(Daily Mail)   Tik Tok tone-deaf trauma porn   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 9:35 PM



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not cool
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trauma Porn is the name of my Porno for Pyros inspired calypso band.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hearts full of passion, souls full of justice, and minds full of sh*t.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wasn't there & neither was Tik tok........
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could they have at least found one of those Holocaust POV videos done by a guy? Seriously, every single video featured in that article is apparently a young woman determined to do her best to put herself fir... I mean, in the place of someone who suffered.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we can't wear blackface anymore, I guess the kids had to find something else both in bad taste and racial.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to make a subreddit called "Stop me before I do something on the internet for all to see/"

People can go there for advice before they do something spectacularly stupid and insensitive.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. I'm officially too old for the internet.
 
Boundary Layer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are remarkably well-fed camp inmates.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 That's not your story to tell.  Stop exploiting the tragedy of others for social media cred.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tik Tok was a mistake.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Tik Tok was a mistake.


Meh.  I'm kinda out of the age range, but isn't it just a user-friendly short vid editor?  It looks like vine with better editing widgets.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking the link, but is The Daily Mail, a UK tabloid, criticizing a media platform for sensationalizing things tastelessly for views?
 
clownass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 570x565]


She looks like she's doing a BM.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That's not your story to tell.  Stop exploiting the tragedy of others for social media cred.


That's really it, isn't it? We don't have Flagellants any more, but the public square is now so much bigger and more demanding of spectacle, that these folks are determined to play more-woke-than-thou for coins & baubles.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These guys must be super upset about every third movie put forward for Oscar consideration between 1995 and 2010.

Actually, no.  fark it, real talk time:

Given the usual agenda of the Daily Mail, I'm pretty farking comfortable immediately siding with the teenagers here, assuming their agenda is genuine or at least sincere, and assuming the Mail's is motivated by racism and a direct desire to suppress awareness of the holocaust while signal-boosting deniers... because, y'know, that's unarguably always factually been part of the agenda to the point it might as well be one of their header slogans so I don't see why this one case would be a unique, special exception.

The Daily Mail's editorial agenda is basically Stormfront's but with a thinner veil of polite concern, how about we stick to posting them concern-trolling about funny things to be hilariously wrong about and maybe avoid amplifying their agenda on this specific topic?

// Sorry, the blatantly racist shiat the Mail is always pushing somehow provoked me into giving a real reaction there, feel free to mentally erase the above and replace it with an obligatory joke about now having to doubt the existence of teenagers because they're featured in a DM article.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Tik Tok was a mistake.


Social Media in general was a mistake.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Tik Tok was a mistake.


Yes, though broad technological innovations might be inevitable.  The key is to push back in time and root out a key technology that would prevent this quagmire.  I'm going to point towards the invention of spoken language.

/can't spread bullshiat ideas if we can't communicate any concrete concepts
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably could have gotten away with Khmer Rouge trauma porn. But, holocaust? Way too mainstream.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 250x272]

I wasn't there & neither was Tik tok........


That's not how that meme works, that's not how any of this works
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Tik Tok was a mistake.

Social Media in general was a mistake.


I blame napster.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Someone needs to make a subreddit called "Stop me before I do something on the internet for all to see/"

People can go there for advice before they do something spectacularly stupid and insensitive.


Nope. It would never work because they don't think first.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: These guys must be super upset about every third movie put forward for Oscar consideration between 1995 and 2010.

Actually, no.  fark it, real talk time:

Given the usual agenda of the Daily Mail, I'm pretty farking comfortable immediately siding with the teenagers here, assuming their agenda is genuine or at least sincere, and assuming the Mail's is motivated by racism and a direct desire to suppress awareness of the holocaust while signal-boosting deniers... because, y'know, that's unarguably always factually been part of the agenda to the point it might as well be one of their header slogans so I don't see why this one case would be a unique, special exception.

The Daily Mail's editorial agenda is basically Stormfront's but with a thinner veil of polite concern, how about we stick to posting them concern-trolling about funny things to be hilariously wrong about and maybe avoid amplifying their agenda on this specific topic?

