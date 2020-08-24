 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Police are legally allowed to play 100 mph bumpcars on the roads   (nbcnews.com)
    Speed, Sheriff, United States, State police, NBC, NBC Nightly News, Arkansas State Police trooper, Fairfax County, Virginia  
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop logic says performing a PIT maneuver at 109MPH is a perfectly reasonable response to someone fleeing after running a red light. Doesn't sound very protect and servy to me.

We really need to figure out how we are going to get the cops to dial back the aggression. I'm more afraid of the cops than I am the criminals in my city and that's just wrong.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should go ahead and start using other techniques that are available. Have more dedicated air units available, start tagging the fleeing vehicle with GPS devices, try taking their damn photos for God's sake. etc.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the article about police using a PIT maneuver starts with a picture of a cruiser broadsiding a car.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't break the law and compound that mistake by running from the police.  it's fairly easy not to get killed by cops if you put your mind to it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wondered why the police weren't able to stop him using less violent means

How? If someone won't stop, what are "less violent means" to get them to stop?

Let me guess: SHOOT OUT HIS TIRES!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Write down the license plate and hang out at his house until he shows up.

Unless your goal is terrorizing people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: Have more dedicated air units available


Only large departments have air units and unless it's NYC or LA they aren't in the air 24/7. Hell, even weather grounded cops in LA when Kobe's chopper was up.

Air units are expensive. It's not worth funding a dozen choppers to chase speeders.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers would let police DP their mothers if there was some flimsy justification on some agency paperhead.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Write down the license plate and hang out at his house until he shows up.


You'll get the "I wasn't driving!" excuse and hardly ever get them prosecuted.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: How? If someone won't stop, what are "less violent means" to get them to stop?


This started over someone running a red light, hardly a serious crime.  IMO, running from the police is much more serious, but still doesn't deserve a 100+ mph PIT.

They could have stopped chasing, at which point he would have slowed down and everyone involved (and bystanders, too) would be safer.  Then you go to his house and arrest him when he comes home.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but I am siding with the Police on this one. If you f-up, stop your car and be a big boy or girl about it.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those who want forces
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: don't break the law and compound that mistake by running from the police.  it's fairly easy not to get killed by cops if you put your mind to it.


fark you.

Strong letter to follow.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sammyk: Cop logic says performing a PIT maneuver at 109MPH is a perfectly reasonable response to someone fleeing after running a red light. Doesn't sound very protect and servy to me.

We really need to figure out how we are going to get the cops to dial back the aggression. I'm more afraid of the cops than I am the criminals in my city and that's just wrong.


100+mph and running from a cruiser with the lights on is dangerous in and if itself.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: Sorry, but I am siding with the Police on this one. If you f-up, stop your car and be a big boy or girl about it.


Well, you can stop and let the police execute you on the side of the road, or you can run and hope the cops decide a chase is too dangerous, and then you might live another day.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only difference between this and other road rage incidents is that the police don't have to back off. The impulse and reasoning is exactly the same: I'm not letting this guy get away with wronging me.

And perhaps that's the problem. The police need to understand that it's just a job. When a criminal ignores them it's just business, it's nothing personal.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Tr0mBoNe: Write down the license plate and hang out at his house until he shows up.

You'll get the "I wasn't driving!" excuse and hardly ever get them prosecuted.


Oh no
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JuggleGeek: mrmopar5287: How? If someone won't stop, what are "less violent means" to get them to stop?

This started over someone running a red light, hardly a serious crime.  IMO, running from the police is much more serious, but still doesn't deserve a 100+ mph PIT.

They could have stopped chasing, at which point he would have slowed down and everyone involved (and bystanders, too) would be safer.  Then you go to his house and arrest him when he comes home.


You'll get the "I wasn't driving!" excuse and hardly ever get them prosecuted.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Tr0mBoNe: Write down the license plate and hang out at his house until he shows up.

You'll get the "I wasn't driving!" excuse and hardly ever get them prosecuted.


So? It's a lousy $150 ticket. Sometimes people get away with things. Life goes on.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: mrmopar5287: Tr0mBoNe: Write down the license plate and hang out at his house until he shows up.

You'll get the "I wasn't driving!" excuse and hardly ever get them prosecuted.

So? It's a lousy $150 ticket. Sometimes people get away with things. Life goes on.


