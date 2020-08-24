 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   COVID-19 2, the re-sickening   (nbcnews.com) divider line
58
    More: Scary, Immune system, Infection, Infectious disease, Hong Kong, Common cold, first confirmed patient, Akiko Iwasaki, Immunology  
•       •       •

1919 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 2:43 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Respiratory Boogaloo!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What sort of treatment did this fellow have when he was first infected? Was he given anything to reduce his immunoresponse?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgflip.com image 360x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bye. Go catch it since you think it's a scare tactic.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There have been rumors of reinfection for the very mild cases for months. While this is not good, it's not terrible either if the underlying premise is a low viral load means lower risk of complications but a higher risk of reinfection.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?


Three words: Quarterly booster shots.
Two words: Astra Zeneca.
One word: Profits
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: There have been rumors of reinfection for the very mild cases for months. While this is not good, it's not terrible either if the underlying premise is a low viral load means lower risk of complications but a higher risk of reinfection.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll just remind everyone here that the first few mutations of 1918 flu were relatively benign. In October things got real and the death toll became astronomical
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?


Baited breath?
*twitch*
Brush your teeth, friend.

/It's bated as in abated.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgflip.com image 360x276] [View Full Size image _x_]

Bye. Go catch it since you think it's a scare tactic.


Overuse of the "scary" tag summons Floyd.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They've been afraid of this since South Korea had their "testing error.'

If this is the new normal, Americans will never be able to travel again.

/bitter
//Belize might not let me in during October
///Hawaii still locked down as well
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?

Baited breath?
*twitch*
Brush your teeth, friend.

/It's bated as in abated.


Its bated as in held
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: There have been rumors of reinfection for the very mild cases for months. While this is not good, it's not terrible either if the underlying premise is a low viral load means lower risk of complications but a higher risk of reinfection.


But it trashes the idea of herd immunity.
 
Pixter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because though he was technically re-infected, he didn't become ill (symptomatic) the second time around. Enough of an immune response you wouldn't even know.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: demaL-demaL-yeH: Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?

Baited breath?
*twitch*
Brush your teeth, friend.

/It's bated as in abated.

Its bated as in held


I deserve an apology.

/Not holding my breath.
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?


Introvert paradise. Don't leave home unless necessary, wear your mask when you do, and don't talk to strangers in public.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're doomed.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guess the world will just have to deal with it.

I'm curious how many people are going to end up homeless by winter and how many are going to die of exposure before spring.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was asymptomatic in his second infection and only found out by taking a mandatory saliva test after travel. Sounds like his immune response was perfectly normal and while allowing some infection, it was not enough to trigger his non-specific immune system. Could he spread it? I guess that is an unknown and the only reason this could be an issue.

From TFA:
But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses. Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University, tweeted shortly after the study was released that the study did not show anything unexpected.
"This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

/Panic!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, you're going to get coronavirus no matter what you do so let's all run to Wal-Mart right now and share a communal tub of mayonnaise.  Case closed!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What sort of treatment did this fellow have when he was first infected? Was he given anything to reduce his immunoresponse?


If it was hydroxychloroquine, I'm going to laugh.

And not a dignified, Shakespearean, Sir Patrick Stewart/Ian McKellen laugh.

Nope, Cesar Romero's Joker laugh.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: I'll just remind everyone here that the first few mutations of 1918 flu were relatively benign. In October things got real and the death toll became astronomical


That's where the term "October surprise" originated. A lot of people don't know that.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: *looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?


Don't be so negative.  Regular depopulation from disease is quite normal on evolutionary timescales.  Natural selection will eventually effect what a vaccine may not.
 
henryhill
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The balls on this guy, pulling the same hoax twice.
 
ng2810
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Nadie_AZ: Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x815]


Well if enough people are vaccinated to the point that the transmission rate for the virus is greatly reduced, and the vaccine is showed to protect from the initial infection and help the body fight future infections, we could gradually see the virus diminish to the point that it wont affect vast swaths of society, and any reinfections can swiftly be handled with usual identification, isolation and contact tracing.

Also, if what they're saying is true, and the man tested positive but is asymptomatic and his body has adapted in fighting the virus, it could mean that although we cant fully protect people from infection, we can keep them from dying.

We didn't get rid of SARS or Swine Flu, we just kept it from spreading to the point it didn't affect the global population. We didn't have a vaccine for the 1918 flu - we just wanted until everyone either died or became immune. With the technology we have right now, I'm confident we'll do better than that.
 
palelizard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Cornelis de Gyselaer: demaL-demaL-yeH: Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?