// Sorry, the blatantly racist shiat the Mail is always pushing somehow provoked me into giving a real reaction there, feel free to mentally erase the above and replace it with an obligatory joke about now having to doubt the existence of teenagers because they're featured in a DM article.


This. Can't find the outrage, and I have no idea what the Holocaust Museum rep is suggesting. I fail to see how basically writing and doing a monologue from the perspective of a holocaust survivor is dishonoring that person, or holocaust survivors, or misrepresenting the event in any way. I'd argue the opposite, in fact, that's what drama is for. Is it simply because they actor themselves is not Jewish? It might be offensive based on the actual dialogue, I didn't watch all of them, so I can't vouch for the whole of the content, but... this feels like a Playrighting 101 assignment more than some sort of minstrel show.

If it is disrespectful, I'd honestly be happy to hear about why, maybe with some actual reasoning and also without trying to simultaneously shove 3 autoplay videos down my throat. That'd be great.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Those behind the videos have defended their actions, saying the clips are to 'educate people'."

Uh, yeah, pretty sure that the Holocaust is one of those events that you really do not to be education people about on Tik Tok.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: These guys must be super upset about every third movie put forward for Oscar consideration between 1995 and 2010.

Actually, no.  fark it, real talk time:

Given the usual agenda of the Daily Mail, I'm pretty farking comfortable immediately siding with the teenagers here, assuming their agenda is genuine or at least sincere, and assuming the Mail's is motivated by racism and a direct desire to suppress awareness of the holocaust while signal-boosting deniers... because, y'know, that's unarguably always factually been part of the agenda to the point it might as well be one of their header slogans so I don't see why this one case would be a unique, special exception.

The Daily Mail's editorial agenda is basically Stormfront's but with a thinner veil of polite concern, how about we stick to posting them concern-trolling about funny things to be hilariously wrong about and maybe avoid amplifying their agenda on this specific topic?

// Sorry, the blatantly racist shiat the Mail is always pushing somehow provoked me into giving a real reaction there, feel free to mentally erase the above and replace it with an obligatory joke about now having to doubt the existence of teenagers because they're featured in a DM article.


I would side with you on much of this, but look at the hashtags they're using. Doesn't support the kids' claim of virtuously "educating" viewers.  Eg #sfx , #makeup #heaven, #heathen (wtf?).
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

claudius: Jim_Callahan: These guys must be super upset about every third movie put forward for Oscar consideration between 1995 and 2010.

Actually, no.  fark it, real talk time:

Given the usual agenda of the Daily Mail, I'm pretty farking comfortable immediately siding with the teenagers here, assuming their agenda is genuine or at least sincere, and assuming the Mail's is motivated by racism and a direct desire to suppress awareness of the holocaust while signal-boosting deniers... because, y'know, that's unarguably always factually been part of the agenda to the point it might as well be one of their header slogans so I don't see why this one case would be a unique, special exception.

The Daily Mail's editorial agenda is basically Stormfront's but with a thinner veil of polite concern, how about we stick to posting them concern-trolling about funny things to be hilariously wrong about and maybe avoid amplifying their agenda on this specific topic?

// Sorry, the blatantly racist shiat the Mail is always pushing somehow provoked me into giving a real reaction there, feel free to mentally erase the above and replace it with an obligatory joke about now having to doubt the existence of teenagers because they're featured in a DM article.

I would side with you on much of this, but look at the hashtags they're using. Doesn't support the kids' claim of virtuously "educating" viewers.  Eg #sfx , #makeup #heaven, #heathen (wtf?).


Hmm. Hadn't noticed that part, that is farking weird.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hmm. I suppose there could be a valid argument that if these teens haven't done their research or are making light of the subject, then it's problematic.

But honey, this is also what art is, this is how art do. Countless films and novels and plays and poems have all been done on this subject. Hell, children have been given writing prompts in school to try to write a letter as if they were Anne Frank before. They've been asked to try to put themselves in her shoes and then read her writing out loud in front of their peers.

