GOP channeled pandemic statistics through a pro-Trump contractor, rather than the CDC, there's little reason to think that the US data are any less cooked than the Chinese data are. At this point I'd expect the real per-capita figures for both countries to be similar.
 
Gyrfalcon
53 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: orbister: One of the odd things about COVID-19 is that we are seeing about 1/20 of the death rate we'd expect based on the first surge. Either all the really vulnerable people are dead, or it has mutated into something less lethal, or something else is going on.

How did you arrive at that figure? My simplistic method is to compare the 'new cases' and 'new deaths' figures with a time offset. Based on that, I was expecting 3k deaths per day right now - already a massive 3:1 ratio, but reasonable given the shift in testing demographics to include less-severe cases and less-vulnerable individuals are getting tested.

Our case fatality rate of 3% is still well above the predicted true case-fatality rate of 1%.


Because "less vulnerable" still doesn't mean "invulnerable" no matter how badly Trump and his bots try to pretend it does.
 
Nick Nostril
52 minutes ago  
Deaths have been dropping since the CDC was stripped of it's Covid tracking role and handed to Trump's personally selected team? You don't say?
 
Glockenspiel Hero
52 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: orbister: One of the odd things about COVID-19 is that we are seeing about 1/20 of the death rate we'd expect based on the first surge. Either all the really vulnerable people are dead, or it has mutated into something less lethal, or something else is going on.

All the really vulnerable people are either already dead or are in self-isolation.

Wave 2 is mostly impacting all the stupid young people (but I repeat myself) who don't have the brain cells to stop going to bars and parties during a pandemic. They have an average hospitalization rate but a lower fatality risk profile than the demographics that were wiped out in March-April.


We also have some useful tools to prevent death- Remdesivir and dexamethasone, and less reliance on ventilators.
 
PunGent
35 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Although the trends are in the right direction, the US remains the world leader in total cases and deaths..

This might need a huge citation.

I would bet that China is very much in the lead but the data is falsified.


As opposed to Trump's TOTALLY reliable data :)

/sad when the Chinese Communist Party is no less credible than the GOP
 
G. Tarrant
29 minutes ago  

orbister: One of the odd things about COVID-19 is that we are seeing about 1/20 of the death rate we'd expect based on the first surge. Either all the really vulnerable people are dead, or it has mutated into something less lethal, or something else is going on.


We know a lot more about how to reduce the death rate now than we did then. There are drugs that can help that we didn't have before - remdisivir and such - and there's even little things like "Put people on their chest rather than on their back in the hospital" which reduces the fatality rate. And, as you say, the early waves hit the most vulnerable the hardest, and the ones being infected now have much greater survival odds.
 
Khellendros
25 minutes ago  
Let's see where the downturn happened...

....yep, right when data started being send to the White House instead of the CDC.  Totally legit, I'm sure.
 
fragMasterFlash
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
19 minutes ago  
I can answer that: yes, it was.
 
vudukungfu
14 minutes ago  
If only there were some institute of higher learning where learned persons could congregate and learn so we could all learn and not be so stupid.

Of course. You would have to take out a lifetime loan with substantial vigorish to pay your dues, but you might live through it log enough to buy the coveted sheepskin, which you could then soak in water and stretch over a banjo pot and busk for spare change so you wouldn't stave to death.

But you would then know better.
Or be no better.
 
Geotpf
14 minutes ago  

orbister: One of the odd things about COVID-19 is that we are seeing about 1/20 of the death rate we'd expect based on the first surge. Either all the really vulnerable people are dead, or it has mutated into something less lethal, or something else is going on.


This isn't true.  The initial death tolls pretty much match current ones, if you adjust for age.

IE, few people under 65 die.  Very few people under 50 die.  Very, very few people under 30 die.  Almost nobody under 18 dies.

There are some secondary modifiers-early on especially, when there were widespread shortages of proper PPE, a fair number of younger health care workers died who got repeated, supersized doses of the virus.  Also, pre-existing conditions are a factor, but not by as much as one would think.
 
Geotpf
11 minutes ago  
If a college's plan to open up didn't factor in "college kids gathering at parties, getting drunk, and spreading the virus " in their safety equations, then they are quite negligent.  Trying to expel everybody who goes to a party is some damned stupid shiat.
 
dragonchild
10 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: We know a lot more about how to reduce the death rate now than we did then.

We're also testing a lot more.  In the initial stages, since the CDC futzed around so long with their own specifications, tests were in such short supply that you pretty much had to be in the ICU already to get tested at all.  OK that's a stretch, but I mean they weren't testing asymptomatic folks by the millions back in March/April.

The tests were heavily politicized from the drop, and it's only gotten worse.  Of course, it's impossible to hide 200,000 corpses, but we'll always have the nutjobs going, "Nothing is certain so let's act like it doesn't exist at all."
 
lennavan
5 minutes ago  
Wait, so taking thousands of teenagers from around the country and jamming them all into cramped dorms and then hoping these teenagers make solid decisions wasn't a smart plan for my local University?
 
Jeebus Saves
3 minutes ago  

dragonchild: G. Tarrant: We know a lot more about how to reduce the death rate now than we did then.
We're also testing a lot more.  In the initial stages, since the CDC futzed around so long with their own specifications, tests were in such short supply that you pretty much had to be in the ICU already to get tested at all.  OK that's a stretch, but I mean they weren't testing asymptomatic folks by the millions back in March/April.

The tests were heavily politicized from the drop, and it's only gotten worse.  Of course, it's impossible to hide 200,000 corpses, but we'll always have the nutjobs going, "Nothing is certain so let's act like it doesn't exist at all."


Don't forget about the nutjobs going "Nothing is certain, so let's act like this is going to kill us all".
 
vamtngal
2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Although the trends are in the right direction, the US remains the world leader in total cases and deaths..

This might need a huge citation.

I would bet that China is very much in the lead but the data is falsified.


Yeah, I agree. I think India is underreporting their numbers also. There's no way you can have that many people living in squalid conditions (not meaning that as an insult, but I've been there and couldn't believe the living conditions in the slums). I call bs on China and India.
 
40 degree day
2 minutes ago  

powhound: No worries though. Much of K-12 is going back in person. First day for our district today. Hopefully I won't be posting to Fark from an icu in three weeks.


Farking in the ICU? I can imagine what that's like.
Nurse: What's going on with that patient's heart monitor? Does he have an arrhythmia?
Other nurse: No, he says the problem is that someone is wrong on the internet.
 
