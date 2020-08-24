 Skip to content
(Metro)   Snowflake Susie accuses Black man of trying to steal a car. Level of difficulty: The man owned the car and was cleaning out its glove compartment. Further difficulty: Ford Fiesta   (metro.co.uk) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do any brits get normal looking pics of themselves in the papers?  It's all bad selfies
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the apology comes later when someone is identified being a twit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so his back was turned?
My god. Good thing there weren't cops that had boxed him in.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do love these people who think hassling a complete stranger never works out very, very, very badly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everything comes down to race now, doesn't it?"

It always has. Ask any black person.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure she's not a racist, either. Totally not.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are people going to figure out that nearly everyone has a video recorder in their pocket these days?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I do love these people who think hassling a complete stranger never works out very, very, very badly.


Natural result of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if he was a thief, it's totally normal to stand there and tell a thief that he's being a thief and threaten him verbally.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In return for providing his Registration number, he should have asked her for proof she owned that bike.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Because if he was a thief, it's totally normal to stand there and tell a thief that he's being a thief and threaten him verbally.


Yep--exactly as normal as a thief going though the glove box to decide what to steal, as opposed to taking it all and tossing the worthless stuff later (or, you know, the whole car).
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: so his back was turned?
My god. Good thing there weren't cops that had boxed him in.


It's England. Still racist, but far less murdery about it
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Marcus Aurelius: I do love these people who think hassling a complete stranger never works out very, very, very badly.

Natural result of this:

[Fark user image 195x258]

[pbs.twimg.com image 599x804]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x844]

[pbs.twimg.com image 603x730]


Some people need to learn that they can't trust their own instincts. That would be an unsettling realization for a lot of folks.

OTOH, being white and nerdy didn't save me from being hassled by a cop driving through the dorm parking lot where my car was when I was in college decades ago. I was busy rewiring the car's door speakers. Had to wait while my license plate and DL were called in to make sure it was actually my car.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about fed up with idiot Virtue Signaling SJWs calling people out on things like this.

If you see something, say something. It's that simple, because the time you don't may be the time someone dies.

Morons looking for clicks need to stop.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey the racists don't like us pointing out their racist behavior

/people that rail against "virtue signaling" likely have no virtue of their own
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I'm about fed up with idiot Virtue Signaling SJWs calling people out on things like this.

If you see something, say something. It's that simple, because the time you don't may be the time someone dies.

Morons looking for clicks need to stop.


Okay, Karen.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zgrizz: If you see something, say something. It's that simple, because the time you don't may be the time someone dies.


This is Stasi-level thinking.

When you outsource your intelligence collection to morons, guess what happens?

I mean, when was the last time we heard that some terrorist plot was foiled because someone saw something and said something?   Last one I can remember is the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, and that ruined the life of the man who tried to help because he became the main suspect.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Marcus Aurelius: I do love these people who think hassling a complete stranger never works out very, very, very badly.

Natural result of this:

[Fark user image image 195x258]

[pbs.twimg.com image 599x804]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x844]

[pbs.twimg.com image 603x730]


There is something to this. There were lots of prescient essays at the time that came out and reminded people that essentially deputizing the public was going to magnify the latent ethnic and racial prejudices the white population has and result in a harder time for POC. Both in the US and GB.
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't be a JAMOOK, go film your dumb dogs poop.........
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You guys laugh, but if it weren't for the Karens of the world, we would be surrounded by black people minding their own business. Your local Karen is keeping you safe.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I'm about fed up with idiot Virtue Signaling SJWs calling people out on things like this.

If you see something, say something. It's that simple, because the time you don't may be the time someone dies.

Morons looking for clicks need to stop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Because if he was a thief, it's totally normal to stand there and tell a thief that he's being a thief and threaten him verbally.


You're right.  She should have just called the cops instead if she thought a crime was being committed.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"She then walked away with her bike, only to return again to 'apologise' to Mr Kheyre and say they 'should be mates', after he told her he lived nearby. In a separate clip he can be heard saying: 'You assume I am robbing my car because of my colour. Get out of here. I don't want to talk to you.'"

Karens are international. Wherever there are Black people being people and minding their own business, there will be Karens. I rarely used to carry my phone when running errands in my neighborhood, but since I moved to another state known for its Karens this year I carry it all the time. Keep the sound recorder app right on the open screen, two clicks.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I'm about fed up with idiot Virtue Signaling SJWs calling people out on things like this.

If you see something, say something. It's that simple, because the time you don't may be the time someone dies.


I see a racist.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I'm about fed up with idiot Virtue Signaling SJWs calling people out on things like this.

If you see something, say something. It's that simple, because the time you don't may be the time someone dies.

Morons looking for clicks need to stop.


You're a Trumpologist.
Delete this one too, admin/mods.
Or you could just get rid of scum like this from your site, and then maybe you wouldn't be losing ad revenue.
Up to you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why blur her face? Public shaming is what these people deserve. If she really thought he was a thief she would have called the police.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: Do any brits get normal looking pics of themselves in the papers?  It's all bad selfies


So thaaaats how they actually look.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
According to police.uk data, the area had five instances of vehicle crime in June 2020, while there were 214 instances reported within the same boundary in the past 12 months. That amounts to 5.9% of crime reported in the area that year.

And that's just the people who bothered to report it. Multiply that by some large factor to get an idea of the real scope of the problem. I think it's reasonable to believe that any young man going through the glove box of a car parked in the road might be up to no good, though I'd have just called the cops to sort it out rather than walk up and start jawing with the guy.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