The execution of these is hella poor, and their reasons might not be altruistic (and if they are doing it for the clicks, they can fark right off). But otherwise? Don't hate on it simply because it's a medium you don't like or don't understand.

And, on the flip side, if you are these peeps and you're told that what you've done is offensive and why, then the response should probably be along the lines, "I'm really sorry, I was trying to do this with it, but I screwed up. I'm going to learn a lot more about it so I can know better for next time. Thank you for letting me know."

/Hell if I know where to side on these particular examples, given the news source
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Those behind the videos have defended their actions, saying the clips are to 'educate people'."

Uh, yeah, pretty sure that the Holocaust is one of those events that you really do not to be education people about on Tik Tok.


Why not, though? People once said similar stuff about television, too.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow.  That was not a good thing at all.

It's as if they took that one element from a Holocaust museum and stripped the museum and proper context out of it.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well that's depraved.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ask yourself this.  Did the videos get made with a genuine attempt to educate about the holocaust?  Forgot the platform is Tik Tok.  It doesn't matter.  It's what young people like to use, so it's going to be what they are comfortable using.  So back to the question.  Does it look like they made a real effort to learn and educate or was it clearly simply an attempt for whoring for likes?  Just because they don't have the quality of a hollywood budget doesn't mean their effort should be outright dismissed.  But if they are mocking the holocaust victims, then fark 'em.  Hope they get shamed off the internet for life and it comes back to haunt them when they apply for jobs.

This is a serous question.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That's not your story to tell.  Stop exploiting the tragedy of others for social media cred.


Actually, some of them have relatives who were in the camps, so it is her story to tell. Do you also go to Mount Vernon making fun of the actors doing their thing.

On one hand they probably should have talked with the Holocaust museum about it, on the other hand do we get mad at actors who play parts in movies based on the holocaust.

They are trying to spread the word about what happened and make sure that kids can see what happened in a media they understand. Instead of criticizing them, maybe work with them to make the videos better.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That's not your story to tell.  Stop exploiting the tragedy of others for social media cred.


It's everyone's story.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Jim_Callahan: These guys must be super upset about every third movie put forward for Oscar consideration between 1995 and 2010.

Actually, no.  fark it, real talk time:

Given the usual agenda of the Daily Mail, I'm pretty farking comfortable immediately siding with the teenagers here, assuming their agenda is genuine or at least sincere, and assuming the Mail's is motivated by racism and a direct desire to suppress awareness of the holocaust while signal-boosting deniers... because, y'know, that's unarguably always factually been part of the agenda to the point it might as well be one of their header slogans so I don't see why this one case would be a unique, special exception.

The Daily Mail's editorial agenda is basically Stormfront's but with a thinner veil of polite concern, how about we stick to posting them concern-trolling about funny things to be hilariously wrong about and maybe avoid amplifying their agenda on this specific topic?

// Sorry, the blatantly racist shiat the Mail is always pushing somehow provoked me into giving a real reaction there, feel free to mentally erase the above and replace it with an obligatory joke about now having to doubt the existence of teenagers because they're featured in a DM article.

This. Can't find the outrage, and I have no idea what the Holocaust Museum rep is suggesting. I fail to see how basically writing and doing a monologue from the perspective of a holocaust survivor is dishonoring that person, or holocaust survivors, or misrepresenting the event in any way. I'd argue the opposite, in fact, that's what drama is for. Is it simply because they actor themselves is not Jewish? It might be offensive based on the actual dialogue, I didn't watch all of them, so I can't vouch for the whole of the content, but... this feels like a Playrighting 101 assignment more than some sort of minstrel show.

If it is disrespectful, I'd honestly be happy to hear about why, maybe with some actual reasoning and also without trying to simultaneously shove 3 autoplay videos down my throat. That'd be great.


This!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in my day the teacher just turned on Schindler's List and made us write an essay afterwords.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the same type of patronizing thinking that causes liberals to believe voter ID laws are racist.   As if minorities are incapable of handling the extremely uncomplicated task of obtaining an ID.

But they mean well too.
 
