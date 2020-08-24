 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Not even the Coronavirus can stop the human sex drive and proclivity for one night stands   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AIDS didn't and that is far worse than COVID.  I suspect if there was a disease that instantly killed you during orgasm, only my girlfriends would be safe.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LaTour People Are Still Having Sex Special Extended Version
Youtube _IDbQlw-Llw

AKA "twelve inch"
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes people are still casually farking.

Not you of course, but yes other people are.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will stop the urge to merge.
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Nothing will stop the urge to merge.


And purge the splurge.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.  The last time I saw him was in 1998 at Walgreen's.  I said "What's up, man?"  He said "I'm bought to go home and smoke a blunt."  One night stand.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just do it doggystyle and don't kiss.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the issue. I mean, if you live alone, you don't need more than one, surely?

Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.


I knew a guy who had "COOTER JUICE" on the back window of his Camaro.

Legendary.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: LaTour People Are Still Having Sex Special Extended Version
AKA "twelve inch"


That's intimidating.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Two weeks left to live will do that to a person.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.

I knew a guy who had "COOTER JUICE" on the back window of his Camaro.

Legendary.


In 2004 in Louisville in I-65, I saw a brown, 80s S10 Blazer that said "RUSTY TROMBONE" in the back window.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.  In a year full of misery you might as well get some stank on your hang-low.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dothemath: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.

I knew a guy who had "COOTER JUICE" on the back window of his Camaro.

Legendary.

In 2004 in Louisville in I-65, I saw a brown, 80s S10 Blazer that said "RUSTY TROMBONE" in the back window.


Rusty Trombone was my stage name back when I used to work the Revival Circuit.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Yes people are still casually farking.

Not you of course, but yes other people are.


Oh, I'm farking all right. But last I checked I can't catch COVID from myself.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd point to pandemic stress as being a factor in my relationship failing through July.  That's a way to get less sex, not random sex.

/certainly, YMMV
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.

I knew a guy who had "COOTER JUICE" on the back window of his Camaro.

Legendary.


I think Camaros come off the assembly line with that sticker.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I don't see the issue. I mean, if you live alone, you don't need more than one, surely?

[Fark user image image 550x550]


And shouldn't it be one night stand?
Why plural?
Double vision?
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image

I haven't "Fapped" so much since this whole thing started!!!!!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.  The last time I saw him was in 1998 at Walgreen's.  I said "What's up, man?"  He said "I'm bought to go home and smoke a blunt."  One night stand.


So how was it?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ehh, the pandemic didn't bring any change to my social interactions.

And if I'm really honest, of what I've seen of humans these days, I wouldn't go anywhere near anyone who wanted to sex me.

People are garbage and the only ones interested in me on dating apps, are like the vast majority of fark, fake and/or bots.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Just do it doggystyle and don't kiss.


Actually reverse cowgirl is much safer Covid wise. Or tuck it under and back to back
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: leeksfromchichis: Just do it doggystyle and don't kiss.

Actually reverse cowgirl is much safer Covid wise. Or tuck it under and back to back


Glory to you and your hole!


Glory to you and your hole!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I see the Giggity tag came before the Obvious tag.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.  The last time I saw him was in 1998 at Walgreen's.  I said "What's up, man?"  He said "I'm bought to go home and smoke a blunt."  One night stand.

So how was it?


Pretty cool, I guess.  I just decided to check him out on the Facebooks to see what he's up to.  Still living in my hometown.  Got a wife and kids.  Runs triathalons now.  Now I feel like the loser.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: SirEattonHogg: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.  The last time I saw him was in 1998 at Walgreen's.  I said "What's up, man?"  He said "I'm bought to go home and smoke a blunt."  One night stand.

So how was it?

Pretty cool, I guess.  I just decided to check him out on the Facebooks to see what he's up to.  Still living in my hometown.  Got a wife and kids.  Runs triathalons now.  Now I feel like the loser.


Never look at a person's FB.  They only post their positive stuff.  Not updated regarding the 2 prior divorces. the DUI arrest, the bankruptcy.... etc, etc.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Rapmaster2000: SirEattonHogg: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.  The last time I saw him was in 1998 at Walgreen's.  I said "What's up, man?"  He said "I'm bought to go home and smoke a blunt."  One night stand.

So how was it?

Pretty cool, I guess.  I just decided to check him out on the Facebooks to see what he's up to.  Still living in my hometown.  Got a wife and kids.  Runs triathalons now.  Now I feel like the loser.

Never look at a person's FB.  They only post their positive stuff.  Not updated regarding the 2 prior divorces. the DUI arrest, the bankruptcy.... etc, etc.


But enough about Trump...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't go chasing waterfalls, please stick to the PornHub and cam girls that you are used to.
 
g.fro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.

I knew a guy who had "COOTER JUICE" on the back window of his Camaro.

Legendary.


And now that man is the next President of the United States.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.  The last time I saw him was in 1998 at Walgreen's.  I said "What's up, man?"  He said "I'm bought to go home and smoke a blunt."  One night stand.


The only way this story gets any better is if the guy then gets into that same blue Camaro, now beaten up and rusted out, with
O E NIGHT STA D still proudly emblazoned on the windshield.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Rapmaster2000: SirEattonHogg: Rapmaster2000: This guy I went to high school with had a blue Camaro with "ONE NIGHT STAND" in Olde English letters at the top of his windshield.  The last time I saw him was in 1998 at Walgreen's.  I said "What's up, man?"  He said "I'm bought to go home and smoke a blunt."  One night stand.

So how was it?

Pretty cool, I guess.  I just decided to check him out on the Facebooks to see what he's up to.  Still living in my hometown.  Got a wife and kids.  Runs triathalons now.  Now I feel like the loser.

Never look at a person's FB.  They only post their positive stuff.  Not updated regarding the 2 prior divorces. the DUI arrest, the bankruptcy.... etc, etc.


You grossly underestimate people's need to pity-post
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
COVID among the least nasty things you are likely to catch.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Love the stock imagery for
two women, one night stand.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Yes people are still casually farking.
Not you of course, but yes other people are.

I never thought my libido-killing aura would turn out to be an evolutionary advantage, but these are strange times we live in.

/ I'm not even sure I know what human sex drive even looks like anymore
// Last time someone was horny within my line of sight was. . . around 2009?  I guess?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have you been tested?

Why sure baby i have, sure.
 
