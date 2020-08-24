 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   100 nudists test positive for Covid-19 after 'very worrying' outbreak at French naturist resort. (with mostly SFW pics you probably don't want to see)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nudists: a bunch of old flabby dudes wondering where all the young wimmins at.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farts spread the virus just as coughs do. Mask your ass.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought nudist etiquette kept you fairly far apart.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the French metric system, it's known as Covid-48.26.
 
Thudfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Correct subby. I don't want to see mostly SFW pics.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On the bright side, 10 years from now, our 8 year olds will be more intelligent.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why does it look like the fat dude has an office stapler in his hand?
 
lennavan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll save you the time.  There are 6 photos:
1) Blurred shutterstock file image.
2) File photo from the 1980s
3) graph
4) graph
5) graph
6) Picture of some cops and people with masks
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why does it look like the fat dude has an office stapler in his hand?


Don't tell him how to party.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: [Fark user image 425x245]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When they camouflage a man's privates like that, is it called prixellating ?
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If your reaction to looking at any nude human body that isn't perfectly sculpted through 4-6 hours of daily exercise and strict dieting is "OMG get me some eye bleach", you need to grow the fark up and realize you've confused fantasy with reality.

That's what most people look like.  It's not stunningly beautiful- it's not repulsive- it's normal.  Get over it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see a tray of fresh produce at crotch level to a naked customer. That's pretty obscene.
 
