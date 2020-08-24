 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Japan's prime minister hospitalized...again   (nypost.com) divider line
    Taro Aso, deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Junichiro Koizumi, prime minister, recent reports, Tokyo hospital Monday, Abe's claim, news of his second hospital visit  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
**barf**
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they being honest with Abe here?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Geez, at this rate the guy has been on the DL so much you'd think he was a starting pitcher for the Mets.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What did he do to Putin?
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Pool boy claims Jerry Falwell Jr. liked to watch him have sex with wife"

Wow, thats one pool company that will do what it takes to keep a customer.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Pool boy claims Jerry Falwell Jr. liked to watch him have sex with wife"

Wow, thats one pool company that will do what it takes to keep a customer.


Abe moonlit as a poolboy?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Pool boy claims Jerry Falwell Jr. liked to watch him have sex with wife"

Wow, thats one pool company that will do what it takes to keep a customer.


that's embarrassing
 
alice_600
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder if his red blood cells are cute?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alice_600: I wonder if his red blood cells are cute?


everything in japan is cute
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: alice_600: I wonder if his red blood cells are cute?

everything in japan is cute


They have a great Anime about biology called "Cells at Work" It's a fun series about the human body on Netflix.
 
