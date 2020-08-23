 Skip to content
(CNN)   Walmart shopper gives hugs to customers, tells them they now have Covid-19   (cnn.com) divider line
sleep lack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNMdg​4​morQs
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Walmart" and "Stupid" are becoming more and more obviously synonymous these days.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've heard that cancer gives some folks a twisted sense of humor about illness, but holy shiate
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: I've heard that cancer gives some folks a twisted sense of humor about illness, but holy shiate


The victim had cancer, not the hugging dude.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: RecoveringLibertarian: I've heard that cancer gives some folks a twisted sense of humor about illness, but holy shiate

The victim had cancer, not the hugging dude.


Mea culpa

This is what happens when I'm up way too late
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No one was giving me hugs before COVID-19.  I'd be VERY suspicious of any stranger attempting to give me one now.
 
