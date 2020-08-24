 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Hungry New Yorkers form quarter-mile line for food in Queens. This is not a repeat from 1931   (nypost.com) divider line
    Queens, Great Depression, New York City, La Jornada food pantry  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another Trump Superhero Origin story from the Marvelous universe
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's farking sad.  Like seriously depressing sad.  I have nothing much else to say.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a problem with the headline from that rag; a problem subby rectified.

Hungry New Yorkers form quarter-mile line for free food in Queens

Yes, the food is free, but it is food bank food to help the homeless, jobless and the needy, especially those hurt by the pandemic and the terrible response to it.

Maybe I am reading something into it, and I'm surprised the tabloid didn't call them LAZY New Yorkers instead of hungry, so I have to give them credit for that I suppose.

Still, the insistence on calling it free food, makes it sound like some kind of socialist handout the tabloid is trying to expose, instead of a group of caring individuals and entities trying to help their fellow humans who are hurting.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you better off than you were 4 years ago?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are we secretly hoping they all catch C 19 while in line?

😔😭
 
way south
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You choose to shut your economy down, you're gonna have consequences.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thats nothing, Ive seen lines of cars two miles long in the Third Ward section of Houston.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

way south: You choose to shut your economy down, you're gonna have consequences.


Especially when all you send them is $1,200 for something that's going on for months and months
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crazy! I wonder if I can see it in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Live breadlines! What exciting times.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Are you better off than you were 4 years ago?


Doesnt matter, Trump boot lickers would prefer to let him shiat on their faces for another four years than admit they got suckered.

I think its hilarious actually. Stupid fuc-in' rubes got hustled on health care, the border wall and everything else he promised.
I especially like how Trumps got them to fork over their own money for the wall and then spent it all on hookers a boats.
Its the kind of thing that would be tragic if it wasnt so hilarious.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The fark is wrong with you?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thats nothing, Ive seen lines of cars two miles long in the Third Ward section of Houston.


Why don't they sell their car to buy food. Boom problem solved.


/ above is typical 1% response
// America significantly produces more food than we can eat
/// why, oh why can't we feed the most vulnerable in our society?
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why don't they sell their car to buy food.


Because Houston is not NYC.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think we need to buy more aircraft carriers.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we photoshop the Trump family on the billboard?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Are you better off than you were 4 years ago?


I've been winning so much, I'm tired of it.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I think most Trump supporters were/are mad about being asked to treat queer people, people of color and women like people. They knew exactly what they wanted and voted for it.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lot of people with free time on their hands will stand in line for free stuff.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was volunteering at a good pantry in Bedford Stuyvesant until recently. We were serving 200-400 families twice a week.

Maintaining a consistent supply of food was a problem. Often times the food deliveries would be several hours late or no-shows, or only show up with half of what was ordered.

Protein sources were very inconsistent, except for sardines and really gross chili. We didn't give those out unless it was a last resort though.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

way south: You choose to shut your economy down, you're gonna have consequences.


This! A hundred times. You can blame whatever you choose on the President. He did not close one business down.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oh yes, there it is. AOC's handle. Just pay people 2,000 per month indefinitely.Farkers wouldn't complain about printers going brrrrrrrtttt in that case.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dude, the nonsense you spew is hysterical.  By the way, yes I am quite better off than I was 4 years ago. Basically most were until the pandemic that only a senile old Joe Biden will be able to cure. As soon as the media says it's okay.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

downstairs: That's farking sad.  Like seriously depressing sad.  I have nothing much else to say.


There's a reason they called it the Great Depression.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
but we wanted everything shut down...how on earth was this not going to be the end result?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dude, the nonsense you spew is hysterical.  By the way, yes I am quite better off than I was 4 years ago. Basically most were until the pandemic that only a senile old Joe Biden will be able to cure. As soon as the media says it's okay.


Youre very articulate for a guy with Trumps cock crammed down your gullet.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pretty sure the cost of making sure every American gets enough food during a pandemic is lower than the cost of Trump's tax cuts for billionaires.

It's amazing that the usual suspects never spew infantile, economically illiterate, garbage about 'brrrrrrrtttt' when it comes to giving money to people who already have so much money that they'll never be able to spend all of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

And also companies actually ask you if you have reliable transportation
if you say bus they won't hire you
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You're right - but that's exactly what he did wrong. We didn't have a lockdown in the US, we pretended to. Europe is pretty much back open now because they closed everything down - not just in name, they really close everything down, with police arrests and everything. And now we're paying the consequences: US Q2 GDP down 35% with no end in sight, vs. EU's 12% dip and businesses reopening.

Trump's believe that you could do-nothing your way out of a pandemic is the worst disaster America has ever seen. And it's not just his: It's the most treasured belief of the Republican party: Do nothing, things will be fine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

That is alot of money when multiplied by every working age person in the US.  How long can debit spending be sustained if there's nothing coming into the treasury?

We have to break out of this spiral. At some point the risk of getting sick and the 0.04% chance of death have to be put into context, we have to return to normalcy. If people are wearing masks and washing hands then you have to accept this is as good as it gets and stop dragging them back into lockdown every time you see the positive test numbers fluctuate.
We've survived outbreaks of flu, pox, polio, aids and worse. We're going to survive this.


/Can I go back to work?   Democrats say no.
/Can I go back to school?  Democrats say no.
/Can I reopen my business?  Democrats say no.
/Why is the economy is in shambles?   Democrats say it's Trump's fault.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes but the images are not in black&white, so it's obviously not a serious issue. Also 99.6% have a refrigerator.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

way south: How long can debit spending be sustained if there's nothing coming into the treasury?


Conservatives were fine with blowing a hole in the budget when it meant that Trump's multi-millionaire donors were getting a tax break. Why is it a problem now?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: but we wanted everything shut down...how on earth was this not going to be the end result?


Every other developed country managed to slow the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 without starving its own people. It's just that the US happens to be run by a mix of sadists and social Darwinists who chose to do nothing to blunt the health and economic consequences of the pandemic because they saw it as a political tool to use against urban areas.
 
