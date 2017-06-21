 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Twelve Russian military officers have been indicted for breaking into the Democratic Party's computers, stealing compromising information and selectively releasing it to undermine candidates   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As far as I can determine, United States intelligence has done jack shiat in retaliation. Except for a coup in Bolivia. Stuff like that.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

They'd interfere in the election of Putin but there are no free elections in Russia, so they'll have to do other things.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In 2018.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will they all be speaking at the RNC tonight, or just getting preemptively pardoned?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Considering who runs the show...yeah...no real surprise there.

/All the Intelligence branches are going to study this Administration for years
//Give Putin credit, the last five years were a great investment for him and his
///And it gives his big ol' KGB heart a swell to do this to the country watched his get wiped away
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/All the Intelligence branches are going to study this Administration for years
//Give Putin credit, the last five years were a great investment for him and his
///And it gives his big ol' KGB heart a swell to do this to the country watched his get wiped away


Well, they did say they'd sell us the rope to hang ourselves with
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking into Democratic Headquarters?

nixonfoundation.orgView Full Size


Hey, guys.. what is happening in this thread?  Oh.. Computers... well...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we first reported last November, 12 Russian military officers are still at large, charged with breaking into the Democratic Party's computers in 2016, stealing compromising information and selectively releasing it to undermine specific candidates. There's no evidence of similar operations against Republicans in 2016.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers be like: So what? Foreign dictators are allowed to intercede on OUR behalf. Better Russians than democrats a hurrdyhurra huurrr.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember way back in 2015 when this would have been a big deal worthy of front-page headlines and actual Breaking News banner splashes?  Ah, good times...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean...basically yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleveland.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'd Rather a Russian Than a Democrat"

These people are traitors.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. Good. Off you pop to arrest them and put them on trial, then.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wai, so now Stupid Watergate is turning into actual Watergate?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those are two very unfortunate looking women.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He really was a pioneer - before Dick, Republican presidents would never have thought to commit treason to get elected.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?  Russia is hacking the democrats to help Trump, the Chinese are hacking to help Biden.
China wants Biden, Russia wants Trump  LOL.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me subby, but an extremely high level government official has already confirmed that this Russia thing is nothing but a Democrat hoax.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin is supporting you campaign and you have and honour, you would quit, because you are obviously the worse choice.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Hmm drunker than I thought - correct the spelling mistakes in your own head.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

They call that a young looking 30 in rural Ohio.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Which states are they Senators of?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

He's high all right...  Oh, you said "high level"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would have been nice if those in charge had done something about it when it was happening.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

"LOL"

Citation Needed.
 
fargin a
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russians are good hackers. Took over a network of servers at my place to run a subscription bootleg video site. Ironically, we were delivering videos also; they were much better at it. Included in their files was a list of other servers/orgs they had compromised.

I start from the assumption that you have no privacy if you're connected to the internet. They covered this story in depth on 60 minutes. Talked about the DCCC, Wikileaks, Russians but no mention of Hillary running her own private email server and leaking confidential material.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

"drunker than I thought"

<glances at watch>
 
abbarach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hm, and now Trump's all buddy-buddy with Putin.  Stupid-Watergate rolls on.  I think it's time to move on to the phase where we ask "What did the President know and when did he know it?"
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Have you forgotten what site you're on? In what year?

/takes a swig. It's ok this is my Sunday and I work at night.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wait, private email servers are bad again?
//IOKIYAR right?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LOL theres nothing wrong with foreign governments interfering with our elections LOL ROFLMAO LOL ITS ALL FINE
 
Flincher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hey it's my Sunday too! Currently drinking an Icelandic beer.


It's for nerves because I have to brave a Wal Mart in Texas this morning. It's a requirement for liberals to be a little sauced when interacting with the FREEDUMB crowds that infest that place.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The ironic thing is that no one needs to break into Republican computers to leak compromising information because their absolute corruption has been on full and open display.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You put a lot of weak sauce on that asshole casserole.

All trump suporters are coonts.

No exceptions.

No mercy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Let's see if they'd be brave enough to wear those shirts in the 1950's when the motto going around was "Better dead than red". They'd lose their jobs and probably their lives.
 
Uranus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abbarach: Hm, and now Trump's all buddy-buddy with Putin.  Stupid-Watergate rolls on.  I think it's time to move on to the phase where we ask "What did the President know and when did he know it?"


the honest answer is "Nothing.Ever. He is just that stupid and ignorant"
 
fargin a
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abbarach: Hm, and now Trump's all buddy-buddy with Putin.  Stupid-Watergate rolls on.  I think it's time to move on to the phase where we ask "What did the President know and when did he know it?"


According the TheGreatGazoo, and the NY times... Obama knew it. In 2016.

And this indictment is from 2018.

It just happens to be topical again. Which means the Russians have succeeded in their mission - causing discontent/anarchy in order to erode faith in our elections/democracy. My question is, are they pro-Trump, anti-Hillary, or were Democrats just easy targets?
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It would have been nice if those in charge had done something about it when it was happening.


Did actually read the article? There are at least 3 different references as to why action was tentative - that the country was in uncharted waters.

And as we all know, now - if the Obama administration had done something, McConnell would have ensured it was blocked or politicized - based on his refusal to present a united front of political leadership when Obama finally did make a statement, warning, to the country. He was coming around to the idea of Russia if it was going to benefit him.

But, of course, this was on a Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. - by 6 p.m. TMZ had advised the country that Donald Trump also grabbed women by the pussy indiscriminantly, so.....that had to be processed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As far as I can determine, United States intelligence has done jack shiat in retaliation. Except for a coup in Bolivia. Stuff like that.


their job is to foment unrest in stable regimes.

Our regime is not stable, genius.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lol. Maybe I'm indicating my own intentions?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They have to resort to recycling the "but her emails" bullshiat?  They've exhausted their fresh bullshiat?
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Well St. Ronnie helped reinforce that you can literally sell to/negotiate with "terrorists" and nun rapists and with a straight face LIE to the American people that in your heart you thought it was to do a "good thing." While your first election campaign was literally shiatting on your predecessor for "negotiating" with those same "terrorists."
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pardons incoming!
 
fargin a
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Where do you get Trump supporter? More of a Hillary hater.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

"More of a Hillary hater."

Sorry, Bubba - same thing, at this point.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RasIanI: "I'd Rather a Russian Than a Democrat"

These people are traitors.


Which really makes me wonder...  How did the Right, who forever has been terrified of the commies, suddenly decide that commies are okay now?

Perhaps it's because they don't think the Russians are Communist anymore.  Which is true, I suppose.  And perhaps it's because they think that the Democrats are now the commies.  And socialists.  Because as we all know, they are the exact same thing.

How did we ever allow this misinformation campaign to get SO FAR out of control.  There is no putting this genie back in the bottle.  We are looking at a couple of generations before this gets fixed.  And even then, we have to remain vigilant to not allow it to continue.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a guy called Mueller looking into this?...
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: In 2018.
[i.redd.it image 850x972]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Dude, have some dignity.
 
