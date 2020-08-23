 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Turn your back on LEO to get into your minivan while Black? That's a shooting. 7 times (warning: graphic video)   (twitter.com) divider line
'' 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
:-I

We're doomed.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
With multiple kids standing there...
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
Not respecting their authority
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
https://www.cbs58.com/news/officer-in​v​olved-shooting-under-investigation-in-​kenosha

"we need more body cameras"

Me: There were plenty of cameras and you shot this man anyways. You need your effing guns taken away.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
You know, there might be a point where somebody like me sees something like this, and comes to the defense of the victim. Because all I see is an armed gang assaulting a person.

It would have been a pity, indeed a shame, if the cameraperson had a long gun.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
Follow-up: It was in front of his kids, and he's dead.

https://twitter.com/DrPhilGoff/status​/​1297744207763865608?s=20
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
Really WTF. I saw another murder of a man by police.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
And now there is a large protest outside of the Kenosha PD:

https://twitter.com/i/events/12977193​8​5834942464

It's a righteous protest.

How do you change behavior that informs LEO that it's OK to shoot an unarmed person in the back 7 times?

Are those who are freaked out at the proposed reallocation of police funding (AKA, "DEFUNDING THE POLICE!!!") not troubled by this type of behavior?

I'm gobsmacked that this continues.  I don't think it can be trained out at this point.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
'' 3 hours ago  

There are people who will still say he should have just followed their orders and not been breaking the law.

Authoritarian personality types are weird.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 3 hours ago  

Making training take a year plus full time and actual screening for suitability would really help. Just because a person wants to be a cop doesn't mean it is a good idea for the public.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
'' 3 hours ago  

They can't. We've been militarizing the police for decades. It's now in the DNA of how we police. Now if we only had Western models of how this works without your rank and file police carrying guns...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
Would would really like to see a requirement that to have a POST license requires holding a valid basic EMT certification and a higher duty to provide care.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Would would really like to see a requirement that to have a POST license requires holding a valid basic EMT certification and a higher duty to provide care.


For some that could work. However, the police hire either from the academy (whom usually can't enlist) or from the military. The Venn diagram is scary.

It's the culture and expectation of policing that needs to change.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

Good meme game, but your final one should have been the 'patriots' shoving a gun in the face of the Michigan police at the state house.

And for the record, I cant get the tweet.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

The sad part is not only are American police more likely to murder someone while at work, American police solve serious crime  at much lower rate compared to all of western europe. Training for a job makes doing a job normally more productive.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

It makes me wonder exactly for what job are they receiving training?
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

blastoh: There are people who will still say he should have just followed their orders and not been breaking the law.

Authoritarian personality types are weird.


I want these authoritarian types driven back under their rocks.  This country needs to move away from this type of policing.

There are no details from the LEO standpoint; witnesses are saying he was breaking up a fight and his kids were in the van. There is no indication that he was breaking the law; and it should not be a death sentence to turn one's back to any LEO.  IMHO, the only time those guns should come out is if they are staring down the barrel of a gun themselves.

There were 4 of them and it was obvious the deceased was not armed; why not a tackle?
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

innocuous77: And for the record, I cant get the tweet.


Probably for the best, it's a goddamned snuff film...:(
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

xanthippe: innocuous77: And for the record, I cant get the tweet.

Probably for the best, it's a goddamned snuff film...:(


I'm glad to know that without seeing it. I don't need to see it to know it happened. But how many out there do we don't know because there isn't video?

Dammit. Who the hell are we?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

Not so much training for, and more likely a personality disorder that should prevent possession of a firearm thing.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

And that gets back to the point. They hire and entice for the 'life' of a law enforcement person. The exact same way the military recruits. It's the exact same thing. What one doesn't get, the other does. When the other can't, one does.

If anyone has asked me about what 'defunding' meant, I would have told them this...

Change the culture of the police, albeit gradually. Retire them. Given that our law enforcement agencies can barely cover retirement for next year, make them cover it for the next 75 years? And then make Trump sign that.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

With proper training and screening the number of sworn officers could be reduced by 40% in the US and improve the percentage of serious crimes solved. So pension costs can be reasonable.
 
true okie doke
'' 1 hour ago  
fark it. This white boy is with y'all. Burn this motherfarker down until they stop murdering black people. This is farking insane.
 