Baited breath?
*twitch*
Brush your teeth, friend.

/It's bated as in abated.

Its bated as in held

I deserve an apology.

/Not holding my breath.


cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just want to know if the doctor looked at him and said. "THIS IS YOUR LIFE NOW!"
 
smd31
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thehobbes: ...
If this is the new normal, Americans will never be able to travel again.

/bitter
//Belize might not let me in during October
///Hawaii still locked down as well


I'm with ya...would love to travel now with the wife but that doesn't seem to happen any time soon. :|

/sigh
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: There have been rumors of reinfection for the very mild cases for months. While this is not good, it's not terrible either if the underlying premise is a low viral load means lower risk of complications but a higher risk of reinfection.

But it trashes the idea of herd immunity.


No, not really.  Reread what he said.

And lots of people have chickenpox multiple times within a short time frame.  That doesn't mean that surviving the first bout doesn't provide immunity or resistance for the majority of people.

I don't think we're anywhere near "herd immunity", but the declining number of hospitalizations and deaths seems to indicate something positive is happening.New Jersey is sitting at 179 deaths per 100,000NYC is at 281 per.Texas is at 39.Florida and Georgia are at 48.California is at 30.We've either gotten ridiculously better at treating this thing or it's turning into something significantly less lethal or both.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doooomed!

/seriously though, I was just thinking yesterday or the day before: if everything goes back to fully work/study from home, what would life be like if I moved to some coastal place that had good WiFi
//college aged kids already start distance learning this week, school kids start in a couple of weeks
///are you pondering what I'm pondering?
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Formatting is hard.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?


You get reinfected with viruses all the time. But your immune system hits them before they cause disease. That's what happened here.

What's unusual is the level of testing taking place that this turned up in a random dude. There'll be others surely, especially among people who have a suppressed immune system. Those folks can have diseases go on for months that would normally be fine in days.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ng2810: We didn't get rid of SARS


There have been no known cases of SARS from SARS-CoV-1 since January 2004.

It was successfully contained because patients got sick earlier compared to COVID-19 cases, reducing asymptomatic spread. Therefore, identification, contact tracing, and quarantine was easier.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is precisely why the only way to stop the virus is to stop doing the things that spread the virus.
Like all viruses, the goal - if viruses could have goals - of COVID-19 is to find new hosts and reproduce. We know how they do this and under what conditions, same as any other virus. Those conditions are created by human activity, meaning people are responsible for the spread of the virus.

That human activity can be controlled or eliminated, stopping the spread and giving the virus nowhere to go.  With no new hosts the virus peters out in the population and is no longer a threat. The flaw is humans themselves, who know how to stop the virus but will not do what is needed to produce this result.
As long as humans continue to provide COVID-19 with new hosts, it will continue to flourish.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mask up biatches!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

palelizard: demaL-demaL-yeH: Cornelis de Gyselaer: demaL-demaL-yeH: Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?

Baited breath?
*twitch*
Brush your teeth, friend.

/It's bated as in abated.

Its bated as in held

I deserve an apology.

/Not holding my breath.

[cdn.someecards.com image 420x294]


I think that's a convoluted joke
I think
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: No, not really.  Reread what he said.

And lots of people have chickenpox multiple times within a short time frame.  That doesn't mean that surviving the first bout doesn't provide immunity or resistance for the majority of people.


Temporary immunity so you don't have symptoms still means you have the virus and can infect others. That is my concern. 

FLMountainMan: I don't think we're anywhere near "herd immunity", but the declining number of hospitalizations and deaths seems to indicate something positive is happening.New Jersey is sitting at 179 deaths per 100,000NYC is at 281 per.Texas is at 39.Florida and Georgia are at 48.California is at 30.We've either gotten ridiculously better at treating this thing or it's turning into something significantly less lethal or both


I don't think we're counting properly. Excess deaths are up.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rewind2846: That human activity can be controlled or eliminated, stopping the spread and giving the virus nowhere to go.


Problem: Americans.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thehobbes: FLMountainMan: No, not really.  Reread what he said.

And lots of people have chickenpox multiple times within a short time frame.  That doesn't mean that surviving the first bout doesn't provide immunity or resistance for the majority of people.

Temporary immunity so you don't have symptoms still means you have the virus and can infect others. That is my concern. 