Let people who don't lick the boot live isn't in the US cop's mission statement  anymore.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on Social Security payments from a mental disability

OK, I'll bite: Why/how did he have a driver license?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: on Social Security payments from a mental disability

OK, I'll bite: Why/how did he have a driver license?


Same reason you do: he passed the test.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JuggleGeek: I love how the article about police using a PIT maneuver starts with a picture of a cruiser broadsiding a car.


Uhm...that's what happens in a PIT maneuver. Once bumped in the back corner the car curves around the cruiser, and at high speeds risks flipping over because it's now traveling sideways.
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: bucket_pup: Sorry, but I am siding with the Police on this one. If you f-up, stop your car and be a big boy or girl about it.

Well, you can stop and let the police execute you on the side of the road, or you can run and hope the cops decide a chase is too dangerous, and then you might live another day.


Fark's stupidest comment of the year here
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: mrmopar5287: on Social Security payments from a mental disability

OK, I'll bite: Why/how did he have a driver license?

Same reason you do: he passed the test.


Mentally disabled to where he allegedly couldn't work, so that has to be pretty profound disability.

Ran a red light, so incapable of following basic traffic signals/laws.

Fleeing from police, so poor judgement.

We often talk about how terrible drivers are in America and how so few should be licensed. Maybe this is one good case?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Adolf Oliver Nipples: mrmopar5287: on Social Security payments from a mental disability

OK, I'll bite: Why/how did he have a driver license?

Same reason you do: he passed the test.

Mentally disabled to where he allegedly couldn't work, so that has to be pretty profound disability.

Ran a red light, so incapable of following basic traffic signals/laws.

Fleeing from police, so poor judgement.

We often talk about how terrible drivers are in America and how so few should be licensed. Maybe this is one good case?


Maybe. But that's not what the question was.
 
force_of_iron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't want to die in a horrible auto accident?

Don't flee from the cops, a danger to everyone on the road and off, at 100 mph+
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: mrmopar5287: How? If someone won't stop, what are "less violent means" to get them to stop?

This started over someone running a red light, hardly a serious crime.  IMO, running from the police is much more serious, but still doesn't deserve a 100+ mph PIT.

They could have stopped chasing, at which point he would have slowed down and everyone involved (and bystanders, too) would be safer.  Then you go to his house and arrest him when he comes home.


Running a red light in the second it turns red is serious. Running it past a few seconds is life endangering and a person can be charged for manslaughter if they broadside someone. (As you thought the police car was doing above).

As mentioned in the video, some states have already banned it at high speed and for minor infractions.

/it's interesting why no one is asking why the run in the first place
 
Error 482
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jz4p: sammyk: Cop logic says performing a PIT maneuver at 109MPH is a perfectly reasonable response to someone fleeing after running a red light. Doesn't sound very protect and servy to me.

We really need to figure out how we are going to get the cops to dial back the aggression. I'm more afraid of the cops than I am the criminals in my city and that's just wrong.

100+mph and running from a cruiser with the lights on is dangerous in and if itself.


So the cops should make it more dangerous by also weaving through traffic at over 100 mph and perform a maneuver that's only safe at a third that speed?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't break the law and compound that mistake by running from the police.  it's fairly easy not to get killed by cops if you put your mind to it.


Fascist says what?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim:

It doesn't matter why criminals do a thing, the police need to be beholden to rules so they DECREASE the danger, not increase it.

As it is now,  calling 911 can get you killed. Do we not remember that Australian woman they shot from the car? Fuggin only gotten worse
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: JuggleGeek: mrmopar5287: How? If someone won't stop, what are "less violent means" to get them to stop?

This started over someone running a red light, hardly a serious crime.  IMO, running from the police is much more serious, but still doesn't deserve a 100+ mph PIT.

They could have stopped chasing, at which point he would have slowed down and everyone involved (and bystanders, too) would be safer.  Then you go to his house and arrest him when he comes home.

Running a red light in the second it turns red is serious. Running it past a few seconds is life endangering and a person can be charged for manslaughter if they broadside someone. (As you thought the police car was doing above).

As mentioned in the video, some states have already banned it at high speed and for minor infractions.

/it's interesting why no one is asking why the run in the first place


Because they must be guilty of something, right? Only guilty people run or hide from police. The innocent have nothing to fear.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Hoods up, don't pit maneuver"
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sammyk: Cop logic says performing a PIT maneuver at 109MPH is a perfectly reasonable response to someone fleeing after running a red light. Doesn't sound very protect and servy to me.

