(NBC San Diego)   Area church isn't going to mandate masks or social distancing for its illegal indoor services because it "trusts" each person to make the right decision   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
    Chula Vista, California, Awaken Church  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are the same assholes who posted this wonderful sign, so sadly not a surprise:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/credit here
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That outta show those stinkin libs!

*cough"
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh
Just wait till a vaccine comes out.
" Are you sure your vaccinated? I bet your not, prove it. Or I will have to shame you on my Twitter feed.'
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end we found out thoughts and prayers were not a cure for COVID.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Church" and "Stupid" are becoming more and more obviously synonymous these days.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see we'll be getting more of these stories soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: "Church" and "Stupid" are becoming more and more obviously synonymous these days.


Churches are ripe for being fleeced.  I've know two heroin addicts who abused the fark out of a local church grifting $200-500 dollars a week to keep a roof over their children's heads, etc.  You'll never guess what that $200-500/week was going towards instead....
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Danger Avoid Death: "Church" and "Stupid" are becoming more and more obviously synonymous these days.

Churches are ripe for being fleeced.  I've know two heroin addicts who abused the fark out of a local church grifting $200-500 dollars a week to keep a roof over their children's heads, etc.  You'll never guess what that $200-500/week was going towards instead....


Both of those heroin addicts are dead now, yes they were a couple who had 2 kids "whom they were trying to help".  Not... sure... if that is a happy ending?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Every time I drive past a church around here, they still have a sign up saying 'Come visit us online!'
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well they should all be locked in there for a month since they enjoy the company so much.
 
