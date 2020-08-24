 Skip to content
(ABC 4 Charleston)   There's a petition to change Hurricane Laura's name to 'Polo' for obvious reasons   (abcnews4.com) divider line
27
    Tropical Storm Laura's name, Tropical cyclone, Petition, Storm, Cyclone  
•       •       •

forteblast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, it might still kill you but at least it would be hilarious
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marco Polo Plays Marco Polo - GEICO Insurance
Youtube XnjoNGvmgm4
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly clicked expecting to find out the petition was created because there were too many women named Laura being offended by the storm's name.

/cryogenic freezing for the rest of 2020?
//starting to sound pretty, pretty good
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: I honestly clicked expecting to find out the petition was created because there were too many women named Laura being offended by the storm's name.

/cryogenic freezing for the rest of 2020?
//starting to sound pretty, pretty good


It's kind of hard to cancel a hurricane ;-)
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: swankywanky: I honestly clicked expecting to find out the petition was created because there were too many women named Laura being offended by the storm's name.

/cryogenic freezing for the rest of 2020?
//starting to sound pretty, pretty good

It's kind of hard to cancel a hurricane ;-)


Pooh. There's a manager. They just KNOW there's a manager back there somewhere.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't get it
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about Ken and Karen?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Rubio?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the reduced mental capacity in these times, not surprising...  Alexa and Siri probably suggested it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Season 2020
Arthur
Bertha
Cristobal
Dolly
Edouard
Fay
Gonzalo
Hanna
Isaias
Josephine
Kyle
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
Rene
Sally
Teddy
Vicky
Wilfred
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Not Rubio?


The hurricanes are bypassing Florida because they know they can't compete with Rubio and Loomer for the potential devastation.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I prefer Cagney & Lacey.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about changing its name to Theresa Heinz?

Fun fact: Ralph Lauren is the trade name of Ralph LIfshiatz. For some reason I always mispell that name.

Two, two blasts from the past. Just like the two tropical storms.

Remember to mark you "X" in November. Make sure you verify the date. Republicans will be saying a lot of different dates to confuse you.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
swankywanky

I honestly clicked expecting to find out the petition was created because there were too many women named Laura being offended by the storm's name.

The sad part is when we have to think this way, we don't have to wonder why were are where we are.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does polo still post here?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Schmerd1948: Not Rubio?

The hurricanes are bypassing Florida because they know they can't compete with Rubio and Loomer for the potential devastation.


And the howling, swirling wind. What a world we now live in..
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

...but no Yvette?
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Check the billiard room.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a friend named Laura who lives in Florida.

She finds this petition a travesty.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Peak hurricane season just started in the last couple of days, and we're already up to M.
We are definitely going to run out of names this year and need to go into the Greek alphabet.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I don't think it will create much urgency when people say "Get out of town quick! Nana is coming!"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I swear every time I hear mention of Marco on the news I am compelled to yell POLO at the top of my lungs.

Back in the 90s I had an apartment that overlooked the pool.  I also worked a schedule that theoretically ended at 1am but I never once got home before 2, if that early, and could never get to sleep earlier than 4 or 5..  And for months every goddam Saturday morning kids would be in the pool at 7am playing Marco Polo.  MARCO!   POLO!  HEE HEE HEE HEE HEE HEE HEE HEEE MARCO!  POLO!!! HEE HEE HEE HEE HEEE.

One time it enraged me so much that in my feeble, sleep-deprived brain I was seriously wondering if I could shoot a kid with a BB or two and get away with it.  Obviously, once I woke up a little more I realized that wasn't as solid of a plan as I thought when I was still 3/4 asleep, lol.

Once I got a normal shift it was genuinely fun to sip coffee and eat breffis on the balcony and watch little kids having that much fun.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I have a friend named Laura who lives in Florida.

She finds this petition a travesty.


I find the petition absolutely absurd.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oh, bravo. I tip my hat to you, good sir and/or madam.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Change it to Herman Cain
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I have a friend named Laura who lives in Florida.

She finds this petition a travesty.


Well, sure, because she can collect the newspaper headlines..."Laura Destroys South Coast" and whatnot
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, is there that many people that think they just make up the names on the spot, and that they're not assigned in alphabetical order, in advance?  Is are kids learning?
 
