(ABC News)   Jim Bakker received PPP loans during legal fight on fraud claims. No word if he looked at the pile of money and said "Dear God it's good"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    More: Asinine, Attorney general, Jim Bakker, Arkansas, Freedom of religion, Missouri attorneys, Missouri Attorneys General, Jim Bakker Show, Heritage USA  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 7:35 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Vic Berger Presents: TV Pastor Jim Bakker Really Wants You to Think He Can Cure Coronavirus
Youtube 1Yunh9dRjdA
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many 5 gallon buckets of cash did he get from the SBA?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If these past 4 years won't turn people away from religion nothing will

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Falwell, and now Jim Bakker?
It's like an 80s evangelical scumbag reunion tour today.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's the herpes sore of the TV Jesus con men.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why we need to start taxing churches. At the highest rate.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's such a piece of shiat that other pieces of shiat would rather talk to the mypillow guy.

/shiat
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Falwell, and now Jim Bakker?
It's like an 80s evangelical scumbag reunion tour today.


My wife loves Joel Osteen. Please let her be next. I'd love to cure her of that.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let him be next
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The optics of a name featuring a double k were never good.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I farkin' hate HATE HATE this farkin' scumbag.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope he's in constant, white hot pain for the next fifty years.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I make a motion we allow Jessica Hahn to shoot him in the dick.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Every country has corruption, and criminals.  The United States has just about run out of anything but the corrupt and the criminal.

Want to run a real business and give back to the community by creating valuable goods or services for real people who could use them?  fark you, go bankrupt.

Want to build a multinational near-monopoly that impoverishes its own workforce and ratchets prices ever higher and quality ever lower in an endless race to the bottom?  You get endless tax breaks, 0% interest loans, and bailouts if you somehow go over your hookers-and-blow budget.

And that's before we even get into disgusting scum like this who abuse the religious non-profit exemption.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a boring ol' Presbyterian pastor, out here in the midwest, just trying to do good in the world and ask people to love the deity and each other. And asshats like these are out there making us all look slimy. Man, this pisses me off so much.
 
Todd300
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What are you gonna shovel it with.

What are you gonna dig with.

What.

Are.

You gonna do,

With the doo doo?

Pastor Jim Bakker Knows What To Do With Your Doodoo
Youtube q4h_VXG8xrM
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's nasty Jim.

Wow.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

