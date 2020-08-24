 Skip to content
(ZDNet)   Zoom suffers systemwide outage, resulting in major inconveniences for businesses, bonus free day for students   (zdnet.com) divider line
    Zoom users, Million, issue reports, early beneficiary, school year, Zoom website, widespread outage  
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Businesses and Colleges:

Hey Zoom, this panademic seems to be going on for a while longer. You think now might be a good time to scale up, as more users will be getting on your platform?

Zoom:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The 2020 Snow Day...
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a giant cluster-fark.  the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.

Schools, businesses, government...its going to be a shiat-show of a day.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god, no Zoom?  Maybe I can get some actual work during working hours today!
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see... Starting the day off with Jigsaw Interactive down, then Zoom down, next NWEA testing down, and what next? Someone gonna go shut down MAE West?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) growing pains:  buying opportunity
B) gotomeeting et al have free options
C) the whole world is not depending on zoom
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft...  Just Zoom?

I just got back from vacation today.  I'm supposed to be working.  My FiOS is completely OUT and has been since last night sometime.  So I am working using the hotspot on my phone.

It's a little like driving down the highway but it's full of boulders and potholes, most of which are invisible.

So I'm effectively dead in the water today.  I wish Zoom being out was my only problem.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did everybody start using Zoom? What's wrong with Skype?
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's back in service according to my institution's IT.


HOORAY!
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: What a giant cluster-fark.  the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.the

Schools, businesses, government...its going to be a shiat-show of a day.


there's plenty of alternatives ya'know
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always Teams...
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if only there were some meet like alternatives that let us have some face time with those that we need to hangout with...also Skype.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why did everybody start using Zoom? What's wrong with Skype?


$$. I think Zoom is supposed to be more idiot proof.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you paying for it?

If not, don't biatch about it being down.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why did everybody start using Zoom? What's wrong with Skype?


I had never heard of it before February, and suddenly it's like it materialized overnight, right as everyone was needing just that kind of platform.
Do a little bit of digging and you find out that the guy who created it was a Chinese immigrant who had been trying to gain traction for this idea for over a decade before just the right situation developed.
That kind of shiat is the American DreamTM, right there.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: What a giant cluster-fark.  the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.

Schools, businesses, government...its going to be a shiat-show of a day.


If your business is relying on Zoom for teleconferencing you deserve what you get. also DoD and I believe the rest of the US gov does not allow Zoom due to insecurities. Can't speak for state govs.

/MS Teams isn't much better but at least is less insecure.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: The 2020 Snow Day...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: There's always Teams...


You mean the meeting software where the users cannot initiate a global setting that forces them on mute every time they enter a meeting?

/Fark that
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your company/school pays for the professional license I believe
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my daughter's first day of school starting at 8.  I get a text at 7:45 saying Zoom was down.  First friggin day.  Looks like her Zoom meeting started though so it somewhat works.  You know, there are dozens of other meeting software out there people.......
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youngandstupid: I think Zoom is supposed to be more idiot proof.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll zoom right in on the issue in no time.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: Let's see... Starting the day off with Jigsaw Interactive down, then Zoom down, next NWEA testing down, and what next? Someone gonna go shut down MAE West?


Few decades ago I was on helldesk and saw that turn red on the NOC dashboard. Was quite a fun day.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: freakay: What a giant cluster-fark.  the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.

Schools, businesses, government...its going to be a shiat-show of a day.

If your business is relying on Zoom for teleconferencing you deserve what you get. also DoD and I believe the rest of the US gov does not allow Zoom due to insecurities. Can't speak for state govs.

/MS Teams isn't much better but at least is less insecure.


Zoom provides for password protection, restricting meetings, and screening of participants. That's plenty of security.
Of course, if you're so ignorant that you neglect to use these features, your meeting might be insecure.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: Let's see... Starting the day off with Jigsaw Interactive down, then Zoom down, next NWEA testing down, and what next? Someone gonna go shut down MAE West?


A true BOFH doesn't give warning before clickety-clicking.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son's school is using MS Teams.  It was working fine for a couple of hours then shat a giant brick about 30 minutes ago.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: What a giant cluster-fark.  the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.

Schools, businesses, government...its going to be a shiat-show of a day.


**Webex has entered the chat and is silently crying in the corner**
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less Zoom, more zoomies...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: So I'm effectively dead in the water today.  I wish Zoom being out was my only problem.


I actually agree with something you've posted.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: What a giant cluster-fark. the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.

Infrastructure in America these days is whatever everyone resorts to after electing a bunch of crooks to sell off what their parents' taxes paid for.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why did everybody start using Zoom? What's wrong with Skype?


