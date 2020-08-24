 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Signs your marriage may not be destined to last: a wedding guest shoots you in the chest at your own wedding and nobody is saying nutin' to the police, not even your bride   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Fail  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt this was in this book.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next, on Maury!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Texas. I'd be more surprised if no one was shot at the wedding.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what, I can honestly say there are exactly two people who could shoot me in the chest at my own wedding, and I would still insist that nobody saw nothing.  I'm not defending them from anyone except the cops.  And lord knows it's going to take a cookie-bouquet or two to make things right.  But if you're not ride-or-die for someone in your life, I feel sorry for you.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas priest: "Your objection to this union has been noted."
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the shooter scares the hell out of everyone and no one wants to get involved.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason to forgo the pomp and circumstance of a traditional wedding and get married at the courthouse.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the "House of Monogamy" in that new Brave Nude World miniseries.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might say it was a .....

....shotgun wedding.

(•_•)

( •_•) > ⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

/yeah.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets see, how I can inject politics into this.

Oh!  The groom must have been black and the rest are police officers.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as they say in Liverpool, "Tuesday".
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Texas wedding without at least three deaths is considered a dull affair.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to go with the shooter is the bride's father.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hold your peace, not hold your piece, bro.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Titus did it.

Titus • Episode 33 • The Wedding
Youtube uvWBTwxB_Do
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the bullet ok?!?!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody said "no" I guess...
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: You know what, I can honestly say there are exactly two people who could shoot me in the chest at my own wedding, and I would still insist that nobody saw nothing.  I'm not defending them from anyone except the cops.  And lord knows it's going to take a cookie-bouquet or two to make things right.  But if you're not ride-or-die for someone in your life, I feel sorry for you.


Anyone that would try to kill me by shooting me in the chest is not someone I would "ride-or-die" for.
I can make new friends.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I am going to go with the shooter is the bride's father.


I was thinking brother
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been cleaning his gun
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it's not really a Texas wedding until the shooting begins.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Witnesses on scene thus far have been uncooperative," Capt. John Shannon told ABC 13 - confirming that that included the bride.

Many people have come to the conclusion that cooperating with the police can only make things worse.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops don't get it. They do not understand that people don't want their guests executed by cops.

People have learned, from experience, you talk to the cops and innocent people die.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A texas wedding without at least 4 shootings is considered a dull affair...
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the area that happened in isn't exactly bad, really. Just another suburb. I would have expected this in Sharpstown or Greenspoint.

/hello from Houston.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: You know what, I can honestly say there are exactly two people who could shoot me in the chest at my own wedding, and I would still insist that nobody saw nothing.  I'm not defending them from anyone except the cops.  And lord knows it's going to take a cookie-bouquet or two to make things right.  But if you're not ride-or-die for someone in your life, I feel sorry for you.


Ride or die?

Lol.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Houston, we dont snitch.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: "Witnesses on scene thus far have been uncooperative," Capt. John Shannon told ABC 13 - confirming that that included the bride.

Many people have come to the conclusion that cooperating with the police can only make things worse.


Well, need to change the calculus.

"This helicopter will not take off, and the groom will in fact die unless someone is willing to talk".
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Canuck: Cops don't get it. They do not understand that people don't want their guests executed by cops.

People have learned, from experience, you talk to the cops and innocent people die.


They'd rather be executed by other guests?

You know what, if they are that dumb, maybe the shoot was a Social Darwinist
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: You know what, I can honestly say there are exactly two people who could shoot me in the chest at my own wedding, and I would still insist that nobody saw nothing.  I'm not defending them from anyone except the cops.  And lord knows it's going to take a cookie-bouquet or two to make things right.  But if you're not ride-or-die for someone in your life, I feel sorry for you.


Location: New York, NY

/now THERE's a surprise!
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farce-Side: Another reason to forgo the pomp and circumstance of a traditional wedding and get married at the courthouse.


Metal detectors?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: flondrix: "Witnesses on scene thus far have been uncooperative," Capt. John Shannon told ABC 13 - confirming that that included the bride.

Many people have come to the conclusion that cooperating with the police can only make things worse.

Well, need to change the calculus.

"This helicopter will not take off, and the groom will in fact die unless someone is willing to talk".


We will only take out the bullet to then put it inside the shooter.  No shooter then we assume it's your bullet and we are going to leave it there.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: gar1013: flondrix: "Witnesses on scene thus far have been uncooperative," Capt. John Shannon told ABC 13 - confirming that that included the bride.

Many people have come to the conclusion that cooperating with the police can only make things worse.

Well, need to change the calculus.

"This helicopter will not take off, and the groom will in fact die unless someone is willing to talk".

We will only take out the bullet to then put it inside the shooter.  No shooter then we assume it's your bullet and we are going to leave it there.


Possession is 9/10 of the law!
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well she's married, she doesn't have to talk to the police.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: That's hold your peace, not hold your piece, bro.g


Well it WAS a Texan who introduced me to the idea of a "church gun"  you know one that was fancier than your everyday carry gun, suitable for wearing in Church, at weddings funerals etc.   But not TOO fancy, only "pimp guns" had mother of pearl handles and chromed barrels
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: They'd rather be executed by other guests?


That sounds like a Trumper.

They say: "One of our friends has been shot. Please don't kill more of us."

He hears: "Yay! One of our friends has been shot!!!"
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magorn: Farce-Side: Another reason to forgo the pomp and circumstance of a traditional wedding and get married at the courthouse.

Metal detectors?


That, and the attending Judge and Bailiff(s) might be more inclined to intervene if an act of violence were to occur.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: It's Texas. I'd be more surprised if no one was shot at the wedding.


Or at least had a drunken brawl
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magorn: Pharmdawg: That's hold your peace, not hold your piece, bro.g

Well it WAS a Texan who introduced me to the idea of a "church gun"  you know one that was fancier than your everyday carry gun, suitable for wearing in Church, at weddings funerals etc.   But not TOO fancy, only "pimp guns" had mother of pearl handles and chromed barrels


Also known as a 'BBQ gun'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I am going to go with the shooter is the bride's father.

I was thinking brother


It's Texas. So... both.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farking Canuck: gar1013: They'd rather be executed by other guests?

That sounds like a Trumper.

They say: "One of our friends has been shot. Please don't kill more of us."

He hears: "Yay! One of our friends has been shot!!!"


Or he has a passing familiarity with homicide statistics, comparing people shot by police to people shot by friends.

If that's a Trumper, then I'm on the wrong side.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nuuu: You know what, I can honestly say there are exactly two people who could shoot me in the chest at my own wedding, and I would still insist that nobody saw nothing.  I'm not defending them from anyone except the cops.  And lord knows it's going to take a cookie-bouquet or two to make things right.  But if you're not ride-or-die for someone in your life, I feel sorry for you.


There are more than a few people in this world whom I would not hesitate to sacrifice my life to save their life, but if any of them tried to kill me, well, you can bet your ass I am going to tell the cops everything I know.

As for ride-or-die, that is just bullschitt machismo crap.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Usually it's  the bride who gets shot on the chest. And not until later that night.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand what you don't understand.
I mean, why would you talk to the cops? What good do you imagine would come of that?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Titus did it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uvWBTwxB​_Do]


Oh, cool that he decided to just upload the whole series for free.  Part of me wants to start lobbying Jake Busey to do the same for Shasta McNasty.
 