We really need to figure out how we are going to get the cops to dial back the aggression. I'm more afraid of the cops than I am the criminals in my city and that's just wrong.


We don't need to figure out shiat. We know there is no reforming cop 'culture.'

We know they think they're "warriors" of the "thin blue line" and all that stands between what is Right And Good In America and godless baby-eating antifa BLM anarchist terrorists who will take your guns and make you get gay married in front of a burning church.

We know what to do: Take their farking toys away. Sorry. If "civilians" don't need body armor, drones, helicopters, MRAPs, LRADs, mobile Stingray, full-auto high-capacity weapons and fleets of reinforced highly-tuned vehicles ... neither do cops.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Because they must be guilty of something, right? Only guilty people run or hide from police. The innocent have nothing to fear.


And if the police murder you for no reason people will comb through your history to find out why you aren't "really" innocent.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't break the law and compound that mistake by running from the police.  it's fairly easy not to get killed by cops if you put your mind to it.


Given that a lot more bystanders are killed by this shiat than fleeing drivers, you are incorrect.
 
YodaBlues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't break the law and compound that mistake by running from the police.  it's fairly easy not to get killed by cops if you put your mind to it.


Mmmm, that's good boot!
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With all the different types of guns we manufacture, and all the rear-engine vehicles available, don't you think we could come up with a harpoon like on Jaws?
You fire it out of the front of a police car and a huge yellow barrel on a chain stabs into the car you're chasing.  Then that cop drops back and another cop moves up and does the same thing.
Those two barrels bouncing up and down, repeatedly hitting the car and knocking chunks off would be just as fun and exciting for the police after awhile, they could track the car easier, follow the bad guys back to their evil lair...
Yeah, don't start about the car being stolen, they all are. Nobody is stealing anything while driving a 1980's K-car, (the personal vehicle of choice for criminals).
 
haknudsen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't break the law and compound that mistake by running from the police.  it's fairly easy not to get killed by cops if you put your mind to it.


lol
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't outrun radio waves.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Sorry, but I am siding with the Police on this one. If you f-up, stop your car and be a big boy or girl about it.


No.  I take no responsibility.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't hit a tree or pole.

F*ck cops.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

1funguy: With all the different types of guns we manufacture, and all the rear-engine vehicles available, don't you think we could come up with a harpoon like on Jaws?

First off, these days what most people refer to as the "bumper" is in fact just plastic trim covering the real bumper.  The trim is held on with clips and a few small screws.  Harpoon it and it's designed to pop off.

But setting aside the technical challenges, cops aren't in the least bit interested in tools that actually help them apprehend suspects safely, as if that's their job.  They want military toys.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

haknudsen: ltdanman44: don't break the law and compound that mistake by running from the police.  it's fairly easy not to get killed by cops if you put your mind to it.

lol


Missed the rest of my post.
The vast majority of people in this situation are mentally ill and the worst crime they commit is fleeing the police.
This is the reason that sane jurisdictions have stopped high-speed chases.  Life isn't Grand Theft Auto or an 80's cop movie. Driving the person off of the road isn't going to prevent a terrorist attack or reveal the location of a kidnap victim.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Experts consulted by the Post and NBC News say the PIT maneuver can be relatively safe and predictable at speeds under 35 miles per hour, but grows increasingly dangerous at higher speeds

But of course, once American pigs get into using it, it becomes deadly. Because that's what American pigs DO. THEY MURDER CITIZENS.
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: camarugala: Have more dedicated air units available

Only large departments have air units and unless it's NYC or LA they aren't in the air 24/7. Hell, even weather grounded cops in LA when Kobe's chopper was up.

Air units are expensive. It's not worth funding a dozen choppers to chase speeders.


But it's worth chasing them at 100 mph through traffic, endangering the general public in the process?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Tr0mBoNe: Write down the license plate and hang out at his house until he shows up.

You'll get the "I wasn't driving!" excuse and hardly ever get them prosecuted.


And?
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Time for Fark's daily "anarchist vs. bootlicker" thread.  Don't y'all get tired of this?
 
6655321
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not obeying a police officer's instructions should not result in a citizen's death.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: it's interesting why no one is asking why the run in the first place


The mentally disabled guy is dead and the article notes we don't know why he was fleeing.

If people make such a poor choice, it's a sign they shouldn't have a license. I'd support lifetime revocation of a license if you flee police.
 
