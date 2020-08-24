 Skip to content
(NPR)   Nearly 80% of Alabama's rural hospitals began the year with negative balance sheets and about eight days' worth of cash on hand. Let's check in on rural hospitals nationwide, shall we? Oh lordy   (npr.org) divider line
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Redneck leeches got what they wanted. Should I feel bad? Because I'm having a hard time doing so.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
but socialized medicine is socialism!

people are just dying for their chance to own the libs...
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like the invisible hand of the free market wants to fist rural American's real deep!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile the Catholic Church is picking them up and giggling like a priest with a schoolboy.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD? YUP.

If only there was some sort of federal health organization, perhaps in Congress, that could help rural hospitals.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They gave the hospitals crippling loans, what more do you want?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I suppose that they could sell the hospitals to a sleazy out-of-towner, let the sleaze drive it into receivership and sell the land to his developer friends for a song.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lewd!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AJC reported that two in Georgia closed just last week.  But I keep seeing ads telling me that Biden's policies will close hospitals in Real America.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They obviously need to accept more COVID19 patients. I hear The Government is paying cash for each one.

See, that's why hospitalizations are so high. The hospitals will use any excuse to attach someone to COVID19.

Wait, that's not true? and it doesn't even make any sense? Weird. Why would someone say that then?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder that many places in rural alabama are what is called the "black belt" and are not GOP types but literally the poor descendants of slaves who have been getting a raw deal for hundreds of years.

You're fantasy of everyone there being white gun toting rednecks is incorrect
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, as long as "you know who" doesn't anything for free paid for by "mah TAXES!!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to go to the well managed Democrat Liberal Socialism hospitals now MAGAts
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, as long as "you know who" doesn't git anything for free paid for by "mah TAXES!!//need more covfefe
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pandemic is a force multiplier.

I don't even know what that means.

But time and again I have seen it change everything without actually changing anything. It teaches only the lessons we already know.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This.

For years my father and I advocated for universal healthcare or at least expanding support for ailing rural networks.  Those hospitals make country life more viable or even possible in some cases, and the same people who rely on those hospitals keep electing shiatbirds who squash such efforts.  After  2016, we gave up on that cause.  fark it.  Since conservatives believe so strongly in the power of punishment to instruct and reform, the only thing left for them is to suffer until they learn.

When your foot has gone septic because your diabetes has gone untreated because the nearest specialist is two hours away in the "big city", you'll learn or die.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, the pandemic is decreasing profits and putting doctors out of work.  That'll show 'em!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People want for profit healthcare. Enjoy.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this happening because the local general store ran out of bleach and UV lights?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like Capitalism doesn't just magically work.

Well, that can't be true.  Our perceptions must be wrong.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was the editor/publisher of a weekly newspaper in Wiggins, Miss., 30 years ago when the County Board of Supervisors kept trying to reopen the local hospital - despite it going under two times already. There were much better hospitals less than 30 minutes away in Gu'fport or Hattiesburg, and the free market won. Also, it's hard to keep a rural hospital open when all you're treating is Saturday-night gunshot victims.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They want cheap healthcare as long as those people don't get it.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's why they closed.  If Biden hadn't run for President and the Democrats had just bowed to Trump's wish for a second term none of this would have happened.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farther I get from the big city the more no mask "Muh Freedumb" dumbfarks I see.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between 2005 and 2010, there were 42 rural hospital closures. 8.4 per year

From 2010 onwards, 131 rural hospital closures. 13.1 per year.

What happened in 2010? Obamacare.

https://www.shepscenter.unc.edu/progr​a​ms-projects/rural-health/rural-hospita​l-closures/
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wrote a paper for grad school on UHC and why the German model would be better for us than a totally nationalized National Healthcare System model, so I am getting a kick.  Maybe I should have read this article first because it sounds like the only way they are getting rural hospitals is if the rich, urban areas pay for government run hospitals (through taxes).
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you eat food? Chances are much of it was grown in rural America.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is 100% it.  If there is one thing the GOP has gotten good at, it's pointing at the half cookie of the dozen they get and claim that the blah person is going to steal it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Like they help our veterans?

Have you seen how the VA is run?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wrong - Capitalism works fine. (See my post right above.) The reason why rural hospitals are closing are because they can't keep up with the latest LIFE-SAVING technology that a large hospital in a big city has. It's hard to pay for a $2 million MRI machine when all you're treating is a few Saturday-night shooting victims and getting a minimal Medicare reimbursement.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait a minute....*I* eat food. Like every day. This might affect me.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also his racist hatred of white people is misplaced.

Lots of African-Americans and Hispanics in rural America.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh please.  Trump will just hire illegal immigrants to work the farmlands when his base is dead.  Actually, no, he'll grift money back to corporations so they can hire the illegal immigrants.  The food will get grown as long as there is money in it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highly unprofitable disease. But Trump and his ilk have been quick enough to weaponize it and use it to milk the taxpayers. It truly is a "War" against an "Invisible Enemy". Witch hunting is the prefered method for identifying the Enemy, possily with the use of witch pricking.

Ironic? There is no word for this bourgeois contradiction. Double think and double speak has literally no words, not even the Best (copyrightable, trade marked words).

It sort of reminds me of electricty.

