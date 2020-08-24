 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Welcome to the 'Principality of Sealand'. Where you can become a knight of for £99.99, or a duke for £499   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Peter Sellers did it.

The Mouse that Roared TRailer
Youtube p7L7WLFBYR4
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have better things to do with my money than to give it to Libertarians pretending like they are living in an independent country, when they are actually still inside British territory, because they do not understand how maritime law works.  Nations get an area of control of so many miles from their natural land boundaries, and somewhat smaller areas of control around their man made rigs.  The second those platforms went up, they and the water around them became sovereign British territory, and will remain so until they fall into the sea.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How long do those concrete pilings have left?  It was built as a World War II defense platform.  That it's still standing 75 years later in the North Sea has to be impressive.
 
