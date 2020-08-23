 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Morehouse College Class of 2019: You remember when billionaire Robert Smith promised to pay off all your student loans in a commencement speech last year? Yeah, sorry about that but it looks like the IRS will be taking that money instead   (markets.businessinsider.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*cking butterflies always lie
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Free life lesson though, that can't be taught in college
 
flamingboard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Billionaires shouldn't exist.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is like that Oprah free car thing...except you don't get the car in the end.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I could be wrong but I though I saw a story that he had already written that check. It was like $38M IIRC
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I could be wrong but I though I saw a story that he had already written that check. It was like $38M IIRC


The IRS has a really nasty powers to call back money That you spent if you owe them
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the students busting their asses for scholarships and working to cover tuition get to watch the jackholes who borrow themselves into the poorhouse complain about not getting let off the hook?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2020 just doesn't let up.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

monsatano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 340x250]


"I'd love to pay off everyone's student loans, of course..."

Seinfeld I MiniEpisode I The Penske File
Youtube uHEokZdCuLk
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He helped defeat Mecha-Streisand. For that he is awesome.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um... that's just $40 million (estimated.) He's going to roll that off regardless of how the probe goes, especially given that he hasn't even been charged with a crime - they don't even know if a crime's happened. He's just being investigated.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Real World, suckers...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magorn: abhorrent1: I could be wrong but I though I saw a story that he had already written that check. It was like $38M IIRC

The IRS has a really nasty powers to call back money That you spent if you owe them


That may be true, but there should be limits. You can't expect regular people, who have already spent the money they may have received, or have already gotten the benefit of the payoff to suddenly lose out because their payment came from a crook.  Then again, the rules are written by billionaires who inherited their wealth, for the benefit of other billionaires who inherited their wealth, so the idea that someone could be ruined by finding out that they suddenly owe a $50,000 loan that was paid off, because you suddenly owe that money again, is a foreign concept to such people.
 
digidorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Headline: "He's not paying off student loans"
Article: "I never said that"
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Billionaires shouldn't exist.


Yes they should.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is there a Cure for this problem?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: So the students busting their asses for scholarships and working to cover tuition get to watch the jackholes who borrow themselves into the poorhouse complain about not getting let off the hook?


If there were scholarships and high-paying part-time jobs available for every single student, you might have a point. But there aren't, so you don't.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: 2020 just doesn't let up.


No, this is a good thing.

See, those funds can now be used to help the less fortunate who don't have a college education.

The former students in question should be thrilled, because it gives them the opportunity to be part of supporting people.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Magorn: abhorrent1: I could be wrong but I though I saw a story that he had already written that check. It was like $38M IIRC

The IRS has a really nasty powers to call back money That you spent if you owe them

That may be true, but there should be limits. You can't expect regular people, who have already spent the money they may have received, or have already gotten the benefit of the payoff to suddenly lose out because their payment came from a crook.  Then again, the rules are written by billionaires who inherited their wealth, for the benefit of other billionaires who inherited their wealth, so the idea that someone could be ruined by finding out that they suddenly owe a $50,000 loan that was paid off, because you suddenly owe that money again, is a foreign concept to such people.


If you buy a car and it turns out to be stolen, you lose the car. Good luck getting your money back.

How is that any different?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: johnny_vegas: So the students busting their asses for scholarships and working to cover tuition get to watch the jackholes who borrow themselves into the poorhouse complain about not getting let off the hook?

If there were scholarships and high-paying part-time jobs available for every single student, you might have a point. But there aren't, so you don't.


If you try there are, it would just get in the way of your frat parties so Fark that, right?
 
Maynotlast [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uppity Black man silenced...?   Check.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: flamingboard: Billionaires shouldn't exist.

Yes they should.


They'd juice you to make a buck.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So what? He can still afford to pay off the college loans.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm... so one of this guy's associates was named Brockman...

The Simpsons - Tax Avoision
Youtube vYRld6e_NNI
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.