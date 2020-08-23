 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   John Oliver Memorial Sewage Plant to be dedicated in Danbury   (ctpost.com)
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very appropriate .
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oliver is going to be thrilled about this. The mayor thinks he's being a smart ass in dedicated the plant to Oliver, but he has no idea what he's just done to himself

Let us not forget

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like many republican politicians, but when I do, they're apparently mayor's of Danbury.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That right there is funny.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely the feel-good story of the year. Everybody is right!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snarky. I like.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds of John bringing this up on his show tonight?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you have to be dead to get a "Memorial" named after you?
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why they'd rename the city "John Oliver"
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Odds of John bringing this up on his show tonight?


I'm not sure when it's filmed, but I'm pretty certain it isn't live.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wickedragon: ClavellBCMI: Odds of John bringing this up on his show tonight?

I'm not sure when it's filmed, but I'm pretty certain it isn't live.


Definitely not live, especially now.
 
groupthink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't f#*k with a guy that has his own TV show. This treatment plant will be the biggest tourist attraction in CT.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.


Piers is that you?
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait, so let me get this right.  We took all our white privilege, and the Republicans manipulated it to try to give us more privilege, by giving all of us white people all of the jury duty?  I farking hate jury duty.  Everyone I know hates Jury Duty.  So because of the Republicans, I get Jury Duty much more often than my black and latino friends?  That's bullshiat and I demand that this gross injustice get fixed right now!

Also, someone needs to run commercials letting all the working class white Republicans how their party has scored them all the jury duty privilege.  I am sure that will go over well.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.


We know why you really hate him...he burns everything Republicans stand for to the ground on a regular basis.

He humiliates you and instead of trying to be better you hate him for it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.


Perhaps you should try some self-reflection, and ask yourself if your political believes are deplorable?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.

Piers is that you?
[s.yimg.com image 704x470]


I figured it was Glen Beck (who raped and killed a girl in 1990? Just asking questions), but then I saw bellend. It must be Please punch my face Morgan.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.

Piers is that you?
[s.yimg.com image 704x470]


Apparently someone hasn't seen James Corden.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

groupthink: Don't f#*k with a guy that has his own TV show. This treatment plant will be the biggest tourist attraction in CT.


Except that most people in our great land aren't aware that there is a TV show with a shouty little limey.

I would welcome back Piers Morgan if it meant we could trade John Oliver, because at least Piers Morgan...well, at least he's not John Oliver.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.

Piers is that you?
[s.yimg.com image 704x470]


Nope. No double chin, and my head to body ratio is closer to normal.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.

We know why you really hate him...he burns everything Republicans stand for to the ground on a regular basis.

He humiliates you and instead of trying to be better you hate him for it.


I literally forget he exists except for the mentions on Fark.

He couldn't burn anything to the ground unless he was a cow kicking over a lantern in Chicago, and even then he'd cock it up.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: I literally forget he exists except for the mentions on Fark.


For someone you'd like to forget exists, you sure do take every opportunity to post in a John Oliver thread because you post in every single one.

When there's something I don't like, I stop clicking on topics about it.

Face it, you enjoy stewing in your self-hatred.  It's why you still post on Fark despite being humiliated every time you post.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alechemist: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.

Piers is that you?
[s.yimg.com image 704x470]

Apparently someone hasn't seen James Corden.


James Cordon did an excellent job on Gavin and Stacey, and has shat all over the memory of that by becoming an insufferable muppet just to host a late night TV show.

Hell, Letterman did a better job when he would just yell Buttafuco at random.

Fark, they could have had Paul Shaffer host the show and do a better job, even though he's farking creepy.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: Don't you have to be dead to get a "Memorial" named after you?


Yeah. Isn't that a threat against a public figure?
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Okay, I like when people can take a joke. I really like it when people can take that joke and run with it!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: gar1013: I literally forget he exists except for the mentions on Fark.

For someone you'd like to forget exists, you sure do take every opportunity to post in a John Oliver thread because you post in every single one.

When there's something I don't like, I stop clicking on topics about it.

Face it, you enjoy stewing in your self-hatred.  It's why you still post on Fark despite being humiliated every time you post.


Funny, but I have no farking idea who you are.

What I mean to say is that I don't farking care what you have to say, so sling your hook.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
gar1013:
todaysparent.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: Glitchwerks: gar1013: I literally forget he exists except for the mentions on Fark.

For someone you'd like to forget exists, you sure do take every opportunity to post in a John Oliver thread because you post in every single one.

When there's something I don't like, I stop clicking on topics about it.

Face it, you enjoy stewing in your self-hatred.  It's why you still post on Fark despite being humiliated every time you post.

Funny, but I have no farking idea who you are.

What I mean to say is that I don't farking care what you have to say, so sling your hook.


