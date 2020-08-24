 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   This just in from the Ric Romero Institute: Emails show that business groups pressured governors to reopen much sooner   (huffpost.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who could have ever thought that private industry would've been too shortsighted for its own good? I mean, we haven't had to save capitalism from itself a few times in the past century or anything.  Private industry is very intelligent.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is so predictable from a business standpoint. It's practically ingrained into our founding documents,
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sooner than...?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chookbillion: Sooner than...?


Trump.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And the government put *small* businesses in a place where they absolutely had to push for that outcome because they got little or no help.  Which I'm sure was a feature for Republicans
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And a few governors refused to do anything in the first place.
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Chamber of Covid
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Negligent Homicide
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chookbillion: Sooner than...?


Sooner than they were planning on.
Sooner than they should.
Sooner than was smart.
Sooner than an educated populace not burdened by greedy propaganda would wish to.
Sooner than 4 out of 5 dentists recommend.
Sooner than later.


Reopening is also a matter of degrees, so different lobbyists and their represented groups might be pushing for different partial openings.  Many states opened back up to various extents, then closed back down to various extents.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HerptheDerp: Negligent Homicide


negligent implies that they cared whether people died and failed to stop it.  they didn't care.
 
