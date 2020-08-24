 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Perform a reading at Mass? That's a punching   (wpxi.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Philadelphia's archbishop, Eucharist, Catholic Church, Bishop, Roman Catholic Church, PHILADELPHIA, Roman Missal, Pope  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Philly, not surprising.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Woman punched after giving reading at Philadelphia church"

I honestly thought that's how a Philly sermon is supposed to go
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It's Philly, not surprising.


Hey, now, this here is a Quaker town.  We respect churches.

/and that's about all we respect
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must not have been a popular passage.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him (or her) without sin throw the first punch.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just continuing an old tradition, apparently.  When Jesus gave his first reading at his hometown synagogue in Nazareth, the congregation tried to throw him off a cliff.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vote to rename it the Church of the Holy Right Cross.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't wearing a mask.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet it was one of those two Corinthians.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they holding the service at a Waffle House?

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Leviticus literalist?
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one could be bothered to provide the thing being read, right? That's some mighty fine reporting there, Lou.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Philadelphia is the city of brotherly love, not sisterly. Duh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Laying on of hands?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: No one could be bothered to provide the thing being read, right? That's some mighty fine reporting there, Lou.


Yeah, imma go out on a limb and guess that the reading offended a Fox news viewer.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: No one could be bothered to provide the thing being read, right? That's some mighty fine reporting there, Lou.


Looks like Isaiah, Psalms, Romans, and Matthew (though the priest or deacon would have read the gospel).  Nothing too inflammatory.

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/reading​s​/082320.cfm
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shebna's fanbase must be REALLY pissed, especially when Eliakim replaced him as Steward.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Farking asshole
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Reading, Mass., get it?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She probably shouldn't have kept pausing to brag how she banged the other woman's husband.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Philadelphia is the city of brotherly love, not sisterly. Duh.


You can love your brother and still whoop his ass from time to time.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And they'll know we are Christians by our love
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whose menu was it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Larva Lump: No one could be bothered to provide the thing being read, right? That's some mighty fine reporting there, Lou.

Looks like Isaiah, Psalms, Romans, and Matthew (though the priest or deacon would have read the gospel).  Nothing too inflammatory.

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings​/082320.cfm


Perhaps it was this passage?

" Thus says the LORD to Shebna, master of the palace:
"I will thrust you from your office
and pull you down from your station.
On that day I will summon my servant
Eliakim, son of Hilkiah;
I will clothe him with your robe,
and gird him with your sash,
and give over to him your authority.
He shall be a father to the inhabitants of Jerusalem,
and to the house of Judah."

And the puncher thought it was in reference to Trump?
 
TheReject
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Laying on of hands?


Paladins are the worst
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA:

"The lector who was assaulted received immediate attention and assistance from cathedral staff members off camera," Archbishop Nelson Perez wrote on Facebook. She did not require medical attention, he said.
The suspect was not detained.

Really, they just allowed him to leave with no repercussions?  In a lot of places he would have gotten an ass whipping.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Larva Lump: No one could be bothered to provide the thing being read, right? That's some mighty fine reporting there, Lou.

Looks like Isaiah, Psalms, Romans, and Matthew (though the priest or deacon would have read the gospel).  Nothing too inflammatory.

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings​/082320.cfm

Perhaps it was this passage?

" Thus says the LORD to Shebna, master of the palace:
"I will thrust you from your office
and pull you down from your station.
On that day I will summon my servant
Eliakim, son of Hilkiah;
I will clothe him with your robe,
and gird him with your sash,
and give over to him your authority.
He shall be a father to the inhabitants of Jerusalem,
and to the house of Judah."

And the puncher thought it was in reference to Trump?


I made the Shebna Superfan joke above, but I didn't think someone would think it refer to Orange Guy.

Then again, we have mainstream QAnon and 2020.....
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: FTA:

"The lector who was assaulted received immediate attention and assistance from cathedral staff members off camera," Archbishop Nelson Perez wrote on Facebook. She did not require medical attention, he said.
The suspect was not detained.

Really, they just allowed him to leave with no repercussions?  In a lot of places he would have gotten an ass whipping.


Maybe it was a crazy stinky homeless person that wandered in and no one wanted to touch them?
 
nothingyet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hardly a real punch at all.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.