Remember when progressive governments decided that the rights, well-being, welfare, health and safety of agrarian rural America was so important that companies would be obliged to electrify rural areas that were unprofitable as well as retaining all profits from the few dense populations that were cheap and easy to wire? Remember the land wired telephone system, and when progressive captalists obliged Ma Bell to provide service to the rural areas as well as the highly profitable urban centers?

Remember ... well, of course not. It is all down the historical memory hole. Nobody is obliged to learn it in school. Remember when schools, hospitals, libraries, the highway system and so forth were so important to equality, justice, freedom, opportunity and so forth, that these values obliged the Payer of Last Resort (the taxpayer) and the Broker of all Brokers (the Federal Government) to think, debate, believe, act and legislate.

Remember when America was not broken, sucked dry by parasites, scavengers of misery and predatory super rich? Remember when it could fight off sickness and evil? Remember when it was not a walking Zombie Undead corpse and "progress", "liberalism", "truth", "fact" and "reasoning" were not all dirty word?

You should have paid somebody to remember for you. America is sick unto Death.
 
deadtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly why we need for-profit healthcare.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

More deregulation, more tax cuts, more taxes, less bread! Less bread, more taxes! Welcome to Outland. No, not the Bloom County Outland. The Lewis Carroll Outland. We're way pass Through the Looking Glass here, pay-pul.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just about the only way it works is if the rural hospital is associated with the regular daytime medical clinic and the urgent-care.  Even then, the hospital ends up being just UgentCare++, acting to stabilize patients with acute problems until they can be transported to the better-equipped hospital some distance away if further treatment is necessary.

Modern hospitals are wonders of medical science, but advanced treatments and refined protocols come with significant expense.  It's easier to justify spending the money to set up a specialized ward at a hospital that will see a dozen patients with cases that need that treatment at any given time than it is to set up the space and protocols for perhaps a half-dozen patients over the course of a year for the same ailment.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or should I call the sheeple the pay-pull. That's democracy for you. You pay, you get the pull. You push, you get summarily shot on sight.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democracy? Should I call it capitalism? Or socialism? or Commiemism or Religion, or Pollitics as Usual, or Toryism? So many heads to the Hydra. Lop off one and two or three new ones appear in its place.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being alive in Alabama is barely tolerable, much less in one of their hospitals. Even under the best of circumstances.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

For which we pay quite a lot of money in crop subsidies.

/Free market my ass
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry... when you believe one system solves all problems you are member of a cult or a religion.  You analysis is just a way to avoid the obvious problem, which is medicine is not necessarily a profession that leads to massive amount of money so there has to be a lot of work to make that square peg fit into a round hole.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you high?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are often less than what the treatment costs, especially with crazy formulas dealing with readmissions and patient compliance that they often can't control.

Most rural hospitals are there to stabilize you enough to get you transported to a regional hospital if anything happens more drastic than a routine broken arm.  They might have some dialysis machines and an urgent care clinic.  My grandparents lived in rural Kansas, and by the time she passed, I wouldn't have sent my dog to that hospital.  She was 94 and gurgling when she was breathing.  We drug her in there, they took an xray and sent her home, saying that they'd call if she needed to come back.  3 days later they hadn't called, so we did, and they were like "yeah, she's got pneumonia, might want to bring her back in".
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might not want to get out of the car, what with all these leopards running around.

/ they do look well fed though
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it that "poor", "Third World" countries, produce netter outcomes with less money, less staff, less time?

How does that work?

Well, too bad Hans Rosling is dead. His son and daughter-in-law are still alive and kicking, but that's nothing to the point.

Factufuless. A book everybody should literally read. Yes, I do find it a bit polyannish myself. Nothing at all about chaos theory, fractals or black swans. Nothing about anthropic climate change or  unintended consquences. Very little mention of hubris and whom the Gods wishing to destroy being made mad first.

But still a pin cushion of many points of light.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Says the cultist.. you really outed yourself didn't you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED. IT IS JUST UNEVENLY DISTRIBUTED. -- Wm. Gibson, SF writer and public intellectual
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

***enemy of the free market detected***
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So basically.
Left: "Private healthcare isn't sustainable."
Rural US: "OMG SOSHULIZM" *spittle*
Left: "Don't do it. you're gonna regret it..."
Rural US: "TRUMP 2020 4EVA"
---rural hospitals close---
Rural US: "Hey that's not fair!"
Left: "Itodaso... I farkin' itodaso."
Rural US: "OMG how dare you judge me fine go ahead and starve!"

Look, if I'm wrong I take it like a man, admit it, and change my future behavior.  It's not easy, especially since I'm a beta cuck soyboy leftist marxist socialist millennial butterfly, but I do it.  Why is it that these super-masculine, secure, strong, hard working, red-blooded, steak-and-potatoes-eating, lifted truck driving, country boys can't seem to do it?

/csb: I was arguing with a friend about politics and the topic turned to fixing homelessness.  I asked him if he'd support a measure to give every homeless person a million-dollar mansion if it turned out that was a more effective solution and cost less than how we deal with homelessness now.  His answer was still 'no'.  And that, right there, is why I left the GOP.  The inability to get past 'fair' and 'not fair' and into 'effective' and 'ineffective' was just too much.
 
