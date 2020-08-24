 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1814, British troops set fire to the White House in retaliation for an American attack in Canada, in move that will stand for all time as a testament as to what happens when you put someone's Tim Horton's at risk   (history.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the British were then chased out by divine intervention...a storm...perhaps a hurricane hit a day or so later, putting out the fires and ultimately....destroying the civilian side of the city, which the British had left alone.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to burn Toronto down again, most Canadians will be quite content to let it happen. Just sayin'.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: If you want to burn Toronto down again, most Canadians will be quite content to let it happen. Just sayin'.


What if we decide on Ottawa instead?
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Rusty Shackleford: If you want to burn Toronto down again, most Canadians will be quite content to let it happen. Just sayin'.

What if we decide on Ottawa instead?


Just wait until we need thier land/resources.  Canada will be so screwed....when the freedom comes!
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I could see burning down Buffalo, NY since the Bluejays are playing here.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: If you want to burn Toronto down again, most Canadians will be quite content to let it happen. Just sayin'.


Ain't happening in winter. Besides all we have to do is summon more tornadoes.

/ One of the weird battles-ended-by-weather tales.
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Rusty Shackleford: If you want to burn Toronto down again, most Canadians will be quite content to let it happen. Just sayin'.

What if we decide on Ottawa instead?


Why not both?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
or, if you find a stranger in the alps.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Watch yourselves, Canada. While you're focused on our Eastern Seaboard, China's quite likely to jump into the fray with a sneak attack against Vancouver.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: If you want to burn Toronto down again, most Canadians will be quite content to let it happen. Just sayin'.


Are you talking about Toronto itself or the GTA as a whole?
Cuz it makes a huge difference.
 
hva5hiaa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obligatory: Three dead trolls in a baggie: War of 1812
War of 1812 - Three Dead Trolls in a Baggie
Youtube o7jlFZhprU4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7jlF​Z​hprU4
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.wnyc.orgView Full Size

And to this day they continue their assault on this country by slipping their nefarious moose quarters into our change.
 
Two16
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/frak the british forever...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hah. Like Americans could ever successfully invade and hold Canadian territory. You would all die during the annual gorilla freeze.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Watch yourselves, Canada. While you're focused on our Eastern Seaboard, China's quite likely to jump into the fray with a sneak attack against Vancouver.


A Chinese invasion of Vancouver?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

It would give us a chance to try some new Dim Sum restaurants. Probably wouldn't change much else.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's also the anniversary of Pope Innocent III declaring Magna Carta invalid. At the time the Pope thought himself the feudal lord of England and due to John I's weak position that was pretty much the case. Innocent wasn't happy with the Magna Carta, particularly the bit which made the "head of state" (him) subject to the laws of England. Interesting tidbit: John was so sick of the power struggle with Innocent III he considered converting England to Islam in order to be free of the Pope's influence.

John's son Henry III reissued Magna Carta, as did his son Edward I. Since Edward was better at political theater than his two immediate predecessors (three if you count the brief and annulled rule of Louis I, or four if you count Simon de Mountfort's rule while imprisoning Henry III) he was able to win enough support to make it stick, whether the Bishop of Rome liked it or not.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Watch yourselves, Canada. While you're focused on our Eastern Seaboard, China's quite likely to jump into the fray with a sneak attack against Vancouver.


They don't need to attack. They practically own all of the real estate in Vancouver. Their invasion force will be vans full of furniture.

/ Similar in California -- Russian gangsters and Chinese communists own a good chunk of property.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zippyZRX: DarkSoulNoHope: Rusty Shackleford: If you want to burn Toronto down again, most Canadians will be quite content to let it happen. Just sayin'.

What if we decide on Ottawa instead?

Just wait until we need thier land/resources.  Canada will be so screwed....when the freedom comes!


Already saw how that would turn out:

https://imagecomics.com/comics/series​/​we-stand-on-guard
 
