 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Wealthy entrepreneur allowed to leave Australia to collect his new yacht during Covid quarantine. Let this be a lesson to you poor minions who just have needs like seeing dying relatives   (9news.com.au) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, Australia, Yacht, Entrepreneur Jost Stollmann, Luxury yacht, Coronavirys travel ban, Fairfax Media, Australian entrepreneur, Anthony Johnson  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2020 at 7:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they have to let him back in?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 His comments decrying the policy of not even seeing your dying family were fine. Except he left anyway. Put your money where your mouth is.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Do they have to let him back in?


FTA: "Mr Stollmann said he won't return to Australia until borders reopen"

I guess he'll be busy out on his yacht.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Letting old people die alone in various care facilities while letting rich buddies skirt around restrictions?

YOU BET I APPROVE THIS MESSAGE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, the guy who wanted to be with his dying grandmother could have zoomed that.  Just don't give out the password and wear pants.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I feel like these are going to be coming back into fashion soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure a luxury boat is not necessary, but in his defense it was very expensive.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't see why they'd stop him from leaving.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: johnny_vegas: Do they have to let him back in?

FTA: "Mr Stollmann said he won't return to Australia until borders reopen"

I guess he'll be busy out on his yacht.


Came here to pose this.
People aren't allowed out as that they may bring in some duty-free COVID on their way back.
One-third of all exemption requests have been approved.
This guy just promised he won't be back until the borders reopen and coming back into the country has eased up.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It says he won't come back until after the quarantine is over, unlike the dude with the dying grandmother. Not sure why that's a problem regardless of how much money he has. Or why they'd stop anyone leaving who won't come back until after the quarantine is overwith.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I feel like these are going to be coming back into fashion soon.

[Fark user image 425x448]


earrings?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tinyarena: Rucker10: I feel like these are going to be coming back into fashion soon.

[Fark user image 425x448]

earrings?


Utensils for eating cake I think.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://nypost.com/2020/08/22/visitin​g​-vma-stars-get-a-pass-on-nyc-covid-19-​quarantine-rules/
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rucker10: tinyarena: Rucker10: I feel like these are going to be coming back into fashion soon.

[Fark user image 425x448]

earrings?

Utensils for eating cake I think.


Rabbi Tuckman uses them for circumcisions
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Super rich people in the Hamptons are having their guests screened at the door with quick an accurate tests while hundreds of thousands of middle class and working class Americans and the poor die in droves and Trump bad mouths testing.

$500 a pop so the rich can have parties and peace of mind while scarfing the caviar and champagne.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/in-the-hamptons-some-hosts-are-pay​ing-for-party-guests-to-take-rapid-cor​onavirus-tests-at-the-door-1.5075056
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neilbradley: It says he won't come back until after the quarantine is over...Not sure why that's a problem...Or why they'd stop anyone leaving who won't come back until after the quarantine.


Australia is programmed to receive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I won't post this as a new headline because it is the NYT and probably inaccessible behind a pay wall, but this same story has made the NYT already, which means that it is ancient history carved into clay tablets for the official historical record of humanity:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/16/st​y​le/does-rapid-covid-testing-work-weddi​ngs-parties.html

But feel free to write your own headline for any version you can find that is Fark ready. It may take a few minutes or days for the news to break for poor people.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do you people understand how much a yacht costs? Relatives are free. Jeesh
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.