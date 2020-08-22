 Skip to content
(WZZM 13 Grand Rapids)   When is a priest not a priest?   (wzzm13.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When it's ajar?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those darn magic spells have to be exactly right!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When they're Lutheran.

/catholic off.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Those darn magic spells have to be exactly right!


Yep.  I have yet to have anyone explain to me the difference between this and a magic spell.

/"Because OURS are PRAYERS and yours are spells" doesn't count.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So lemme get this straight: dude commits a significant portion of his life to study to become a priest (all within his control), and he feels that all of that is invalidated because the dude who baptised him didn't get the words right (completely out of his control)?
What kinda hokey religion would negate his actions (and all of the baptisms, weddings, and last rights he performed) due to something he had no control over?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: So lemme get this straight: dude commits a significant portion of his life to study to become a priest (all within his control), and he feels that all of that is invalidated because the dude who baptised him didn't get the words right (completely out of his control)?
What kinda hokey religion would negate his actions (and all of the baptisms, weddings, and last rights he performed) due to something he had no control over?


The Roman Catholic Church.  Funny thing is, in extreme circumstances where there is no priest and you're about to die, you can be baptized by anyone - they don't even have to be a Christian.  They just have to say the words right.  In many Catholic families, when most births took place at home, someone (usually grandmother) would baptize the baby immediately after birth so it wouldn't end up in Limbo if it died before the priest could do it.

When you are controlling minds, form is very important.  Requiring a strict adherence to form makes many other forms of control seem normal.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I base all my decisions on the liquor, the liquor never lies.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he's Uncle Angelo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When no children were raped by said "priest."
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
obscuretrainmovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

When it's a shiatty movie based on an awesome comic
 
AeAe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The incantations have to said the right way otherwise his original sin that he was born with is not forgiven. This means his incantations are invalid and all the sacraments that he has performed are all invalid. I guess. Also, who the fark cares? It's all made up. get over it and move on.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: So lemme get this straight: dude commits a significant portion of his life to study to become a priest (all within his control), and he feels that all of that is invalidated because the dude who baptised him didn't get the words right (completely out of his control)?
What kinda hokey religion would negate his actions (and all of the baptisms, weddings, and last rights he performed) due to something he had no control over?


Can he charge people to "fix" their vows?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: So lemme get this straight: dude commits a significant portion of his life to study to become a priest (all within his control), and he feels that all of that is invalidated because the dude who baptised him didn't get the words right (completely out of his control)?
What kinda hokey religion would negate his actions (and all of the baptisms, weddings, and last rights he performed) due to something he had no control over?


I find this fascinating
The single most important thing in a pagan invocation (especially during the Roman Empire) was that the thought DIDN'T count.
The sacrifice and blessings had to be perfect.
A single mistake, no matter how tiny and its all to do over again
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Father Matthew Hood learned that he was not a baptized Catholic earlier this month after watching a family video of his baptism where some words were changed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When his underwear is holier than thoust?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When they're abreast?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: So lemme get this straight: dude commits a significant portion of his life to study to become a priest (all within his control), and he feels that all of that is invalidated because the dude who baptised him didn't get the words right (completely out of his control)?
What kinda hokey religion would negate his actions (and all of the baptisms, weddings, and last rights he performed) due to something he had no control over?


"As is always the case with Christ, there is hope amid this darkness. The Church, following the thought of St. Thomas Aquinas, recognizes that God has bound Himself tothe sacraments, but He is not bound by the sacraments. This means that while we can have certainty that God always works through the sacraments when they are properly conferred by the minister, God is not bound by the sacraments in that He can and does extend His grace in a sovereign way. We can be assured that all those who approached Father Hood, in good faith, to receive the sacraments did not walk away empty-handed. We know that Our Lord, in his unending love for us, supplied some measure of grace. God is drawn to hearts that are open to Him in love."

- Letter from the Archbishop of Detroit
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even putting aside the whole "oh, noes, the magic spell that we freely allow people to translate into hundreds of languages at will didn't quite match the most common translation" element of the silliness...

... these idiots realize that the sacrament of ordination is an entirely different sacrament than baptism, right?  Even if the wording is important this wouldn't be the relevant one that might potentially invalidate the rituals he's overseen.

// There's actually a typical official resolution to this within the canon, and unsurprisingly it's more or less "don't worry about it, it still counts".  Technically you can have a valid baptism without the ceremony entirely by a lay member of the church if you absolutely can't get your hands on a priest, and there's a lot of leeway on the sacrament of baptism in general.  Like... this is shiat that all got substantively rewritten back during the reformation era because of the whole "newborn babies that die in childbirth go to hell" technicality that was chasing people away to the lutherans and other protestant sects, are people under the impression that the one Christian sect with an actual formal procedure to re-write their theology just decided not to patch that shiat for five centuries?
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Klaatu barada nic--ough--cough--cough"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's a Judas priest, isn't he?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When it's a Hood?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
... when he's without the tasty zing of Miracle Whip?

