(Al Jazeera)   Russian doctors now claiming to have saved Kremlin critic Navalny's life after poisoning, head doctor of Siberian hospital soon to come down with sudden illiness in 3.. 2.. 1   (aljazeera.com) divider line
22
    Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Russia, head doctor Alexander Murakhovsky  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 10:35 AM (34 minutes ago)



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*in heavy Russian accent*

They save him from falling down elevator into hail of bullets.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The secret to promotion is to frame your failures as successes, apparently.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That reads just like a Trump press conference.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lots of poisons that do their job then get out leaving no trace. Unless you know just what you are looking for.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of course, when they were taking Navalny to the German hospital he was OK, he was just resting. So if, for some mysterious reason he will die there it's completely Germans fault.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was administered insecticide, basically.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/HenryJFoy/status/​1​297904189755006977
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you page the doctor tomorrow, you shall find him a grave man.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: Lots of poisons that do their job then get out leaving no trace. Unless you know just what you are looking for.


I read that they used a cholinesterase inhibitor.

Amateurs tried to use an insecticide?. But Navalny's not out of the woods yet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: stuffy: Lots of poisons that do their job then get out leaving no trace. Unless you know just what you are looking for.

I read that they used a cholinesterase inhibitor.

Amateurs tried to use an insecticide?. But Navalny's not out of the woods yet.


Also found in nerve agents. That's more likely.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What did they use "Bleach"!?!?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Putin needs to be ended.  This sh*t has to stop.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was expecting the plane to get shot down by a surface to air missile in a "tragic training exercise."
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not surprising, Russian doctors get a lot of practice in poison control.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: thehobbes: stuffy: Lots of poisons that do their job then get out leaving no trace. Unless you know just what you are looking for.

I read that they used a cholinesterase inhibitor.

Amateurs tried to use an insecticide?. But Navalny's not out of the woods yet.

Also found in nerve agents. That's more likely.


Tomato, toh-mat-o. 

In the military we had Mark 1 injectors for nerve gas attacks.
With the department as a civvy we had mark 1 injectors for pesticide exposures.

Atropine + 2PAM and get your ass to the medics.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Dr. Davydov lost another patient....

/Linked image from a .RU site
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Insain2: What did they use "Bleach"!?!?


"I heard you can put the bleach in them and it kills the virus."
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Navalny's always been pretty ineffective as a opposition leader very doubtfull it was state sanctioned, they would not have taken the risk ok offing him and possibly letting the stage to a more effective opposition figure to take his place.

so imo it's either some nationalist acting on their own or someone from the opposition that wanted to put the blame on the gov for it and sacrifice navalny for the cause.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For security reasons, Nalalny will only be making appearances over social media livestream using what is totally not a deep fake filter, comrade.
 
Uranus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
aren't they usually involuntarily defenestrated?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Navalny's always been pretty ineffective as a opposition leader very doubtfull it was state sanctioned, they would not have taken the risk ok offing him and possibly letting the stage to a more effective opposition figure to take his place.

so imo it's either some nationalist acting on their own or someone from the opposition that wanted to put the blame on the gov for it and sacrifice navalny for the cause.


Talking points are out. Overzealous rebel poisoned their rival using bathtub nerve agent. Kremlin heartbroken by the tragedy.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