FLMountainMan: I don't think we're anywhere near "herd immunity", but the declining number of hospitalizations and deaths seems to indicate something positive is happening.New Jersey is sitting at 179 deaths per 100,000NYC is at 281 per.Texas is at 39.Florida and Georgia are at 48.California is at 30.We've either gotten ridiculously better at treating this thing or it's turning into something significantly less lethal or both

I don't think we're counting properly. Excess deaths are up.


No question the books are being cooked
Probably by as much as a third
 
docmattic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh FFS people. Look at the number of cases of COVID-19 (test-confirmed alone, and don't forget there are probably 10 non-confirmed cases for every confirmed one)... if reinfection was a major problem, we'd have had hospitals reporting people with their second, third, and fourth reinfections by now. Dude was asymptomatic with the second infection; that's how immunity (well, cell-mediated immunity are least) works.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mentioned a few times that I have a coworker who definitely was infected twice. Folks were hesitant to believe it because there had not been any cases of reinfection which had been fully confirmed in the literature.

Now that there is one... yes, she was infected with COVID twice. Can't say how common it is, but it does happen. Very sick for a month straight, recovered fully for 3 1/2 months, much, much milder infection the second time which went away in somewhere around a week.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What sort of treatment did this fellow have when he was first infected? Was he given anything to reduce his immunoresponse?


Probably not since how had only minor symptoms the first time. The immunosuppressants are for the severely ill, and only became standard of care more recently than his first round in any case.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: demaL-demaL-yeH: Nadie_AZ: While many of us wait with baited breath for a 'cure', we should be paying attention to this. We may never have a cure or a vaccine.

But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses.

This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

"It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time," he said in a statement.

*looks at global deaths* 813,419

Tell me again about not panicking and how this is normal?

"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," he said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity.

Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?

Baited breath?
*twitch*
Brush your teeth, friend.

/It's bated as in abated.

Its bated as in held


Well aren't you the cunning linguist?
 
GloomCookie613 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Nadie_AZ: Well then. Ok so how do we adapt to the New Normal?

Three words: Quarterly booster shots.
Two words: Astra Zeneca.
One word: Profits


If you can't afford your quarterly dose, Astra-Zeneca may be able to help... with a coupon for $20 off and you'll only get two a year. Good luck!
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: thehobbes: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: There have been rumors of reinfection for the very mild cases for months. While this is not good, it's not terrible either if the underlying premise is a low viral load means lower risk of complications but a higher risk of reinfection.

But it trashes the idea of herd immunity.

No, not really.  Reread what he said.

And lots of people have chickenpox multiple times within a short time frame.  That doesn't mean that surviving the first bout doesn't provide immunity or resistance for the majority of people.

I don't think we're anywhere near "herd immunity", but the declining number of hospitalizations and deaths seems to indicate something positive is happening.New Jersey is sitting at 179 deaths per 100,000NYC is at 281 per.Texas is at 39.Florida and Georgia are at 48.California is at 30.We've either gotten ridiculously better at treating this thing or it's turning into something significantly less lethal or both.


Believe the numbers from Texas at your own peril. I don't, but that's because I live here, and know a lot of people that work in health care in Austin.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ He was asymptomatic in his second infection and only found out by taking a mandatory saliva test after travel. Sounds like his immune response was perfectly normal and while allowing some infection, it was not enough to trigger his non-specific immune system. Could he spread it? I guess that is an unknown and the only reason this could be an issue.

From TFA:
But the research is not necessarily cause for panic. Reinfection is common with other coronaviruses. Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University, tweeted shortly after the study was released that the study did not show anything unexpected.
"This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote.

/Panic!

Yeah, reading more into it, it seems like he lost his original antibodies After a few months, but when he was re-infected his memory T-Cells fires up and produced new antidotes that fought back the new infection.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: thehobbes: FLMountainMan: No, not really.  Reread what he said.

And lots of people have chickenpox multiple times within a short time frame.  That doesn't mean that surviving the first bout doesn't provide immunity or resistance for the majority of people.

Temporary immunity so you don't have symptoms still means you have the virus and can infect others. That is my concern. 

FLMountainMan: I don't think we're anywhere near "herd immunity", but the declining number of hospitalizations and deaths seems to indicate something positive is happening.New Jersey is sitting at 179 deaths per 100,000NYC is at 281 per.Texas is at 39.Florida and Georgia are at 48.California is at 30.We've either gotten ridiculously better at treating this thing or it's turning into something significantly less lethal or both

I don't think we're counting properly. Excess deaths are up.

No question the books are being cooked
Probably by as much as a third


LOL.  Show me something, anything to suggest that California has over nine times as many COVID deaths as is being reported.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.