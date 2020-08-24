 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Welcome to Deadman's Island, the tiny UK island where visitors are banned because it's riddled with dead bodies, bones and skulls from criminals who had died aboard prison ships bound for Australia. Yes a perfect setting for a horror movie (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Oh Chongo
Youtube fGVQrk9_5ns
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a place Trump and family need to be stranded at. Make it happen Big Mac One. Just kick them out the door and let the island do the rest.
 
advex101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Next Pirates of the Caribbean plot line.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That would be an interesting article with about a million fewer ads.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: That would be an interesting article with about a million fewer ads.


There were multiple times where there were so many ads in a row (on mobile, anyway) that I thought I had reached the end and almost stopped reading.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

advex101: Next Pirates of the Caribbean plot line.


Pirates of the Caribbean:  The Search For More Doubloons.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't fear the dead, fear the living.

/username says he can't be trusted
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So you are saying you could hide a body there?
 
advex101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: advex101: Next Pirates of the Caribbean plot line.

Pirates of the Caribbean:  The Search For More Doubloons.


Mel Brooks said it first.  Space Balls 2: The Quest for a Cash.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't fear the dead, fear the living.

/username says he can't be trusted


Why, because Texas Ranger?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dam. Australia can kill you even before you get there.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean if you name an island that, you are pretty much asking for it.
 
A_fuente
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remote UK Island trifecta in play?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I recommend reading "The Fatal Shore" by Robert Hughes - it's a very well written account of the prison ships, the causes, and the history of the colonization of Australia.

Then read Bill Bryson's books about Australia - they made me think twice about want to wander around Australia (too many things that sting and kill).

If you haven't read Bryson you're missing out on some good stuff.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lovely place for a picnic!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Lovely place for a picnic!


If you're a vulture, anyway.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Dam. Australia can kill you even before you get there.


Nah, I think it was the ships.  The UK wasn't known for having luxurious accommodations on its prison ships.....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HMS_Jer​s​ey_(1736)

You had a slightly better chance of surviving being sent to Auschwitz during WWII than you did surviving being sent to the prison hulks just off of Brooklyn's shore.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Dam. Australia can kill you even before you get there.

Nah, I think it was the ships.  The UK wasn't known for having luxurious accommodations on its prison ships.....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HMS_Jers​ey_(1736)

You had a slightly better chance of surviving being sent to Auschwitz during WWII than you did surviving being sent to the prison hulks just off of Brooklyn's shore.


Prison ships, when you get a mention in a Dickens novel you know they sucked.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A_fuente: Remote UK Island trifecta in play?


Quick, someone submit an article about Tristan da Cunha!
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So instead of properly disposing of human remains they just put up a no trespassing sign. .......
 
