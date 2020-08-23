 Skip to content
(MSN)   If someone paints graffiti over other graffiti then what does that make it?   (msn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thicker
 
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I think it's technically called 'backgrounding'. I.e., backgrounding someone else's work.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A railcar.  Man they spray those things something fierce.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pentimento

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentime​n​to
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Double secret graffiti.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gang war.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Palimpsestitti.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
graffaffatiti
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes it Q lunatics being Q lunatics.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"The #SAVEOURCHILDREN phrase began as a noble awareness campaign to combat human trafficking, but variations have been thrust into controversy recently by conspiracy theorists who allege that children are being abducted in large numbers to supply a child trafficking ring. ...
It's not clear which message the Houston display points to."

Seriously?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fl.

Except the one memorial spot for the victims of Rolling, that is sacrosanct.  Everything else is covered in a matter of days, even the memorial to Tom Petty.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier this month, followers of a movement known as QAnon flooded the nonprofit National Human Trafficking Hotline with phone calls, straining resources needed to track real missing children

Proving once again CHUDs ruin everything.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must consult the opinions of Turbo and Ozone in the spirit world.,,,they say find some new rail yard steel
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo dawg...
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it happens often enough, an nice thick protective layer.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside of its industry, Houston is so devoid of culture that this graffiti is considered one of the city's most beloved works.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandalism?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grafilthy
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visual Territory Pissing
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wellon Dowd: If it happens often enough, an nice thick protective layer.

[Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 598x900]

[Fark user image 850x637]


That is actually the 34th Street wall I mentioned....  (you can tell by the Gator paint scheme on the city bus).
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It equaled a shooting back in the day.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratwoti. If it happens again its grathreeti.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Paint.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hissatsu: It makes it Q lunatics being Q lunatics.


I will spray paint over any Q themed graffiti I see.  Half of all Q-anons are pedos and the other half are credulous idiots giving them shelter.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Wellon Dowd: If it happens often enough, an nice thick protective layer.

[Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 598x900]

[Fark user image 850x637]

That is actually the 34th Street wall I mentioned....  (you can tell by the Gator paint scheme on the city bus).


I think that's actually Beta Bridge at UVA. (The Cavs also have a blue and orange color scheme).

/I painted it back in the day when I was an undergrad.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: FTA:

"The #SAVEOURCHILDREN phrase began as a noble awareness campaign to combat human trafficking, but variations have been thrust into controversy recently by conspiracy theorists who allege that children are being abducted in large numbers to supply a child trafficking ring. ...
It's not clear which message the Houston display points to."

Seriously?


The problem with Q is not that they believe in child trafficking, which really does happen, it is because of all the crazy shiat they build around that crime.  It's like the JFK assassination.  John F. Kennedy was assassinated.  No one disputes that, but on the one side you have the "Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone" crowd, and their briefcases of actual factual evidence, verses "JFK was killed by an evil conspiracy of XYZ origination of people we happen to hate, and the mountains of fake evidence that they made up or twisted to suit their cause.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Graffiti squared.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
metafitti
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I think that's actually Beta Bridge at UVA. (The Cavs also have a blue and orange color scheme).

/I painted it back in the day when I was an undergrad.


This is the correct answer. I, too, painted Beta Bridge in my youth.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
overimpressionism
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: If it happens often enough, an nice thick protective layer.

[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 598x900]
[Fark user image image 850x637]


That last one you could frame and it would make a pretty dope piece of modern art.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

levitcleos: I think it's technically called 'backgrounding'. I.e., backgrounding someone else's work.


It is.
Source: my brother was a graffiti artist from 95 to 10.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone wrote "12 MONKEYS" on a wall here recently. I give a sensible chuckle every time I drive by.
 
