(Reuters)   *teeny voice* hellllp meeee   (mobile.reuters.com) divider line
24
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I get the reference, Subby. 👍
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vincent Price often portrayed men of dangerous vision and hubris, eventually ensnared in their own machinations.

He would have salivated at portraying someone like Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan. Let Herbert Lom go for a rough, unsavory type like Bannon or Manafort, though.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I HAVE THIS MOVIE ON VHS
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been minor side effects, but nothing that can't be worked out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now whadda you pro-vacc, pro-paganda shills think?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when horror movies aren't required viewing for scientists.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that damn scene traumatized EVERYONE
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't forget the cat atoms
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan University

Side effects may include sweating and tingly lips.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A woman holds a small bottle beetle labeled with a 'Vaccine COVID-19' sticker..."

FTFY
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to cue up our welcome for our insect overlords.
I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords
Youtube 8lcUHQYhPTE
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nope,nope,nope.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Be afraid. Be very afraid.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong with buying a vaccine from China after Trump has given them reason to despise us?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh come on, what's the worst that could happen?
 
wantingout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cool i guess china is where the zombee apocalypse starts
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'm not getting worse. I'm getting better."
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wooden-slatted chair again?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hmm.  China does have the advantage of not having to bother with the whole ethics portion of vaccine testing.

Whereas in the US, we'll give ppl the test vaccine and then send them on their way and follow up in a few months to see if they've gotten sick.

The Chinese on the other hand will have no problem intentionally exposing their citizens to it.  So I'm sure they'll know in a couple of weeks if it works.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What could possibly go wrong with buying a vaccine from China after Trump has given them reason to despise us?


The leadership in China despises everybody who isn't in Chinese leadership.  Haven't you noticed how they treat others (like Hong Kong and Taiwan)?  Or even how they treat their own people?
 
