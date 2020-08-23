 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   The CDC removes their quarantine recommendation for international travelers because you'd have to be a farking idiot to willingly return to the world's biggest coronavirus hotspot right now   (usatoday.com) divider line
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The cat's out of the bag and it's not like anyone can really enforce this sort of mandate.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thank you President Donald JOHN Trump for banning Gyna travellers from bringing us the Gyna virus from Gyna!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why would you want to go to China?

What, you believe their numbers?   *REALLY*?
 
