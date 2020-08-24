 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Not content to simply tear down statues of Confederate generals, people are now attacking monuments to legitimate heroes. In related news, of course Seattle has statues of "grunge icons"   (kiro7.com) divider line
111
    More: Strange, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, SEATTLE, Culture, Temple of the Dog, white paint, heartfelt thanks, wife of late Seattle grunge icon Chris Cornell  
•       •       •

1168 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 2:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



111 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get rammed, Subby.

This is just random vandalism.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They came for Lennon and I said nothing

Oh wait, that was Lenin
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These grunge musicians were all part of the Patriarchy.  Tear them all down until Courtney gets her own statue.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud Boys still won't shove a dildo up your ass, subby.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see your attempt at trying to tie senseless vandalism to the BLM movement and I don't like it. Bad subby, bad *sprays water*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>


farking jerks.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we year down the Alice in Chains music that plays every hour on every "rock" station?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" legitimate heroes"

NO SUCH THING.

Anyone's heroes today, can easily be the assholes of tomorrow.

After all look around, no one put up a  statue of someone they hated you know.
The statues of what are shiatwhiffturddrips to us, were heroes to someone at one time.
Did you imagine what is possible for some is impossible to happen to you?
No way that time makes jackrags of anyone you liked, right?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.


Who's "they"?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably have a monument to burnt coffee, too.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.


Stevie got caught up in a whirlwind, it seems.
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, last time I heard from him he was displaying a noose.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kurt is a scumbag, F him he killed music
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.

Who's "they"?


Whoever did it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Come all you Young Fresh Fellows
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons already covered this. Here's Bart with the statue of Kurt Cobain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd better leave The Bronze Fonz the fark alone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but that statue was commemorating "Scream"-era Chris Cornell, which a lot of people didn't like.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: They probably have a monument to burnt coffee, too.


The monument is the overwhelming hatred for Howard Schultz.
 
Tyee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morons, they're a bunch of morons
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.

Who's "they"?


NWA, apparently
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: They'd better leave The Bronze Fonz the fark alone.

[Fark user image image 262x380]


That's heinous looking
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statues are stupid.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WhiskeySticks: They'd better leave The Bronze Fonz the fark alone.

[Fark user image image 262x380]

That's heinous looking


Better than anus looking
 
DoomsdayDevice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the anus.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Kurt is a scumbag, F him he killed music


I guess hair metal is a kind of music. but most people are glad it's dead.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Proud Boys still won't shove a dildo up your ass, subby.

[i.imgur.com image 720x900]


I think I'd need to see him sucking off a rugby team to prove he's not into it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's okay, Seattle also has a statue to commemorate Fark posters.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 202x308]

Come all you Young Fresh Fellows


no.
you can't have your Young Fresh Fellows tapes back.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: I see your attempt at trying to tie senseless vandalism to the BLM movement and I don't like it. Bad subby, bad *sprays water*


Subby doesn't need to tie anything. It's too evident.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: I see your attempt at trying to tie senseless vandalism to the BLM movement and I don't like it. Bad subby, bad *sprays water*


Or maybe some protesters are just dumb. They tried to burn a statue of a farking moose FFS.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To avoid future statue or monument issues we need a new national law. To qualify for a statue or monument you need to currently have a view count on Youtube that puts you in the top 100 of most views AND you need to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame OR the ability to pay 1 million dollars to the currently least popular national charity OR are willing to donate a spare organ to an orphan child of your choice.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: hardinparamedic: The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.

Who's "they"?

NWA, apparently


Yeah you know me
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: waxbeans: Kurt is a scumbag, F him he killed music

I guess hair metal is a kind of music. but most people are glad it's dead.


😲😡
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the "other side" playing tit-for-tat. Not the same people.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UHAWWWWWWWWWYEEEAAAAHHHHHHHUUH
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Somaticasual: hardinparamedic: The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.

Who's "they"?

NWA, apparently

Yeah you know me


<tiny fist for the earworm>
<heads to YouTube>
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh subby
you really have no idea do you
if it was up to me, these would all come down
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Portland "they" burned an Elk.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn


That was an angry football fan. Reading, it's what you should do.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: hardinparamedic: Proud Boys still won't shove a dildo up your ass, subby.

[i.imgur.com image 720x900]

I think I'd need to see him sucking off a rugby team to prove he's not into it.


I didn't have gay nazi bear exploitation porn on my 2020 bingo card.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tear them all down.  It is all Papist idolatry.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: " legitimate heroes"

NO SUCH THING.

Anyone's heroes today, can easily be the assholes of tomorrow.

After all look around, no one put up a  statue of someone they hated you know.
The statues of what are shiatwhiffturddrips to us, were heroes to someone at one time.
Did you imagine what is possible for some is impossible to happen to you?
No way that time makes jackrags of anyone you liked, right?


"It's my estimation every man ever had a statue made of him was one kind of sumbiatch or another"
-Malcolm Reynolds
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.

Who's "they"?


people that mistook him for a texas ranger, IIRC.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Statues are stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Some of them are pretty cool.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because it's never really had anything to do with statues being related to the Confederacy.

It's always been because the statues depict a white person.  That's why people want to tear them down.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: ParallelUniverseParking: I see your attempt at trying to tie senseless vandalism to the BLM movement and I don't like it. Bad subby, bad *sprays water*

Or maybe some protesters are just dumb. They tried to burn a statue of a farking moose FFS.


And who is "they"? Please elaborate on that.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: hardinparamedic: Somaticasual: hardinparamedic: The_Sponge: Somaticasual: Early on in the protests,
They attacked a statue of Stevie Ray Vaugn in Austin <facepalm>

farking jerks.

Who's "they"?

NWA, apparently

Yeah you know me

<tiny fist for the earworm>
<heads to YouTube>


yeah, I was thinking "dickhead" but now I'm trying to find my Naughty By 7".
 
Displayed 50 of 111 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.