AeAe
'' 1 hour ago  
Thats farking insane. There better be arrests within 24 hours
 
Whoatherebabie
'' 1 hour ago  

I want these authoritarian types driven back under their rocks.  This country needs to move away from this type of policing.

There are no details from the LEO standpoint; witnesses are saying he was breaking up a fight and his kids were in the van. There is no indication that he was breaking the law; and it should not be a death sentence to turn one's back to any LEO.  IMHO, the only time those guns should come out is if they are staring down the barrel of a gun themselves.

There were 4 of them and it was obvious the deceased was not armed; why not a tackle?


Pretty hard to tackle someone when one of your hands is full of gun.....


Oh and that was just murder, plan and simple.
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

But they'll beat the shiat out of a hostess at Applebee's who refuses to seat them for not complying with state mask laws.
 
demonfaerie
'' 1 hour ago  

It says the tweet has been removed.
 
Whoatherebabie
'' 1 hour ago  

Oh and that was just murder, plan and simple.


yes yes plain....FTFM
 
Commander Lysdexic
'' 1 hour ago  
BuT hE cOuLd'Ve HaD A gUn In ThE cAr AlSo WhY wAsN't He FoLlOwInG tHe PoLiCe'S eVeRy OrDeR?
 
true okie doke
'' 1 hour ago  
Rancid - I Wanna Riot
Youtube g_4hXkYQtB0
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
No Republican posts yet?
When will they be along... ?
 
true okie doke
'' 1 hour ago  
YG - FTP (Official Music Video)
Youtube ramteyfi9bE


Never forget, all cops are bastards. fark 12
 
jst3p
'' 1 hour ago  
I want to be all

Fark user imageView Full Size


But all I can muster is:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
'' 1 hour ago  
Live video:

https://youtu.be/E2vo0rsFi4A
 
Alien Robot
'' 1 hour ago  
🔴LIVE: BLM Antifa Protests Live Now
Youtube E2vo0rsFi4A
 
cyberspacedout
'' 1 hour ago  
The cops didn't attempt to restrain this man or even block his path. It looks as if they had every intent to shoot him if he entered the vehicle, and no desire to prevent that from happening.

Shooting a victim multiple times at point blank range serves no purpose other than to make sure he's dead.

F*ck these pigs with a chainsaw.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pedrop357
'' 1 hour ago  
He kept it real, and it went wrong.

When the police are yelling stop and trying to keep you from getting back in the car, what exactly do they think will happen?

The police will let them reach into the car for what could be a weapon, that the police will just let them take off?

Regardless of how this plays out in court, he won't be around to see it and his behavior was a major factor in it happening.
 
chitownmike
'' 1 hour ago  

I just watched it, still there
 
Mokmo
'' 1 hour ago  
I'm not much of an expert on this, but i think the cop escalated response way too much. That would've been a tackle situation, no problem, but guns out ? WTF
 
pedrop357
'' 1 hour ago  

I guess all the yelling to stop and pulling on him doesn't count.
 
AeAe
'' 1 hour ago  

So you think an unarmed man can be killed if he refuses to follow a cops instructions?
 
Todd300
'' 1 hour ago  
What a f...ing bastard cop.
 
Todd300
'' 1 hour ago  
Almost 50 comments and not a single funny vote.

Because it isn't.

Fark has grown
 
demonfaerie
'' 1 hour ago  

They could have subdued him, and not just point a loaded gun at him. There was more than one cop. I have seen my white drunk lady neighbor actively for the past three years attack cops. Kick cops, hit cops, and all they do is restrain her, and let her go after talking to her. The only times they ever arrested her was when she attacked her husband in front of a cop, when someone pressed charges on her for stealing beer from their house, and when she is so drunk they have to take her to the ER. She resists arrest almost every time. I have seen three cops trying to put her in a cop car as she is kicking the fark out of them. No guns pulled out on her. She also has two yappy dogs that have went after the cops. This is a race issue plain and simple.
 
