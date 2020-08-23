 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Omaha World Herald)   Cremated bodies ok after apartment fire at funeral home. Wait, apartment at funeral home?   (omaha.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Death customs, Cemetery, Burial, Funeral, Good Shepherd, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Matt Damon, Catacombs of Rome  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 10:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Quiet neighbors, anyway.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yep. Quite a  few of them are converted homes and have a living space above them. I actually looked in to living above one years ago, but there was an odor.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For the record, the odor is a chemical one. The one by my house has the same smell to it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Traditionally most morticians live in the funeral home. Most modern funeral homes don't have them.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: For the record, the odor is a chemical one. The one by my house has the same smell to it.


My house has that same smell, but the funeral home I live over isn't exactly licensed.

It's ok though, I'm working on it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Tom's old place?

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Mary Jane's Last Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube aowSGxim_O8


RIP
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
where did they bury the survivors?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ltnor: Yep. Quite a  few of them are converted homes and have a living space above them. I actually looked in to living above one years ago, but there was an odor.


Garlic?
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember driving through some medium sized town in Pennsylvania back around 1993. In a row, we passed a retirement home, a hospital, a funeral home, and then a cemetery. Very efficient layout if you ask me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it okay to keep headless bodies in topless bars?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageOh yeah. This one's gonna haunt me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Has it got a kitchenette?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where are the survivors buried?
 
TheDude74
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning

/first thing that popped in my head lol
//slashies
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok really...

The fire didn't.....

Right
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All of the funeral homes in my area have attached houses or apartments.

Something about not leaving the dead alone or some such.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Quiet neighbors, anyway.


OTOH, when they start making noise you have to worry.


monsatano: ltnor: For the record, the odor is a chemical one. The one by my house has the same smell to it.

My house has that same smell, but the funeral home I live over isn't exactly licensed.

It's ok though, I'm working on it.


You too? And here I thought I was the only one.

Actually, we do have a pet cemetery that goes along the fence in front and in back of the house. Dozens of cats, a few dogs, a gerbil, etc. There's a calf buried in the back 40. There's some kind of story behind it from years ago.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: All of the funeral homes in my area have attached houses or apartments.

Something about not leaving the dead alone or some such.


It's because people are dying to get in!

/I'll show myself out.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.