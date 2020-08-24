 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Graham is charged with t   (krcgtv.com) divider line
37
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that what happens on highway c
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ertiary adjunct of unimatrix zero one.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admit it, she looks like the kind of person to t all the time.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Charged with the t
(Hey what about me)
Charged with the t
(Hey what about me)

/yeah I don't know where I'm going with that
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm picturing the journalist diligently typing away at her desk when the steam whistle suddenly goes off and she slides down the brontosaurus's tail and runs to her car.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did David Chase write this headline?
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok I'm lost....what happen?!?!
 
BigChad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I'm picturing the journalist diligently typing away at her desk when the steam whistle suddenly goes off and she slides down the brontosaurus's tail and runs to her car.


Editor screams "get that article in under 250 words or else!"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Insain2: Ok I'm lost....what happen?!?!


White girl took off on cops and wasn't shot
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Did David Chase write this headline TFA?


There...

I RTFA.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's acting out the first few pages of a bad 1970s chase movie.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know when you accidentally hit p
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Insain2: Ok I'm lost....what happen?!?!


Graham accidentally the whole thing.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tap dance?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm shocked dhad we're allowed do wride d here, id should be fildered.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tuna casserole?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trombone rusting?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seeing as how the VP is such a VIP, shouldn't we keep the PC on the QT? 'Cause if it leaks to the VC he could end up MIA, and then we'd all be put on KP.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tickling twin turtles?
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In case it gets fixed or for people who didn't RTFA, here's how TFA ends:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Two d cell batteries?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Four years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, police in SW PA tried to pull over a van for making an illegal turn. The driver fled, and the police gave chase at a high rate of speed, for two miles through a populated area, before smashing into a car carrying friends of a friend of mine. All three occupants of that car were killed - man, woman, and their infant child. The driver who hit them had fled because he had a probation violation. On a drug charge. Nothing about that situation warranted the obliteration of an entire young family. It's insane that in this day and age, with all of our technological sophistication, cameras everywhere, an instant, intricate network of communication, and immediate access to near-infinite information, that police chases in crowded areas can still be a thing that's considered even remotely acceptable.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I notice the distinct lack of seven shots in her back though she hit in her car and sped away from the cops.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A little known fact: Melissa McCarthy was also charged with t...  But it was a capital offense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I notice the distinct lack of seven shots in her back though she hit in her car and sped away from the cops.


I'm sure she's taken it in the back more than once.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Trombone rusting?


Tin roof... rusted!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess "charged with t" is the opposite of "low t"?
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I listen in on a police scanner daily, and have done so for the past 15 years.

Since the start of this year, I have noticed far more 'fleeing and eluding' than before, and the cops are breaking off far more because the drivers seem to intentionally drive extra crazy specifically to get the cops to back off.

The years prior, these situations were not very common, and the cops almost never broke off - chased them until they caught 'em or they crashed. Before maybe (by my count anyway) 30-40% got away. Now it is virtually all of them do.

Specifically after the nation-wide protests over George Floyd, it has been over the top in running from 5-0, and there is a chase every day now in NW Indiana (Hammond, Gary & East Chicago).

I know anecdote is not evidence, but this is not hyperbole. I am considering recording this stuff so I can prove it.

Some of you who can see my past posts during the height of the protest/looting, I was (trying) to live post what was happening and it seemed to me that the older, poorer municipalities (Gary IN & Calumet City IL for example) that are still using analog radio are being monitored by the 'opposition' (analog radio is easier than digital to monitor, and the scanners are cheap, plentifull, and any one can use them) and said same are adjusting their tactics to avoid being caught. Thus the driving like wackos - they must be listening because they have discovered the ways to get the cops to back off.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: big pig peaches: I'm picturing the journalist diligently typing away at her desk when the steam whistle suddenly goes off and she slides down the brontosaurus's tail and runs to her car.

Editor screams "get that article in under 250 words or else!"


Or... journalist gets paid by the character and felt she made enough for the day, and skated out...
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sick_of_it: I listen in on a police scanner daily, and have done so for the past 15 years.


That's still a thing you can do reliably?  Serious question.  I used to religiously for fun when I was a teenager.  Then they went to trunking or some such and it became very difficult on my $100 budget.
 
