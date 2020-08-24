 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   ...two, three. Three states traced COVID-19 cases to the Sturgis motorcycle rally. Ah, ah, ah   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hope you filed your taxes, because a lot of middle management CPAs are calling in sick on Monday
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably showing up in all the gonorrhea clinics.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Give it another week
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was assured over the weekend that these are just liberal plants who brought it there on purpose. And that none of the real rally goers were giving their real names and phone numbers so there's no way to trace them.

/This is what a conservative actually believes.
 
cirby
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So - thirty cases out of almost half a million attendees?

Sounds like they did a whole lot better than anyone would have predicted.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whatever, ladies!  While you were cowering at home with your books and your family and other nerd crap, we were LIVING OUR LIVES at Sturgis!  Nothing in your lives can compare to the Real Freedom you feel when getting hammered on Fireball shots and watching Smashmouth.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cirby:

Sounds like they did a whole lot better than anyone would have predicted.


Ignorance, preserved in a block of acrylic or glass polished and made an amulet for you.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cirby:

Sounds like they did a whole lot better than anyone would have predicted.


Better than if they had stayed in their home states perhaps.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer:

Sounds like they did a whole lot better than anyone would have predicted.

Ignorance, preserved in a block of acrylic or glass polished and made an amulet for you.


TFA mentions 15 cases.

15

You are more upset about 15 cases than you are when that many people get shot over the weekend in a major city.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cirby:

Sounds like they did a whole lot better than anyone would have predicted.


Still too early.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​c​oronavirus-cases-linked-sturgis-motorc​ycle-rally-now-found-minnesota-2-n1237​771
The rally that ran from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16 in Sturgis, about 30 miles northwest of Rapid City, drew attendees on more than 460,000 vehicles, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

August 16th was 8 days ago.  Sino Lung Rot has an incubation period of up to 2 weeks (though for most it's a week).

And don't forget those are only the ones we know that are connected with it, there could be many hundreds or thousands of people who contracted SLR who haven't been tested or contact-traced.

I wouldn't expect that we'd have a good handle on it for a month or two, at least.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So are we finally hurting the people we want to hurt?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My god, I hope the Shrek band is ok!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No one is concerned about the other village people.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Much like their opposition to helmets, I'm certain they will decline ventilators.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dittybopper:

Correction: Trump Lung
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cirby:

Sounds like they did a whole lot better than anyone would have predicted.


"I couldn't have *cough* gotten the China *cough* virus at Sturgis! Ever-*cough*-one I know said it was a hoax anyways *wheeze*.  But there is no need to get *cough* tested.  This is just a *wheeze* fever. Testing is just a librul conspiracy to make Trump look bad!"
 