/I expect I don't have that reference quite right
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He's a Judas priest, isn't he?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Father Hood ... there is a meme in there about a guy not having children but still going true fatherhood ... C'mon meme power activate!!! .. fail . o well
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You would think that one of God's administrative staffers would have figured this out pretty quickly. They should have notified the guy.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AeAe: The incantations have to said the right way otherwise his original sin that he was born with is not forgiven. This means his incantations are invalid and all the sacraments that he has performed are all invalid. I guess. Also, who the fark cares? It's all made up. get over it and move on.


As the old joke goes:

Eskimo: "If I did not know about God and sin, would I go to hell?"
Priest: "No, not if you did not know."
Eskimo: "Then why did you tell me?"
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just how does one mess up "I baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit/Holy Ghost" (splash of water, or bit of saliva if there's no water, or can of Coke)?  

Seriously, the Roman Catholic Church adamantly refuses to baptize members of any Trinitarian form of Christianity because repeating the sacrament implies that the first time around was invalid.  If baptizing a stranger on the point of death, the old rubric included the phrase "if you have not been baptized already."  In England, there were Unitarian baptisms that passed muster even before Vatican II.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Already been done.

images.justwatch.comView Full Size


It's a shame it didn't go more than two seasons. Awesome premise and great show.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Words matter ?
Huh !
Now I understand why people gave me strange looks when I sang along to "Blinded By The Light"


/ what's that ?
// It's Deuce ?
/// oops
 
tinyarena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When is a priest,,, not a priest?
The Zen philosopher Basho wrote
'A flute with no holes, is not a flute. but a donut with no hole, is a Danish."
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's more detail in the freeper article that this article so vaguely summarizes, which makes clear that this is rule-following on the border between lawful neutral and lawful evil. Just imagine if he found himself driving 66 mph in a 65 mph zone:

In the note from the Vatican, if particular words were changed, then the baptisms were not valid - two words specifically: We and I.  To say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit" inaccurately portrays the sacrament of baptism. Instead, ministers must "allow Jesus to speak through them," by saying, "I baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit."
"It is the duty of the local Church to ensure that everyone entrusted into her care has the full benefit and certainty that come from the valid reception of the sacraments, which have been given to us to keep us as secure as possible on the path to heaven," Archbishop Allen Vigneron said in a release. "On behalf of our local Church, I am deeply sorry that this human error has resulted in disruption to the sacramental lives of some members of the faithful. I will take every step necessary to remedy the situation for everyone impacted."
For those who received sacraments like marriage and confessions from Hood, pastors will be directing an outreach to find solutions to any situations that may have been affected.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those crazy christians.

No, really. They're crazy.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: Just how does one mess up "I baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit/Holy Ghost" (splash of water, or bit of saliva if there's no water, or can of Coke)?  

Seriously, the Roman Catholic Church adamantly refuses to baptize members of any Trinitarian form of Christianity because repeating the sacrament implies that the first time around was invalid.  If baptizing a stranger on the point of death, the old rubric included the phrase "if you have not been baptized already."  In England, there were Unitarian baptisms that passed muster even before Vatican II.


The priest used to spit in the baby's mouth as well

No I'm not joking
James VI was specifically denied this because the presiding bishop was a "pocky priest"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tinyarena: [Fark user image 211x170]
When is a priest,,, not a priest?
The Zen philosopher Basho wrote
'A flute with no holes, is not a flute. but a donut with no hole, is a Danish."



....as quoted by Chevy Chase in some obscure, ancient movie.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So because this priests family had a camera with a good microphone people are having a hissy fit? If it was in the right building with the right guy holding the water I am pretty sure God gets the general idea.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sometimes the made-up stuff invalidates the other made-up stuff.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it makes him feel any better it's just the remnants of a bronze aged apocolyptic death cult borrowing heavily from the elements of Zoroastrianism that the jews plagiarized when they were ruled by Persia, which was itself descended from Manichaeism, a cult from earlier dynasties. No big deal.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When he's really the pirate, Captain Clegg:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

evilsofa: There's more detail in the freeper article that this article so vaguely summarizes, which makes clear that this is rule-following on the border between lawful neutral and lawful evil. Just imagine if he found himself driving 66 mph in a 65 mph zone:


The fact that it's Freep that's making a big deal about this should have been your first clue that this isn't how it actually works and that, for once, the Catholic church isn't actually that dumb.

Within the Church this is pretty clearly a "hah, that's funny, we should get the archbishop to issue a memo clarifying things just in case" type of deal, not an "OMG we're all going to hell forever!" thing.  They'll offer to do repeat rituals for anyone worried about it, probably (not to put too fine a point on it, those kinds of things are how the Church makes its money long-term) but the official stance has already been clarified that everything's still valid as far as the bishops are concerned.

The Church is pretty evil even on its best day, but they're not the farking cult of the Emperor from 40k, man.
 