To paraphrase a line from a movie, Skype is for pedophiles and rapists.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: There's always Teams...


That requires your IT department to be on a modern version of Windows.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Hallows_Eve: The 2020 Snow Day...

[i.pinimg.com image 300x245]


Gen Z is like "Dafuq is that?"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Hallows_Eve: The 2020 Snow Day...

[i.pinimg.com image 300x245]


Wiggle the antenna, you can probably see it in black and white

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: NeoCortex42: Hallows_Eve: The 2020 Snow Day...

[i.pinimg.com image 300x245]

Wiggle the antenna, you can probably see it in black and white

[Fark user image image 640x478]


Or a boob.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: LordOfThePings: NeoCortex42: Hallows_Eve: The 2020 Snow Day...

[i.pinimg.com image 300x245]

Wiggle the antenna, you can probably see it in black and white

[Fark user image image 640x478]

Or a boob.


Dude she's 12
 
PasswordOptional [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom didn't go down for everyone.  My daily 9am meeting still happened.  "Glad" my university pays for the pro accounts for all employees.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: khitsicker: freakay: What a giant cluster-fark.  the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.

Schools, businesses, government...its going to be a shiat-show of a day.

If your business is relying on Zoom for teleconferencing you deserve what you get. also DoD and I believe the rest of the US gov does not allow Zoom due to insecurities. Can't speak for state govs.

/MS Teams isn't much better but at least is less insecure.

Zoom provides for password protection, restricting meetings, and screening of participants. That's plenty of security.
Of course, if you're so ignorant that you neglect to use these features, your meeting might be insecure.


what good are passwords if its easy to hack . Then there's the data sharing and collection.

https://thehackernews.com/2020/08/zoo​m​-software-vulnerabilities.html
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why did everybody start using Zoom? What's wrong with Skype?


Microsoft.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company I work for uses Microsoft Teams, so we're used to this.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: Begoggle: Why did everybody start using Zoom? What's wrong with Skype?

$$. I think Zoom is supposed to be more idiot proof.


"you're muted... No still muted... WE CAN'T HEAR YOU GRANDMA, TAKE MUTE OFF! No not that button" *disconnected*
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: There's always Teams...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Let's see... Starting the day off with Jigsaw Interactive down, then Zoom down, next NWEA testing down, and what next? Someone gonna go shut down MAE West?


MAE, that's a name I haven't heard in years. I'm so glad I don't have to deal with large corporate routing anymore.

/Being in NYC, East was more on my radar.
//Not that anyone would route my company's old Class C now anyway.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We've been using Teams for around 6 months.  No issues at all.  Also makes sharing any Office files super easy.
 
brokenslide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: PTP_Professor: Let's see... Starting the day off with Jigsaw Interactive down, then Zoom down, next NWEA testing down, and what next? Someone gonna go shut down MAE West?

A true BOFH doesn't give warning before clickety-clicking.


Anything's a LART if you are clever enough...
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

allears: khitsicker: freakay: What a giant cluster-fark.  the whole world is depending on this one company to do meetings, and they clearly are not ready for this.

Schools, businesses, government...its going to be a shiat-show of a day.

If your business is relying on Zoom for teleconferencing you deserve what you get. also DoD and I believe the rest of the US gov does not allow Zoom due to insecurities. Can't speak for state govs.

/MS Teams isn't much better but at least is less insecure.

Zoom provides for password protection, restricting meetings, and screening of participants. That's plenty of security.
Of course, if you're so ignorant that you neglect to use these features, your meeting might be insecure.


This has not been working for us. We keep having people jump into the meeting without sitting in the waiting room. I have no idea how it's happening. They're invited, so the other pieces wouldn't help. We just don't want guests in the meeting until it's their time to present.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: youngandstupid: Begoggle: Why did everybody start using Zoom? What's wrong with Skype?

$$. I think Zoom is supposed to be more idiot proof.

"you're muted... No still muted... WE CAN'T HEAR YOU GRANDMA, TAKE MUTE OFF! No not that button" *disconnected*


Once a week my elder employee says (during a meeting), "Wait, you're gone, I can't see anyone. Can you see me? I can hear you? Oh no, it's broken!"

Every goddamn time, it just takes clicking on the logo in the task bar.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: There's always Teams...


Teams is trash.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toraque: My god, no Zoom?  Maybe I can get some actual work during working hours today!


I tend to get alot of work done during my zoom meetings.  Me working on other projects around the house with headphones on to listen in.
 