Bull schitt. If you did not care what he had to say you would not have responded. The fact that you did respond shows that you do care.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Number 216: Oliver is going to be thrilled about this. The mayor thinks he's being a smart ass in dedicated the plant to Oliver, but he has no idea what he's just done to himself

Let us not forget

[i.guim.co.uk image 700x394]


I didn't forget.  That's the first thing I thought of.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: Funny, but I have no farking idea who you are.

What I mean to say is that I don't farking care what you have to say, so sling your hook.


If you didn't care, you wouldn't reply.

You need to get off the internet and get some therapy.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: gar1013: Funny, but I have no farking idea who you are.

What I mean to say is that I don't farking care what you have to say, so sling your hook.

If you didn't care, you wouldn't reply.

You need to get off the internet and get some therapy.


And yet here you are, all upset because I don't like John Oliver.

He still won't sleep with you.
 
urethra_franklin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait, so let me get this right.  We took all our white privilege, and the Republicans manipulated it to try to give us more privilege, by giving all of us white people all of the jury duty?  I farking hate jury duty.  Everyone I know hates Jury Duty.  So because of the Republicans, I get Jury Duty much more often than my black and latino friends?  That's bullshiat and I demand that this gross injustice get fixed right now!

Also, someone needs to run commercials letting all the working class white Republicans how their party has scored them all the jury duty privilege.  I am sure that will go over well.


Swing and a miss...
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Odds of John bringing this up on his show tonight?


I hope so. I laughed a little too much when he ragged on Danbury. Part of that was the reflexive "thank god he didn't say Bridgeport" relief, because we here have enough shame to deal with.
 
Xzano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: gar1013: John Oliver is an insufferable twat, and the biggest bellend to ever host his own TV show.

Piers is that you?
[s.yimg.com image 704x470]


Smarted and Funnied.

Logged in just to do that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So does this podunk mayor or whatever he is think he won this thing somehow?
Has it occurred to him that he is dealing with an armed, professional humorist?
Has he never heard of Barbara Streisand, and her notorious effect?
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groupthink: Don't f#*k with a guy that has his own TV show. This treatment plant will be the biggest tourist attraction in CT.


He's not just a guy with his own TV show. He's got a highly rated show on the most powerful network on the planet. And because it's on cable, Oliver can say whatever the fark he wants to.

Oliver has a huge news department AND a huge comedy department at his disposal. Can't wait to see what they come up with. You don't fark with HBO.

Also, 'sewer plant' sounds like a place that makes sewers. Mayor is an idiot.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: And yet here you are, all upset because I don't like John Oliver.

He still won't sleep with you.


No, I really don't care.  I just find it amusing that you are in every John Oliver thread because you hate yourself so much.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thought I'd point out that the bleeped out word he said was "crap".
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Republicans are just sooo sensitive.

Oliver is gonna love it.  Even better, he's usually right.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can John Oliver sue the Mayor, the Municipalty? the State maybe?

Who is legally responsible and liable for this atrocitamity?
 
Zipf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groupthink: Don't f#*k with a guy that has his own TV show. This treatment plant will be the biggest tourist attraction in CT.


Uhh.. I think they have a pretty good Pho place there.. like comparable to a certain hole-in-the wall Pho place in Boston.

/need some Pho
//god, I hope they're still around after covid
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Can John Oliver sue the Mayor, the Municipalty? the State maybe?

Who is legally responsible and liable for this atrocitamity?


Why would he sue over such great publicity?

Hell, he'll probably send Mr. Nutter Butter there to officially thank the mayor.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Danbury, Connecticut.

Come to see it's famous sewage plant named for a delightful satirist and commentator!

Stay to huff your own Republican farts

at a Trump level of self-awareness!
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Number 216: Oliver is going to be thrilled about this. The mayor thinks he's being a smart ass in dedicated the plant to Oliver, but he has no idea what he's just done to himself

Let us not forget

[i.guim.co.uk image 700x394]


Yup, Oliver lives for this kind of back-and-forth.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
heck - it would go nicely with the John Oliver train set that's on display at the Electric City Trolley Museum here in Scranton, PA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cute response I suppose, but I had previously assumed that Oliver has only been kidding about the constant dumping on Danbury... but by being so openly insulted about it, the Mayor has confirmed that the show had an actual legitimate point or at least enough of one that they're sensitive about it.

Soooo good jorb, Mayor. I guess Danbury actually is a piece of shiat town, and not just some random burg John decided to call out for no reason.
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zipf: groupthink: Don't f#*k with a guy that has his own TV show. This treatment plant will be the biggest tourist attraction in CT.

Uhh.. I think they have a pretty good Pho place there.. like comparable to a certain hole-in-the wall Pho place in Boston.

/need some Pho
//god, I hope they're still around after covid


You can have an all-you-can-eat pho place in your own home...just marry a Viet person who can cook. You'll be pho king.

/heh
 
